24 Most Beautiful Places in Mexico

Ready to start planning your Mexico escape? Travel + Leisure can help: From hidden-gem beaches and mountain towns to world-famous archaeological sites and major metropolises, we’ve rounded up 24 of the most beautiful places in Mexico, according to experts.

Beautiful beaches, ancient ruins, rugged landscapes, and colorful cities galore: Find all this and more in Mexico. While our neighbor to the south is teeming with awe-inspiring locales, narrowing down which are worth a spot on your must-see list can be tricky, especially considering how vast the country is. For this reason, working with someone with in-depth knowledge of the country and its many regions is crucial, says Zachary Rabinor, a T+L A-List Travel Advisor specializing in Mexico and the founder of Journey Mexico . According to the pro, these individuals can offer valuable insights and recommendations based on your interests and preferences, whether that’s searching for the best street food, securing a coveted dinner reservation, or arranging a private driver to take you to and from Mexico’s most iconic attractions.

01 of 24 El Pescadero, Baja California Sur Cavan Images/Getty Images Rabinor describes El Pescadero as a “hidden gem along the Pacific Coast,” just an hour’s drive from Cabo San Lucas. The small farming community boasts gorgeous swaths of sand — most notably, Cerritos — which, per the pro, are “ideal for surfing and sunbathing.” Rabinor also tells T+L that no trip here is complete without stopping at Barracuda Cantina (conveniently located just steps from Cerritos) to try the Baja fish tacos.

02 of 24 Todos Santos, Baja California Sur Marc Romanelli/Getty Images Just eight miles north of El Pescadero lies the town of Todos Santos, which, according to Rabinor, is renowned for its thriving arts scene and colorful colonial architecture. If that’s not enough to wow you, then the pristine beaches, such as Punta Lobos and Playa La Cachora, definitely will. Rabinor also describes Todos Santos as “a foodie’s paradise” — his personal picks include Docecuarenta “for some of Baja’s best roasted coffee and freshly baked pastries;” Jazamango, a farm-to-table restaurant led by one of Mexico’s renowned chefs, Javier Plasencia; and “fresh oysters at Oystera.”

03 of 24 Oaxaca City, Oaxaca Mardoz/Getty Images Oaxaca was named the best city in the world in T+L's 2022 World's Best Awards — and it’s easy to see why. What’s more, says Rabinor, this colorful, vibrant city is renowned for its 17th-century architecture, buzzy downtown area, rich Indigenous heritage, and artisan communities. The greenery-filled Jardín Etnobotánico de Oaxaca and the 18th-century Oaxaca Cathedral are also must-visit spots. And, if all of the above weren’t enough to lure you in, then the food and drink scene — famous for its mezcal and moles — certainly will.

04 of 24 La Paz and Isla Espiritu Santo, Baja California Sur MattGush/Getty Images According to Rabinor, the capital of Baja California Sur beckons travelers with its “tranquil beaches, Malecón waterfront promenade, and the opportunity to swim with gentle whale sharks.” Plus, says Rabinor, no trip here is complete without a boat ride to the breathtaking Isla Espiritu Santo. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this small rocky island is known for its secluded beaches and excellent snorkeling and kayaking opportunities — and you may even spot some playful sea lions.

05 of 24 Mexico City, State of Mexico Jorge Castro/Travel + Leisure According to Rabinor, Mexico’s capital city “seamlessly blends cosmopolitan vibrancy with a rich Indigenous past and history.” He also goes on to describe the cityscape itself as “a fascinating tapestry of old and new — soaring modern skyscrapers stand alongside meticulously preserved colonial architecture.” Must-visit attractions include Templo Mayor, Palacio de Bellas Artes, Castillo de Chapultepec, and The Pyramids of Teotihuacan (but more on those a bit further down).

06 of 24 Isla Holbox, Quintana Roo shalamov/Getty Images This idyllic island — known for its gorgeous natural surroundings, including powdery white-sand beaches and shallow turquoise waters — is about three hours from Cancun. “Holbox exudes a relaxed and laid-back vibe with car-free and unpaved sandy streets, making it the epitome of a barefoot chic vacation,” says Rabinor. The island, part of the Yum Balam Nature Reserve, is home to abundant marine life and birds, including whale sharks, flamingos, herons, dolphins, and manta rays. For the ultimate adventure, book a bioluminescence kayak tour.

07 of 24 Merida, Yucatán S. Greg Panosian/Getty Images Hope Smith, a travel advisor at Montecito Village Travel, a Virtuoso Agency, tells T+L that some of the richest displays of Mexican culture can be found in Merida, “a city full of wonderful food, beautiful mansions, haciendas, and lush gardens.” Additionally, she says, “You will also find historic Mayan archaeological sites, including Uxmal, La Ruta Puuc, and Chichén Itzá.” For a stay just as eclectic as the city itself, Smith recommends Chablé Yucatán, which she describes as a “five-star experience in a hacienda-style setting.”

