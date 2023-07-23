I Spend Every Weekend at the Beach, and These 5 Under-$50 Beauty Products Keep My Skin Soft and Protected

As an avid beachgoer, it took a lot of trial and error to find the right skincare for my lifestyle. I tested sunscreens that gave me white casts, pimples, and, worst of all, rashes. What's more, I learned how important it is to use beauty products that help restore my sun-drenched skin's moisture. Now, my skin looks the best it has in my entire life, and that's why these five beauty essentials never leave my beach bag.

Keep reading for my favorite finds for sunny days and softer, supple skin from editor- and shopper-loved brands like Supergoop and Tula.

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Ulta

Shoppers, celebrities, and Travel + Leisure editors alike agree that Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen is worth every cent. The velvety formula glides onto all skin tones clear and absorbs quickly, so you never have to wait to apply your makeup. Free of oxybenzone and octinoxate, two chemicals known to damage coral reefs, it contains antioxidant-rich ingredients such as frankincense and meadowfoam seed to help smoothen and hydrate the skin. Avid swimmers will appreciate that the beloved sunscreen is water- and sweat-resistant for up to 40 minutes, while protecting against UVA, UVB, and IRA rays for up to two hours.

CeraVe Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30

Ulta

Developed with the help of dermatologists, CeraVe’s new sunscreen has become my go-to. The broad spectrum 30 SPF formula contains a hybrid of chemical and mineral sunscreens to fend off harmful UVA and UVB rays, along with hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. I love that the sheer lotion doesn't irritate my sensitive skin, which is prone to breakouts. Plus, the 3-ounce tube barely takes up space in my tote.

Tula Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint

Ulta

Speaking of new products, Tula's latest skin tint has hit the top of my list for must-have beauty picks. The cruelty-free serum serves double duty as a foundation and SPF — plus, it's packed with anti-aging ingredients like collagen and hyaluronic acid. I love the lightweight formula's buildable coverage, which blurs blemishes and provides a next-level glow. Shop the skin tint in 30 shades.

Dermalogica Travel Size Anti-Oxidant Hydramist

Ulta

Spending a day in the sun can dry out your skin quickly, especially if you’re doing it every weekend. Dermalogica’s spray helps replenish my sun-drenched skin thanks to its antioxidant-rich ingredients. It contains glucosamine for hydration, magnesium ascorbyl phosphate to stimulate collagen production, and Vitamin C to help reverse UV damage. What’s more, the refreshing mist feels so good on my overheated skin.

Pipette Relaxing Body Lotion

Ulta

One of the things I love most about going to the beach is the free exfoliation. I leave with brand-new, baby-soft skin every time, which is why Pipette’s body lotion works wonders for me. The brand’s rich, plant-derived formula helps my skin lock in moisture and calm irritated skin. I recommend applying a dollop to the legs and arms after rinsing or shaking off sand for the best results.

