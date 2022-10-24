Avid travelers know that you can’t put a price on a good tote bag — even when it’s technically a diaper bag. Enter: the Béis x Elsa Diaper Bag Tote. Marking the Shay Mitchell-founded travel brand’s first collaboration, which was done in partnership with model Elsa Hosk, the newly dropped tote puts a reimagined spin on the Béis top-selling Diaper Bag with its fall-friendly and eccentric colorways and prints. And, even though I’m not a parent, it has unexpectedly become my new go-to everyday bag.

In my defense, it’s actually been dubbed the “non-baby, baby bag,” but I still have no problem toting it around Los Angeles. Beyond adding a fun pop of color to my wardrobe, the Diaper Bag Tote is incredibly spacious with its 17.3-inch by 14.6-inch by 6.3-inch frame that’s equipped with plenty of pockets to keep everything I need organized while I’m on the go. Plus, its quilted cotton exterior keeps it on-trend, durable, and easy to spot clean should spills arise.

One of my favorite parts of the Diaper Bag Tote is its padded shoulder straps, which have 11.4-inch drops and are lined with silicone grips so they never slip off — a surprising game-changer. Between the padding and grippy lining, the bag hangs comfortably on my shoulder, even when it’s packed to the brim with clothes, beach gear, work stuff, and groceries. It also comes with a removable stroller strap option for hands-free convenience.

And, in true Béis fashion, it’s stocked with thoughtful traveler-approved features, starting with those pockets I mentioned earlier. Inside, you’ll find a laptop sleeve with a magnetic closure to keep your tech protected, two insulated side pouches for bottles, water bottles, umbrellas, and more, plus, a handy key ring so you’ll never have to dig around to find them. On the outside, there’s a discreet magnetic-closing pocket that’s perfect for storing your smartphone, wallet, and other important essentials that you need to grab in a hurry, as well as two additional side pockets. But, if you need more pockets, you can add the matching Caddy to increase your storage opportunities.

If you’re like me and plan on bringing the tote along as a personal bag for a flight, there’s a trolley pass-through sleeve that securely attaches the bag to your suitcase handle. It also has four metal feet on the bottom so it always stands up straight and keeps its shape, which comes in handy for packing and unpacking. Who would have thought I’d be so head-over-heels about a diaper bag, right?

Not a fan of totes? Don’t worry — the Béis x Elsa Collection also features the Diaper Bag Backpack, which, just like the Diaper Bag Tote, is suitable for parents and non-parents alike thanks to its versatile and stylish construction. The quilted backpack measures 13.4 inches by 14.2 inches by 5.7 inches in size and is well-pocketed on the inside and outside with a trolley pass-through sleeve for convenient traveling.

And, since it is technically a diaper bag, it also comes with a portable changing pad for parents and convertible straps so you can easily hook it to a stroller. The Béis Diaper Bag Backpack is available in the same three prints as its tote counterpart.

But, if you’ve already got a trusty tote, backpack or diaper bag, there’s another Béis innovation that needs to be on your radar: the Clutch Bag. Designed with busy parents in mind, the Clutch helps you travel light without having to sacrifice your essentials; there’s room for everything you’ll need for a quick errand, day trip, or long travel day within its 12.6-inch by 9.4-inch by .79-inch frame that zips open to reveal two slip pockets.

Like the Diaper Bag Backpack, the Béis Clutch also comes with a removable changing pad so you’ll be ready for any situation, no matter where you are. If you’re not traveling with your little one, it’s fashionable enough to bring along as a wristlet bag for your smartphone, wallet, keys, and other must-haves. Or, you can keep it in your travel bag for extra organizational storage or use it as a toiletry bag.

Regardless of which bag you choose, there’s no doubt you’ll be in good hands. The Béis x Elsa Collection is available to shop now, and remember, everything is only available for a limited time only — so don’t waste any time adding the Béis Diaper Bag Tote, Diaper Bag Backpack, or Clutch Bag to your cart.

