Shoppers Call This Travel Steamer ‘Better Than an Iron’ — and It’s Currently on Sale

I’ve always found it hard to keep my clothes in tip-top shape while traveling. No matter what I do, they also seem to be creased with wrinkles after taking them out of my suitcase — which is not the look I’m going for when exploring a new place.

After trying everything from my straightener to the hot setting on the hotel hairdryer, I think I’ve finally found a solution to wrinkled clothes while on the go: the best-selling Beautural Steamer at Amazon.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $40)

Lightweight and portable, this steamer is a no-brainer (and a steal at just $30!) for keeping your clothes in mint condition even after hours of being stuffed into your suitcase. 1200 watts of power quickly heats up this travel steamer in just 30 seconds, emitting a strong blast of steam to remove wrinkles and creases from your favorite clothing items. Not only is it easily packed into your suitcase, but three additional attachments including a lint brush, soft brush, and creaser make this a travel necessity.

The leak-proof design of the Beatural Steamer allows for you to steam clothes horizontally or vertically without getting water everywhere for the best results possible, and it’s also safe to use on all fabrics so you don’t have to worry about damaging your favorite outfit by accident. Did I mention it has earned more than 33,900 perfect ratings at Amazon? And it comes in three colors, too.

Shoppers are also enamored with this easy-to-use, portable, and cost-effective steamer for travel, with one customer raving, “Not having to deal with an ironing board makes this my go-to choice every time, and it’s easy to pack for traveling,” adding that it “heats up super fast and has a locking button so you don’t have to keep pressing while steaming.” In fact, they even go as far as to call it “better than an iron.”

Even on vacation, shoppers swear by this steamer to keep their clothes crisp. One traveler shared that they’re “never going to use an iron again,” explaining that it’s “small enough to take on vacation” and “fits right in your bag so you can quickly steam the wrinkles out of your packed clothes.”

The attachments on this steamer also make it uniquely effective, with one shopper writing, “This steamer is truly well built, pushes out a ton of steam, and has clever attachments for a variety of uses. If you buy it, you’ll love it — guarantee.” Further, another customer added, “I love all the attachments, especially the smooth wrinkle glider,” continuing, “So far I’m impressed and plan to use it regularly.

For as little as $30, you can’t go wrong with adding the Beautural Steamer to your packing list so you can keep your clothes pressed and in great shape, even while you’re on the go. Whether you’re on a work trip or a weekend getaway, ironing will become a thing of the past.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $30.