08 of 24 Morelia, Michoacán Arturo PeÃ±a Romano Medina/Getty Images “History enthusiasts will fall in love with Morelia, Michoacán, a UNESCO World Heritage Site surrounded by lake and mountain views,” says Smith. That’s because it’s chock-full of centuries-old architecture, with the landmark Morelia Cathedral being one of its most famous attractions. Travelers can also carve out an afternoon to explore nearby towns like Pátzcuaro, which, per Smith, is home “to one of the largest plazas in Mexico and great local art shops.”

09 of 24 Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca Alex Borderline/Getty Images According to Fora travel advisor Natalie Stegman, this under-the-radar Oaxaca beach town is known for its beaches, surfing, and laid-back atmosphere. Here, you’ll find a stretch of sand for every type of traveler, be it bustling Zicatela Beach, which has an abundance of waterfront bars and cafes; the scenic Playa Carrizalillo, where you’ll find golden sand, swaying coconut palms, and turquoise waters; and the tranquil Playa Manzanillo, which, with its calm waters, is perfect for families. And, per Stegman, no trip is complete without taking a detour to nearby Playa del Palmarito, one of the largest turtle nesting beaches along the Mexican Pacific Coast (just note that nesting season takes place between July and January). After a fun-filled day in the sun, rest your head at Casona Sforza (located directly on the beach) or Hotel Terrestre (where each of the 14 villas has a private pool).

10 of 24 San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato Anna Haines/Travel + Leisure “With its unique blend of Mexican culture and European influences, San Miguel de Allende is a visual masterpiece that will capture your heart,” says Fora travel advisor Elizabeth Kaczka. The city — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — is home to well-preserved buildings adorned with colorful facades and intricate details, which, per Kaczka, “create a picturesque setting.” She also recommends leaving ample time to wander the cobblestone streets, visit the pink-hued Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel, and explore the local arts and shopping scenes. And, despite the destination’s charming small-town vibe, it’s teeming with top-rated hotels ranging from the ultra-luxe Rosewood San Miguel De Allende to the boutique Casa Delphine.

11 of 24 Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California Sur cesar fernandez dominguez/Getty Images According to Fora travel advisor Swaylah Faroqi, Valle de Guadalupe is considered the premier wine-producing area of Mexico — hence why it’s referred to as Mexico’s very own Napa Valley. Per the travel pro, the region has also “gained international recognition for its high-quality wines and stunning landscapes.” Splurge on a stay at the recently opened Montevalle Health & Wellness Resort. This luxury adults-only all-inclusive resort, set on 10 hectares of land dotted with olive trees, lavender plants, and vineyards, offers villa accommodations and state-of-the-art wellness facilities such as a spa, meditation labyrinth, and reflexology path.

12 of 24 Bacalar, Quintana Roo loeskieboom/Getty Images The aptly named town of Bacalar is located on Lake Bacalar (sometimes called Bacalar Lagoon) and is known as The Lake (or Lagoon) of Seven Colors for its vibrant shades of blue. “Take a boat ride across the lagoon, visit the cenotes that dot its shores, or simply relax in a hammock while gazing at the mesmerizing hues of the water,” says Kaczka. The destination is home to a handful of unique boutique hotels like Boca de Agua and Habitas Bacalar; meanwhile, Banyan Tree Vega Bacalar — which will feature a spa designed to resemble a cenote, 35 suites, and an overwater restaurant — is slated to open its doors in 2025.

13 of 24 Islas Marietas National Park, Nayarit ferrantraite/Getty Images Accessible only by boat, Islas Marietas National Park is about one hour from Puerto Vallarta and 15 minutes from Punta Mita. These uninhabited islands are home to abundant marine life, including dolphins, manta rays, and tropical fish galore. As such, they’re especially popular for snorkeling, explains Fora travel advisor Nadia Bess. It’s also here where you’ll find an Instagram-famous hidden beach inside a cave.

14 of 24 Tepoztlán, Morelos Â©fitopardo/Getty Images “Situated just a few hours outside of Mexico City, Tepoztlán is similar in feel to San Miguel de Allende but is not as well known,” says Fora travel advisor and co-founder Henley Vazquez. She continues, telling T+L, “It’s designated as a ‘Pueblo Mágico,’ which means it is sacred to Mexican culture.” This charming mountain town is also home to El Tepozteco, an ancient Aztec temple dedicated to Ometochtli-Tepoztēcatl, the god of pulque (an alcoholic beverage), fertility, and drunkenness.

