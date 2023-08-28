I'm a Travel Editor, and This Is the First Phone Crossbody I've Tried That Actually Has Pockets for Everything

There's room for everything I need, and I prefer it over my everyday purse.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on August 28, 2023 05:00AM EDT

As much as it pains me to admit it, I’ve never been much of a purse-carrier. In fact, I actually kind of resent having to carry a bag around with me, especially when I only really need to have my credit card, ID, and keys with me. But, as I’ve unfortunately learned many times, the stress of only carrying (and eventually misplacing) my wallet when I’m on the go isn’t worth the discomfort of wearing a purse on my shoulder. 

It looks like the masterminds at Béis know this struggle all too well, as the Shay Mitchell-founded brand just launched the ultimate solution that minimalist travelers like myself have been waiting for: the ID Crossbody Bag. Featured in the new Béis Commuter Collection, the sleek phone crossbody is a stylish wallet-purse hybrid with room for just the essentials. 

Béis ID Crossbody 

Beis The ID Crossbody Bag

BÃ©is

With its 4.5-inch by 1.3-inch by 7.8-inch frame and lightweight nylon material, the Béis ID Crossbody Bag is perfectly sized and easily slings across my body without adding unnecessary bulk (you can also wear it on your shoulder, but I find that crossbody style is more comfortable, especially if you want to be truly hands-free). I also love that the adjustable strap reaches up to 50.5 inches and is thinner than the ones you'd find on other phone crossbody bags; it makes the design feel even more streamlined and minimalist. I'd also like to point out that you can remove the straps and use the ID Crossbody to keep your tiny essentials organized in your go-to backpack, purse, or carry-on suitcase. 

But, like with any of Béis editor-loved travel bags, the ID Crossbody is stocked (and I mean stocked) with pockets. On the front, you'll find a vertical zippered pocket and a slip-through pouch, which is my favorite because it fits my iPhone 11 Pro in its protective snap case perfectly. It also makes a handy pocket for receipts, parking garage tickets, and other important little things that I might need later on in the day.

Flip the ID Crossbody over and there are even more pockets to play with. You'll find another zippered pocket that comes with a removable card holder, providing your credit card, hotel key, and other important documents with a secure place to chill. Though it's an incredibly thoughtful feature, I've found that my cards don't smoothly come in and out of the slots in the holder. With that said, it's better suited for cards that don't get that much use and keep my credit cards outside of it. There's also a convenient PVC ID card pocket to stick your work badge, driver's license, and student ID (or, maybe even your Metrocard or bus pass) in for fast and easy access. 

Béis ID Crossbody 

Beis The ID Crossbody Bag

BÃ©is

Then, of course, there's the impressively spacious main compartment that I reserve for my keys, portable charger, lip balm, and gum. I love that it has a metal frame closure versus a zippered, buttoned, or buckled one because it makes the ID Crossbody easier to use. Plus, it helps me skip that awkward key juggle after locking my front door or unlock my car; I just reach in, grab the keys, and put them back in without interrupting my flow. 

The Béis ID Crossbody Bag is what I've been dreaming about, and I'm so excited to finally have a bag that is actually lightweight and easy enough to sling on for any type of outing. If you're someone that just wants to carry the basics without the bulk, you definitely need it in your repertoire. 

Keep scrolling to familiarize yourself with the other game-changing bags from the new Béis Commuter Collection, which includes equally sleek, functional, and high-performing backpacks, totes, duffels, and belt bags for all of your travel needs. 

More From the Béis Commuter Collection:

The Commuter Backpack

Beis The Commuter Backpack In Black

BÃ©is

The Commuter Belt Bag

Beis The Belt Bag In Beige

BÃ©is

The Commuter Duffel Bag

Beis The Commuter Duffle In Black

BÃ©is

The Commuter Tote

Beis The Commuter Tote In Beige

BÃ©is

At the time of publishing, the price started at $48. 

