This Editor-loved Brand Launched an Expandable Travel Backpack That Shoppers Say Never Runs Out of Room

Sometimes, despite our best packing efforts, there never seems to be enough space in a personal bag ahead of our flight. If only there was just a little bit more room, right? Well, leave it to actress Shay Mitchell, a style guru and world jet-setter with her own luggage brand, to come up with the ultimate solution: the Béis Expandable Backpack.

As one of the newest arrivals from the popular travel brand, which also comes recommended by Travel + Leisure editors, the backpack already has a reputation of being “extremely spacious” among shoppers thanks to its expandable gusset, which creates 2 inches of additional packing room for all of your in-flight essentials. Heck, you can even use it in place of a carry-on or weekender bag if needed.

It has a 17-liter capacity when fully expanded (13.5 liters when not) and weighs just 1.6 pounds on its own. Sturdy nylon zippers secure its contents, giving you peace of mind that your belongings won’t fall out while you’re on the go. And, even once it's fully packed, it can be zipped open to reveal even more cargo space — so, you can easily fit those last-minute items, extra clothes, and whatever else needs to come with you.

Outside of its generous frame, the Béis Expandable Backpack has a main compartment equipped with two large slip pockets, plus one zippered mesh pouch and clear pocket that make it easy to organize and locate chargers, travel documents, toiletries, and more. A hidden, zippered water bottle compartment is located on the side and can be accessed from both the inside and outside of the backpack.

There’s also a separate padded compartment that can comfortably fit laptops up to 15 inches in size. For extra organizational space, the outside features two front zippered pockets, which give you quick and easy access to your smartphone, boarding pass, headphones, hand sanitizer, and anything else that you may need in a pinch. What’s more, a handy key leash ensures you never have to wonder about your keys whereabouts.

The bag’s adjustable straps extend to 33.4 inches long and feel comfortable on your back, keeping your hands free to roll your luggage to the terminal, check into your flight, grab snacks, and more. And, there’s a trolley pass-through sleeve that slides over your suitcase handles for even more on-the-go convenience.

It’s also worth mentioning that the backpack is made from recycled materials, which is a huge selling point according to shoppers in the reviews section. The durable polyester fabric used to make the exterior body and interior lining, along with the faux leather trim, comes from sustainably sourced recycled water bottles.

Despite recently being added to Béis' repertoire of travel bags, the expandable backpack is already being met with praise. One shopper wrote, “I can easily say that this is by far the best backpack I have ever purchased.” They continued, “It is so sleek, simple and extremely spacious. I can fit all of my necessities and still have so much space left!”

Another reviewer who purchased it for business travel noted that it “fits everything but the kitchen sink.” They added, “I can fit two laptops, my folder, chargers, and extra clothes.” And although they mentioned it being lightweight, they appreciated the trolley sleeve so that they can attach it to their rolling suitcase. “Everyone needs this bag,” they raved.

Even though buyers love the expandable feature, calling it “perfect for travel,” they also like that it’s still small enough for everyday use. Treat yourself to more packing space with the Béis Expandable Backpack and prepare to be amazed with just how much you can fit in it.

At the time of publishing, the price was $88.