15 of 24 Sumidero Canyon, Chiapas Â©fitopardo/Getty Images The Sumidero Canyon was carved by the Grijalva River and dates back 35 million years. Here, you’ll find 3,000-foot-tall rock walls, lush vegetation, and cascading waterfalls. Fora travel advisor Sara Wilcox recommends booking a scenic boat tour for the best views of the canyon. And, if you’re lucky, you may spot majestic wildlife like spider monkeys, crocodiles, jaguars, and snakes.

16 of 24 Las Coloradas, Yucatán Karliux_/Getty Images Located on the tip of the Yucatán Peninsula — about 3.5 hours from Tulum and the Riviera Maya — Las Coloradas is an Instagram dream come true with its pink-hued waters. (According to Wilcox, this is due to a high concentration of red-colored algae and shrimp.) ”The beautiful pink tones continue thanks to a large population of flamingos, which are attracted to the salt ponds,” says the travel advisor.

17 of 24 Cabo Pulmo, Baja California Sur MartinaPal/Getty Images “Home to one of the most diverse coral reefs in North America, this National Marine Park is truly spectacular,” says Fora travel advisor Amy Shamus of Cabo Pulmo. In addition to pristine beaches, the UNESCO World Heritage Site boasts a coral reef-filled shallow bay that hundreds of marine species call home, including but not limited to sea turtles, humpback whales, manta rays, and whale sharks. With all this in mind, it’s no surprise that diving, snorkeling, and swimming are so popular here.

18 of 24 Suytun Cenote, Yucatán Simon Dannhauer/Getty Images Cenotes are natural swimming holes that are considered sacred by the Maya. And, while the Yucatán Peninsula boasts several thousand cenotes — each of which is nothing short of awe-inspiring — Suytun Cenote is amongst the most picture-perfect with its circular platform, which makes the perfect setting for your photo. Post-picture, enjoy a refreshing soak in the crystalline waters and take a moment to bask in the subterranean surroundings, with fascinating stalactites and stalagmites from nearly every angle.

19 of 24 Hierve El Agua, Oaxaca Msznz/Getty Images Whether you choose to hike, swim, or just sit back and admire the natural formations, a trip to Hierve El Agua is truly one for the books. “This absolutely gorgeous historical and natural site is roughly an hour outside of Oaxaca and features travertine rock formations, a petrified waterfall, and multiple natural warm pools, all overlooking jaw-dropping views of the valley below,” says Bess. If you don’t mind waking up early, the travel pro recommends arriving here “just before sunrise” so that you can soak up the gorgeous views and have the place “(almost) all to yourself!”

20 of 24 Teotihuacan Pyramids, State of Mexico benedek/Getty Images These ancient pyramids, which are thought to date back to 100 B.C.E., are just one hour from bustling Mexico City. Its main attraction, the Pyramid of the Sun, clocks in at over 215 feet tall. According to Bess, those who truly want to appreciate the pyramids’ vast size and beauty should take a sunrise hot air balloon ride over them.

21 of 24 Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo ÐÐ»ÐµÐºÑÐµÐ¹ ÐÐ±Ð»Ð¾Ð²/Getty Images “Nestled along the Caribbean Sea, Playa del Carmen is a tropical paradise that entices visitors with its turquoise waters and powdery white-sand beaches,” says Kaczka. Beyond the beaches, travelers can choose from an array of activities, be it swimming in cenotes, exploring ancient Mayan ruins, or dancing the night away in one of the clubs that line Quinta Avenida (Fifth Avenue, Playa del Carmen’s main strip). The town also boasts an abundance of hotels and resorts, which include some of Mexico’s best all-inclusive resorts.

22 of 24 Guanajuato, Guanajuato ferrantraite/Getty Images As the capital of the eponymous Mexican State, Guanajuato — a UNESCO World Heritage Site — attracts travelers with its breathtaking architecture and art. You can easily spend hours wandering the quaint cobblestone alleys adorned with vibrant buildings and ornate plazas. Some of Kaczka’s must-dos: Explore the famous Callejón del Beso (Alley of the Kiss), visit the majestic Basilica of Our Lady of Guanajuato, and immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere of the city's numerous festivals.”

23 of 24 Chichén Itzá, Yucatán Gerard Puigmal/Getty Images Chichén Itzá is one of the most famous archaeological sites in Mexico, and best of all, it’s an easy day trip from Cancun. These ancient Mayan ruins span about four square miles, and the massive El Castillo (also known as the Temple of Kukulcan), which towers over the other monuments at 78 feet, is arguably the most famous of the bunch. The Great Ballcourt features intricate stone carvings, as does the Temple of the Warriors. Don’t miss the Wall of Skulls, where you’ll find hundreds of, yes, stone skull carvings.