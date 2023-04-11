10 Coastal Home Decor Picks Under $100 That Will Evoke Your Favorite Florida, Cape Cod, or Hamptons Vacation

Perhaps one of the most universally-loved travel experiences is a quiet weekend at the beach, filled with morning cups of coffee enjoyed on the patio of a sun-drenched cottage and hours spent reading, sprawled across nautically striped chairs. While it may only be April and the season of beach outings is still several weeks away, if you’re missing the undeniable charm of a coastal adventure, then it may help to channel the impeccable taste of a Cape Cod seaside home within your very own abode.

Amazon has long been the go-to destination for all things style and travel, but the shopper-loved retailer is also well-stocked with beachy home decor that can instantly transform your plain apartment or house that might be lacking in personality into something out of an Elin Hilderbrand novel. In fact, the site is currently bursting with deals on everything from ornate lamps to elevate your living room to a coastal quilt set that’s guaranteed to help you feel like you’re living in a seaside oasis.

We’re dedicated to getting the best deals on the gear you need to make the most out of your vacation — even if your current travel destination is your home. Keep scrolling for the 10 decor essentials that can help you mimic the Coastal Grandma aesthetic and achieve a beachy experience from the comfort of your living room. From these stunning sea glass-inspired cups that are now on sale for $60, to this essential cottage-core woven blanket that’s only $23, you won’t want to miss out on Amazon’s top picks that will help you accessorize the beach cottage of your dreams, even if you’re landlocked.

Nautical Lamp

Amazon

Designed with a stunning turquoise sea glass base that’s been wrapped in a nautical buoy-inspired rope, this whimsical lamp is an excellent way to channel the charm of a beach house in your own home — and right now it’s on sale for an impressive 57 percent off. The white lampshade casts a soothing glow throughout any room it’s staged in, and a simple on-and-off switch on the cord makes it easy to use. If you’ve been looking for an accessory to brighten up your bedside, this is the perfect selection.

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $80)

Seagrass Woven Rug

Amazon

Using natural materials in your home is an excellent way to bring the beach to you, and this understated seagrass runner will look stunning in your entry hallway or kitchen to add some outdoorsy flare to your home. A non-skid backing offers impressive grip against the flooring, and the timeless beige will tie together any other decor themes existing in your home.

To buy: amazon.com, $83 (originally $100)

Wooden Porthole Mirror

Amazon

Round mirrors naturally add a bit of flare to any room they adorn, and this chic, wooden-rimmed piece is designed to resemble a porthole without ever actually boarding a ship. Right now the stunning piece is on sale for just $83 with a special on-site coupon, and it will easily add intrigue to your home with the smooth, light wood finish and easy-to-hang wire affixed to the back of the mirror.

To buy: amazon.com, $83 with on-site coupon (originally $151)

Blue Glass Cups

Amazon

Finding sea glass is one of the many charms that comes with beachside living, so carry that vibrant coloring into your home with these cobalt blue glasses which are sure to make a splash during your next dinner party. Hand blown and made of recycled glass, this set of six glasses is a must-have addition to your kitchen at just $60 with an on-site coupon.

To buy: amazon.com, $60 with on-site coupon (originally $70)

Cotton Weave Blanket

Amazon

There’s nothing quite like lounging on a beach chair outside at night, wrapped in a cozy blanket, and this turquoise woven throw is the perfect way to experience that distinct comfort from home. Coming in at 50 inches by 60 inches and affixed with white tassels, this timeless throw will instantly enhance your sitting situation with a splash of color that emulates the sea.

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $25)

Coastal Quilt Set

Amazon

Bringing the oceanic charm into your bedroom is this coastal reversible quilt set that’s decorated with seashells and other aquatic designs to carry the beach setting indoors. It’s perfect for dressing up an actual beach cottage or simply transforming your existing bedding, and this lightweight quilt is made with a soft polyester material that also comes with two shams, two pillowcases, and two decorative pillows for just $80.

To buy: amazon.com, $80 (originally $260)

Decorative Throw Pillows

Amazon

Throw pillows are the easiest way to personalize and even refresh any room, and these plush jade green velvet pillows will brighten up your home to beach house status with a seafoam flare. Currently on sale for just $17, this set of two 18-inch by 18-inch pillows is incredibly comfortable and will look great no matter where you place it. The pillows even come in 11 stunning colors if you’re looking for a more neutral option.

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $18)

Herringbone Frame

Amazon

Bringing the blues of the ocean into your home is this herringbone photo frame that's been hand buffed and polished to make your pictures come to life. Coming in 4-inch by 6-inch, 5-inch by 7-inch, and 8-inch by 10-inch sizes, these high-quality frames are a simple touch that will add a coastal charm to your living room for as little as $13 at Amazon.

To buy: amazon.com, $13 (originally $18)

Beach-themed Prints

Amazon

What better way to channel a beach house vibe within your own home than with this stunning set of six prints depicting the sun and surf of the summer. These 8-inch by 10-inch photos are framed with a light wood much like driftwood at the beach, and the soothing combination of gray and beige in every image will deliver a subtle calming effect within your living room or bedroom.

To buy: amazon.com, $45

Hammock With Pillow

Amazon

The outside of your home is just as important as the interior, and this traditional rope hammock complete with a cushy pillow will transport you to the seaside without ever leaving your backyard. The spacious design easily fits two people, and right now the highly-rated hammock is on sale for $55 as we head into warmer weather.

To buy: amazon.com, $55 (originally $70)

