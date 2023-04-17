This Celeb- and Editor-loved Luggage Brand Just Dropped 3 Pretty New Colors for Spring

If you’ve been considering snagging new luggage, now is the perfect time.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds.
Published on April 17, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Beis Neon Launch Tout
Photo:

Beis

How many times have you shown up to baggage claim at the airport only to struggle to find your neutral luggage among the sea of other similarly colored suitcases coming down the shoot? Well, those days are officially over with the launch of the new Béis Sherbet Collection, in which actress and famously stylish entrepreneur, Shay Mitchell, lets her bright side shine.

Keeping with the spacious styles that travelers know and love, the brand reimagined its luggage, such as the editor-loved weekender bag and its large checked rolling suitcase, into three delicious new shades: berry, creamsicle, and citron. To say it might be time to revamp your luggage collection is an understatement.

BEIS The Weekender In Berry

Beis

To buy: beistravel.com, $108

The three, stunning limited-edition shades are available in many of the fan favorite items from the core collection of the brand, including its carry-on roller, weekender, dopp kit, and more, so you can do a total overhaul of your suitcase lineup just in time to match the sunny weather of the spring and summer. Neon is undeniably trending this year, so there’s no reason not to extend that style insight to your travel essentials.

If you’ve been searching for the perfect suitcase to accompany you on shorter outings when you don’t want to check a bag, the Carry-On Roller is about to become your new favorite travel companion. It features a hardshell design to keep all of your valuables protected and is made with an expandable frame so you can pack everything you might need for your vacation without worrying about running out of space. We also love the built-in TSA-approved lock that ensures your items are safe, and 360-degree rolling wheels smoothly maneuver through airports and across city streets.

BEIS The Carry-On Roller In Creamsicle

Beis

To buy: beistravel.com, $218

Perhaps one of the most iconic Béis bags, the Weekender, is also available in the three limited-edition sherbet colors, and it’s the only tote you’ll ever need for three-day trips out of town. The easy breezy design contains a truly impressive amount of space, and even boasts a special compartment at the bottom of the tote that separates your shoes from the rest of your items, which can also be used to stow dirty laundry or spillable toiletries. 

A functional trolley sleeve on the back of the bag slides down over the telescoping handle of your roller bag, and the wide-open top makes it easier than ever to find what you’re looking for without turning your organization into chaos. The fact that it comes in three effervescent colors is the icing on top of this perfect weekender bag.

BEIS The Cosmetic Case In Citron

Beis

To buy: beistravel.com, $68

With prices ranging from $38 to $328, this limited-edition collection is the sweetest thing to come out of the springtime so far. Whether you’ve been eyeing a new checked bag or are considering updating your entire suitcase lineup before your next trip, the Béis Sherbet Collection is the perfect accessory to help you stand out during your travels, with the functionality to match. 

Interested in checking out the complete offerings available right now in the shades berry, creamsicle, and citron? See the full list below.

Shop the Béis Sherbet Collection

BEIS The Dopp Kit In Berry

Beis

