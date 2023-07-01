Craving an island escape ? Us too. Now to pick what kind of island break you need most. There are islands ideal for basking in the sun and swimming in the adjacent sea, then others for hiking mountains and exploring lush forests. Some of them may be closer than you think (there are a few incredible U.S. isles worth adding to your must-visit list), while others are remote but worth the trek . For vacation inspiration, consider these 21 beautiful islands around the world, from Martha's Vineyard to Bora Bora.

01 of 21 St. Lucia fokkebok/Getty Images Between its picturesque Piton mountains, tranquil waterfalls, leafy palms, and stunning coastline, the island of St. Lucia is, in a word, idyllic. The Caribbean locale is beloved by hikers, but also divers and snorkelers — there's even a dive spot called Fairyland, known for its colorful corals and turtle sightings.

02 of 21 Bali, Indonesia Benjeev Rendhava/Getty Images Postcard-worthy beaches, lush rice terraces, tropical rainforests, and awe-inspiring temples — you'll find all this and more in Bali. This iconic Indonesian island is a popular vacation spot for wellness-seekers and adventure enthusiasts alike.

03 of 21 Martha’s Vineyard, United States Gary D'Ercole/Getty Images Martha’s Vineyard, or "The Vineyard" for short, has attracted America’s most elite crowd (think politicians, celebrities, and socialites) for decades. When you’re not soaking up the sun at the beach, make your way to a historic lighthouse or stroll through one of the island's quaint towns, where you'll find seafood shacks and donut shops and everything in between.

04 of 21 Maui, United States Taylor McIntyre/Travel + Leisure With 120 miles of shoreline, 80 beaches, and rich blue waters, a trip to Maui is one for the books, especially for sun and sand worshippers. Hawaii’s second-largest island is also home to the world’s largest dormant volcano, Haleakalā, where scenic hiking and stargazing opps abound. And there are trails all over the island — just find the one that's the right level for you.

05 of 21 Bora Bora, French Polynesia TriggerPhoto/Getty Images A popular honeymoon spot, Bora Bora is most famous for its vibrant Polynesian culture and clear-blue waters, where travelers can admire awe-inspiring marine life like sea turtles, dolphins, and colorful fish. Make the most of your stay by splurging on an overwater bungalow — a decision you will not regret.

06 of 21 Ischia, Italy Xantana/Getty Images While Capri and Sicily are spectacular, don't to sleep on Ischia, which tends to fly (way) under the radar. This less-crowded Italian island is home to thermal hot springs, towering peaks, charming small towns, and sandy beaches.

07 of 21 Bermuda Marc Guitard/Getty Images This British territory is a quick 90-minute flight from New York City and just over two hours from Boston, making it a popular summer vacation destination for East Coast-based travelers. Come for the gorgeous pink-sand beaches (don’t miss the picturesque Horseshoe Bay) and stay for the hospitality and mouthwatering Bermuda fish sandwiches.

08 of 21 Mallorca, Spain Westend61/Getty Images The largest of Spain’s Balearic Islands, Mallorca is home to some of Europe’s best beaches. Beyond the pristine stretches of sand, there’s also the capital city of Palma, where you’ll find incredible restaurants, a historic Old Town, and striking landmarks like the Cathedral of Santa Maria of Palma (also known as La Seu).

09 of 21 Santorini, Greece George Pachantouris/Getty Images Santorini is one of the most-visited Greek islands, and for good reason. This lively isle draws crowds, especially in summer, with its stunning sunsets, crescent-shaped caldera, iconic whitewashed architecture, and awesome volcanic beaches.

10 of 21 St. Kitts and Nevis Hiral Gosalia/Getty Images This country, which is composed of two islands, is known for being the birthplace of Alexander Hamilton. It is one of the smallest countries in the Americas at 104 square miles, but what it lacks in size it more than makes up for in unspoiled beaches, ample wildlife, palm-fringed coastline, and laid-back vibes. If you're a foodie, head to Nevis and explore its culinary options.

11 of 21 Phuket, Thailand saiko3p/Getty Images Thailand’s largest island is teeming with natural beauty (think white-sand beaches, tropical jungles and rainforests, and aquamarine waters), plus plenty of things to see and do. Don’t miss Phuket’s Old Town, which is famous for its colorful architecture and top-notch food and shopping.

12 of 21 Hvar, Croatia Anton Petrus/Getty Images Hvar is located right off the coast of mainland Croatia, and its main town, also named Hvar, offers the perfect mix of history, charm, and beautiful beaches. Spend hours wandering its cobblestone streets, and explore the island's incredible wine scene, which dates back thousands of years.

13 of 21 Amelia Island, United States quinntheislander/Getty Images If you’re searching for some of the best beaches in Florida, look no further than Amelia Island. This 13-mile-long barrier island offers plenty of sand, and if you seek more than that, take your pick from outdoor activities like birding, biking, and horseback riding.

14 of 21 St. Barts Sean Pavone/Getty Images St. Barts — also known as St-Barth, St. Barths, and Saint Barthélemy — is likely the Caribbean’s poshest island. When travelers aren’t lounging on one of its stunning beaches or enjoying a dip in the turquoise waters, they are probably perusing the island’s swanky shops and restaurants.

15 of 21 Palawan, The Philippines Matteo Colombo/Getty Images Towering limestone cliffs, bright blue waters, and sugar-sand beaches attract lots of travelers to Palawan. The island is an especially popular diving destination, since there are abundant reefs and shipwreck sites here.

16 of 21 Kangaroo Island, Australia sigurcamp/Getty Images Take a quick, 30-minute flight from Adelaide and you're on Kangaroo Island. Visitors can spot magnificent wildlife here, including its namesake kangaroo, plus koalas, seals, and platypus, to name a few. Sweeping coastal views and a renowned food and wine scene are reasons to stay even longer.

17 of 21 Vancouver Island, Canada Cyrielle Beaubois/Getty Images Vancouver Island is easily one of Canada’s best islands, with unspoiled beaches, enchanting forests, and more than 200 rivers. And while this is an outdoor lover’s oasis, no one should miss the capital city of Victoria, which is chock-full of charm and culture.

18 of 21 Holbox, Mexico zstockphotos/Getty Images Located off the northern coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula lies Isla Holbox. Here, you’ll find an abundance of powdery beaches, crystal-clear waters, turquoise cenotes, and incredible marine life. Look out for friendly whale sharks, adorable sea turtles, and magnificent manta rays.

19 of 21 São Miguel, Portugal Starcevic/Getty Images Because of its lush forests, black-sand beaches, and must-see waterfalls, São Miguel is nicknamed “the Hawaii of Europe.” This is the largest of Portugal’s Azores islands, and it's a haven for outdoor and adventure lovers. Come here to hike, whale watch, climb, and cliff jump.

20 of 21 San Juan Island, United States Tom Applegate/Getty Images San Juan Island is just 90 miles from Seattle, but it feels a world away. The wildlife here is spectacular — if you’re lucky, you'll spot bald eagles, whales, foxes, seals, swans, and river otters — and so is the island’s main town, Friday Harbor. Explore the town's eclectic galleries, boutiques, and eateries before you leave.