Beis' New Winter Luggage Collection Includes Trendy Puffer Bags and Neutral Suitcases for a Sleek Travel Look

Shop spinner suitcases, totes, belt bags, and cosmetic pouches starting at just $38.

By Rachael Green
Updated on November 12, 2022 11:59PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Bies Air Collection Roundup Tout
Photo:

Beis

Béis recently launched the Air collection, its latest set of luggage and travel accessories for winter that merge next level functionality with impeccable style. Founded by Pretty Little Liars star, Shay Mitchell, in 2018, Béis products are inspired by the actress-turned-entrepreneur’s countless hours spent jet setting the world, meaning they’re always thoughtfully crafted to create the most effortless travel possible. 

That thoughtful design is all in the details. Luggage that flaunts a deceptively minimalist chic and neutral color palette from afar surprises you with all its hidden features and functions when you look closer. This latest Béis Air collection, for example, features belt bags that magically transform into backpacks, a duffle that can give you 3 extra inches of storage space with a single zip, and luggage that tells you when it might be overweight. 

The Carry-on Roller

To buy: beistravel.com, $198

The collection includes all of the travel essentials, starting with this stylish carry-on roller that comes in six colorways. Breezing through the airport with this spinner suitcase is painless thanks to smooth-gliding, 360-degree Hinomoto wheels, the telescopic handle with a cushioned silicone grip, and the retractable bag strap that will hold your purse for you.

The Check-In Roller

To buy: beistravel.com, $278

Béis also offers that comfort-forward design in larger sizes including the 26-inch check-in roller and the 29-inch large check-in roller so you can get a full matching set, all boasting the same ultra-functional design elements. The durable polycarbonate hard shell, water-resistant zipper, and TSA-friendly locks ensure you can check this luggage without worrying about it getting damaged in transit.

The Large Check-In Roller

To buy: beistravel.com, $298

Inside, the rollers in the Air collection pack all the standard features like four-point compression straps, a zip-up compression flap, and extra pockets for keeping your things organized. But they also include the innovative extras that set Béis products apart like the zipper expansion that adds 2 extra inches of storage space, the weight indicator that lights up when the roller is over the weight limit for most airlines, and the “dirt bag,” a built-in laundry bag for keeping your dirty or damp clothes separate from your clean ones.

The Expandable Duffle

To buy: beistravel.com, $118

Shoppers can pair that durable and functional luggage with a range of equally stylish and practical personal items like this expandable duffel in three colorways. The lightweight, cushioned duffel has a zipper closure along the bottom that opens to add 3 extra inches of storage space, making this the perfect overnighter or weekender bag. Spaciousness aside, the duffel also includes pockets galore. There’s two slip pockets on the sides, a front zipper pocket, a padded laptop pocket inside, a large interior zipper pocket, and even a pass-through sleeve on the back that can become a zipper pocket when you need it.

The Expandable Tote

To buy: beistravel.com, $88

The expandable tote helps travelers stay organized with four interior pockets, an exterior pocket and the same pass-through sleeve that doubles as a zipper pocket. Like the duffle, it also has a zipper seam that can be unzipped to add an extra three inches of storage space. When you don’t have it slipped over your luggage handles, you can sling the durable woven handle over your shoulder or attach the removable padded shoulder strap to carry it as a crossbody. 

The Cargo Backpack

To buy: beistravel.com, $98

Another great weekender option is the cargo backpack. The drawstring and flap closure give you easy access to your things when you’re on the go while the spacious interior includes a padded laptop sleeve, a key leash, and three other pockets to keep those things organized. Though the padded straps and lightweight design make it comfortable to wear, the pass-through sleeve on the back gives you the option to slide it over your carry-on — and, once again, that sleeve becomes a pocket when you need it.

The Expandable Pouch

To buy: beistravel.com, $78

Even the smaller accessories in the Air collection manage to pack in a ton of cool features you didn’t know you needed like this belt (or crossbody) pouch that unzips into a whole backpack when you need extra carrying capacity. This creates so many options in a single bag. Transform it into a backpack before your trip to pack all your essentials. Then, when you get to your destination, unpack and zip it back into a pouch to use as a hands-free alternative to a purse when you're wandering around a new city.  

The Cosmetic Pouch Set

To buy: beistravel.com, $38

To put the finishing touches on this smart new collection, Béis added the cosmetic pouch set and the passport and luggage tag set. The cosmetic pouch set comes in a two-piece set featuring a large and small pouch. The large pouch with an interior pocket and center divider keeps all your essentials organized but easily accessible while the smaller one is the perfect size to toss in a tote (or belt pouch) to keep lip gloss, travel-size sunscreen, and other things you want to keep handy when you’re on the go.

The Passport Luggage Tag Set

To buy: beistravel.com, $44

The passport and luggage tag set are crafted from vegan leather that give them a timeless look. The passport holder doubles as a mini wallet thanks to the card holder, pen slot (with pen included), and magnetic closure. Plus, the pair comes in a bonus clear pouch that happens to be the perfect size for your travel-size shampoo and toothpaste or any other last minute essentials. 

Whether you’re just ready to upgrade one or two of your travel accessories or you want to do a complete overhaul, the Béis Air collection has all the essentials, crafted to keep up with even the most adventurous travelers. Shoppers are already buzzing about the limited edition collection with its sleek neutral colors and puffy details so you’ll have to hurry to grab your favorites before they sell out.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Vancropak Carry on Backpack
Travelers Call This $37 Expandable Backpack the ‘Most Amazing’ Carry-on — and It Even Comes With Packing Cubes
Samsonite Early Black Friday Sale Tout
Samsonite’s Early Black Friday Sale Is Already Live — Shop Our 10 Favorite Deals
Best Convertible Backpacks
The 10 Best Convertible Backpack Totes of 2022
Best Luggage Deals
The 26 Best Luggage Deals That Have Been Leaked Ahead of Amazon’s New Prime Day Sale Event
Best Underseat Luggage
The 8 Best Underseat Luggage of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
The Expandable Backpack
This Editor-loved Brand Launched an Expandable Travel Backpack That Shoppers Say Never Runs Out of Room
best rolling duffel bags
The Best Rolling Duffel Bags for Every Trip
Best Travel Pouches
The 12 Best Travel Pouches of 2022
Pro Slim Weekender
Travelers Say This Hyper-organized Travel Backpack Has a Pocket for Everything — and It's on Sale
Lubardy Travel Backpack
This Popular Carry-on Backpack Comes With a Set of Packing Cubes — and It’s Nearly 50% Off
Commerce Photo Composite
The Best Carry-on Backpacks, Tested by Travel Experts
Away Launch
Away Just Launched Travel Bags for Outdoor Adventures — and Shoppers Are Already Loving Them
Best Away Bags
The Best Away Luggage, According to Tests and Research
Carry-on-luggage-test-briggs-riley-sympatico-domestic-expandable-spinner-22in-jthompson-1205
The 5 Best Briggs & Riley Luggage Pieces of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Best Weekender Bags for Any Overnight Trip
The Best Weekender Bags for Any Overnight Trip, According to Our Tests
Best Luxury Luggage
The 10 Best Luxury Luggage Pieces of 2022