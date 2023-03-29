Flight Attendants Swear by This Spacious 2-in-1 Weekender Bag That Fits ‘Under Every Airline Seat’

Flight attendants are masters of efficiency, especially when it comes to packing. You won’t find these pros randomly stuffing things into their bags. You also won’t see them carrying any old luggage that’s not 100 percent functional. That’s why when we hear them repeatedly singing the praises of a particular bag, we know it’s going to be a game-changer. 

Their current carry-on of choice? The Béis Convertible Mini Weekender. Featuring a completely removeable bottom compartment, the sleek carry-on converts easily into a lightweight purse — so flight attendants love that it’s really two useful bags for the price of one. In fact, they’ve taken to TikTok and YouTube in droves to drive home the sheer genius of this compact, compartment-filled bag that keeps it all contained.

The Convertible Mini Weekender

Beis

To buy: beistravel.com, $108

It’s easy to see why flight attendants are so enamored with the Béis Convertible Mini Weekender. The smart, structured shoulder bag is designed to help facilitate your journey with designated spots for everything you need easy access to and a roomy main compartment that fits the essentials, like your laptop, lunch, a light sweater and whatever else gets you through the flight. It can be your carry-on or personal item and doubles as a gym or work bag day-to-day.

The spacious 33 liter-capacity bag measures 41cm by 20cm by 40cm (meaning it fits under most airline seats) and comes in black, beige and grey, three neutrals to suit any airport style. It’s made of canvas with vegan leather details and zinc hardware, and it’s built to last. The shoulder strap is adjustable and padded for ultimate fit and comfort. 

​​Let’s dig into all those compartments to see just why everyone is so over the moon about the Béis Convertible Mini Weekender. One TikToking flight attendant who got it “for work and for play” points out the removable, water-resistant, zippered compartment at the base of the bag, which can be used for shoes, wet clothes or any kind of extra storage — or completely removed if you want to lighten your load. She also points out the removable, padded laptop pouch with Velcro closure, which fits computers up to 15 inches and slides securely into the bag.

Another flight attendant on YouTube loves the Béis Convertible Mini Weekender for its ability to hold so much stuff but stay streamlined and not bulky. She points out the pocket on the front of the bag, the perfect spot for stashing travel essentials. “While I’m traveling I keep the things I know I’m going to need at the security line,” she said. “For some travel that’s my driver’s license, my debit card, maybe a whole wallet. Definitely your passport and your boarding pass, so when it comes time to go through the line you just reach in [and] pull it out.”

Other features this flight attendant adores are the trolley pass-through that lets you attach the Béis Convertible Mini Weekender to your suitcase and give your shoulder a break. And inside the bag are two hidden slip pockets to keep valuables safe and secure. “Sometimes I’ll stick my phone down there,” one flight attendant notes. And when you arrive at your destination, you won’t need to go digging for your keys, because this genius tote also has a key fob. No stone unturned!

The Convertible Mini Weekender

Beis

To buy: beistravel.com, $108

Flight attendants sure know what they’re doing, but so do savvy shoppers: more than 3,000 of them have give this weekender five-star ratings.

“Cute, functional — and yes, it fits under every airline seat,” wrote one helpful shopper. “Oh my, the details on this weekender bag!” dished another. “It’s spacious, and the compartment for the shoes is to die for. And the quality is amazing.” It turns out that bottom compartment — and its ability to completely detach — are one of the biggest draws for Béis Convertible Mini Weekender fans.

The Mini Weekender

Beis

To buy: beistravel.com, $108

“I carry it daily without the bottom ‘shoe’ compartment, but love knowing that with a quick zip I can add it to the bag for additional storage,” a resourceful customer wrote. Another chimed in, “I unzip and remove the bottom for a work bag and it carries everything I need in one bag and then some.”

There’s no denying the beauty of the Béis Convertible Mini Weekender, too. After all, the travel brand Béis was founded by A-list actress Shay Mitchell. “I adore the color of this bag, and the fabric is a beautiful canvas, very durable and easily cleaned,” one five-star reviewer attested. And don’t worry that it’s got ‘mini’ in the name because it holds a lot. “There is still plenty of room with tons of pockets and zippers,” wrote a happy shopper. “It has everything you wish your other bags did.”

So, there you have it. The genius convertible bag flight attendants love is worth its 3.4-pound weight in storage space and game-changing functionality. Get the two-in-one Béis Convertible Mini Weekender that’s taken the Internet by storm and completely transform your next flying experience. 

