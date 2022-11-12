Beis' New Winter Luggage Collection Includes Trendy Puffer Bags and Neutral Suitcases for a Sleek Travel Look

Béis recently launched the Air collection, its latest set of luggage and travel accessories for winter that merge next level functionality with impeccable style. Founded by Pretty Little Liars star, Shay Mitchell, in 2018, Béis products are inspired by the actress-turned-entrepreneur’s countless hours spent jet setting the world, meaning they’re always thoughtfully crafted to create the most effortless travel possible.

That thoughtful design is all in the details. Luggage that flaunts a deceptively minimalist chic and neutral color palette from afar surprises you with all its hidden features and functions when you look closer. This latest Béis Air collection, for example, features belt bags that magically transform into backpacks, a duffle that can give you 3 extra inches of storage space with a single zip, and luggage that tells you when it might be overweight.

To buy: beistravel.com, $198



The collection includes all of the travel essentials, starting with this stylish carry-on roller that comes in six colorways. Breezing through the airport with this spinner suitcase is painless thanks to smooth-gliding, 360-degree Hinomoto wheels, the telescopic handle with a cushioned silicone grip, and the retractable bag strap that will hold your purse for you.

To buy: beistravel.com, $278



Béis also offers that comfort-forward design in larger sizes including the 26-inch check-in roller and the 29-inch large check-in roller so you can get a full matching set, all boasting the same ultra-functional design elements. The durable polycarbonate hard shell, water-resistant zipper, and TSA-friendly locks ensure you can check this luggage without worrying about it getting damaged in transit.

To buy: beistravel.com, $298



Inside, the rollers in the Air collection pack all the standard features like four-point compression straps, a zip-up compression flap, and extra pockets for keeping your things organized. But they also include the innovative extras that set Béis products apart like the zipper expansion that adds 2 extra inches of storage space, the weight indicator that lights up when the roller is over the weight limit for most airlines, and the “dirt bag,” a built-in laundry bag for keeping your dirty or damp clothes separate from your clean ones.

To buy: beistravel.com, $118



Shoppers can pair that durable and functional luggage with a range of equally stylish and practical personal items like this expandable duffel in three colorways. The lightweight, cushioned duffel has a zipper closure along the bottom that opens to add 3 extra inches of storage space, making this the perfect overnighter or weekender bag. Spaciousness aside, the duffel also includes pockets galore. There’s two slip pockets on the sides, a front zipper pocket, a padded laptop pocket inside, a large interior zipper pocket, and even a pass-through sleeve on the back that can become a zipper pocket when you need it.

To buy: beistravel.com, $88



The expandable tote helps travelers stay organized with four interior pockets, an exterior pocket and the same pass-through sleeve that doubles as a zipper pocket. Like the duffle, it also has a zipper seam that can be unzipped to add an extra three inches of storage space. When you don’t have it slipped over your luggage handles, you can sling the durable woven handle over your shoulder or attach the removable padded shoulder strap to carry it as a crossbody.

To buy: beistravel.com, $98



Another great weekender option is the cargo backpack. The drawstring and flap closure give you easy access to your things when you’re on the go while the spacious interior includes a padded laptop sleeve, a key leash, and three other pockets to keep those things organized. Though the padded straps and lightweight design make it comfortable to wear, the pass-through sleeve on the back gives you the option to slide it over your carry-on — and, once again, that sleeve becomes a pocket when you need it.

To buy: beistravel.com, $78



Even the smaller accessories in the Air collection manage to pack in a ton of cool features you didn’t know you needed like this belt (or crossbody) pouch that unzips into a whole backpack when you need extra carrying capacity. This creates so many options in a single bag. Transform it into a backpack before your trip to pack all your essentials. Then, when you get to your destination, unpack and zip it back into a pouch to use as a hands-free alternative to a purse when you're wandering around a new city.

To buy: beistravel.com, $38



To put the finishing touches on this smart new collection, Béis added the cosmetic pouch set and the passport and luggage tag set. The cosmetic pouch set comes in a two-piece set featuring a large and small pouch. The large pouch with an interior pocket and center divider keeps all your essentials organized but easily accessible while the smaller one is the perfect size to toss in a tote (or belt pouch) to keep lip gloss, travel-size sunscreen, and other things you want to keep handy when you’re on the go.

To buy: beistravel.com, $44



The passport and luggage tag set are crafted from vegan leather that give them a timeless look. The passport holder doubles as a mini wallet thanks to the card holder, pen slot (with pen included), and magnetic closure. Plus, the pair comes in a bonus clear pouch that happens to be the perfect size for your travel-size shampoo and toothpaste or any other last minute essentials.

Whether you’re just ready to upgrade one or two of your travel accessories or you want to do a complete overhaul, the Béis Air collection has all the essentials, crafted to keep up with even the most adventurous travelers. Shoppers are already buzzing about the limited edition collection with its sleek neutral colors and puffy details so you’ll have to hurry to grab your favorites before they sell out.