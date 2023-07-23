I Spend Every Weekend at the Beach, and These 5 Under-$50 Beauty Products Keep My Skin Soft and Protected

Including dermatologist-approved sunscreen from brands like CeraVe, Supergoop, and Tula.

By
Andie Kanaras
Andie Kanaras
Andie Kanaras
Andie Kanaras is a branded manager who oversees branded e-commerce content across 15+ publications.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 23, 2023 12:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Beach Beauty Products Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

As an avid beachgoer, it took a lot of trial and error to find the right skincare for my lifestyle. I tested sunscreens that gave me white casts, pimples, and, worst of all, rashes. What's more, I learned how important it is to use beauty products that help restore my sun-drenched skin's moisture. Now, my skin looks the best it has in my entire life, and that's why these five beauty essentials never leave my beach bag.

Keep reading for my favorite finds for sunny days and softer, supple skin from editor- and shopper-loved brands like Supergoop and Tula. 

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Ulta Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Ulta

Shoppers, celebrities, and Travel + Leisure editors alike agree that Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen is worth every cent. The velvety formula glides onto all skin tones clear and absorbs quickly, so you never have to wait to apply your makeup. Free of oxybenzone and octinoxate, two chemicals known to damage coral reefs, it contains antioxidant-rich ingredients such as frankincense and meadowfoam seed to help smoothen and hydrate the skin. Avid swimmers will appreciate that the beloved sunscreen is water- and sweat-resistant for up to 40 minutes, while protecting against UVA, UVB, and IRA rays for up to two hours.

CeraVe Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30

Ulta CeraVe Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen Lotion for Face and Body SPF 30

Ulta

Developed with the help of dermatologists, CeraVe’s new sunscreen has become my go-to. The broad spectrum 30 SPF formula contains a hybrid of chemical and mineral sunscreens to fend off harmful UVA and UVB rays, along with hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and niacinamide. I love that the sheer lotion doesn't irritate my sensitive skin, which is prone to breakouts. Plus, the 3-ounce tube barely takes up space in my tote. 

Tula Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint 

Ulta Tula Radiant Skin Brightening Serum Skin Tint SPF 30

Ulta

Speaking of new products, Tula's latest skin tint has hit the top of my list for must-have beauty picks. The cruelty-free serum serves double duty as a foundation and SPF — plus, it's packed with anti-aging ingredients like collagen and hyaluronic acid. I love the lightweight formula's buildable coverage, which blurs blemishes and provides a next-level glow. Shop the skin tint in 30 shades.

Dermalogica Travel Size Anti-Oxidant Hydramist

Ulta Dermalogica Travel Size Anti-Oxidant Hydramist

Ulta

Spending a day in the sun can dry out your skin quickly, especially if you’re doing it every weekend. Dermalogica’s spray helps replenish my sun-drenched skin thanks to its antioxidant-rich ingredients. It contains glucosamine for hydration, magnesium ascorbyl phosphate to stimulate collagen production, and Vitamin C to help reverse UV damage. What’s more, the refreshing mist feels so good on my overheated skin.

Pipette Relaxing Body Lotion

Ulta Pipette Relaxing Body Lotion

Ulta

One of the things I love most about going to the beach is the free exfoliation. I leave with brand-new, baby-soft skin every time, which is why Pipette’s body lotion works wonders for me. The brand’s rich, plant-derived formula helps my skin lock in moisture and calm irritated skin. I recommend applying a dollop to the legs and arms after rinsing or shaking off sand for the best results.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Spanx Summer Sale Roundup Tout
Spanx Just Kicked Off a Huge Sale on Celeb-loved Travel Clothes — Here's Everything You Should Grab
Zappos Massive Clearance Sale Tout
Zappos Is Having a Massive Summer Clearance Sale on Comfy Shoes — Shop the 90 Best Deals From Just $17
Kizik Review Tout
These Comfy, Versatile Sneakers Are My Go-to Travel Shoes — and They’re So Easy to Slide On
Related Articles
Spanx Summer Sale Roundup Tout
Spanx Just Kicked Off a Huge Sale on Celeb-loved Travel Clothes — Here's Everything You Should Grab
Monastery Moisturizer Review Tout
This Anti-aging Moisturizer Is a 5-star Hotel Spa Staple — and It's the Best Souvenir I’ve Gotten From a Trip
Best Backpacking Packs
The Best Backpacking Backpacks for Every Adventurer
Tula Eye Balm Sale
This Nurse-approved Eye Balm 'Magically' Erases Dark Circles — and It's $23 During a Special Sale
Ulta Exuviance Anti-Aging Cream Sale Tout
Shoppers Say This Anti-aging SPF Cream Reduces Discoloration and Fine Lines 'Dramatically' — and It's on Sale
Keds Triple Kick Leather Tout
I Travel Over 200 Days a Year, and I Swear by These Comfy White Sneakers for Long Days on My Feet
Vanessa Hudgens is seen in Midtown in New York City.
This Pore-clearing Mask Is the Secret Behind Vanessa Hudgens’ Glowy Skin — and It’s Only $25 for Prime Day
Composite of the Best Beach Reads on a sand background including Taste: My Life Through Food, A Perfect Vintage, Laid and Confused: Why We Tolerate Bad Sex and How to Stop, and Red, White & Royal Blue
The 15 Best Beach Reads, According to T+L Editors Who’ve Actually Read Them
Best Sweatproof Makeup Products of 2023
The 16 Best Sweatproof Makeup Products of 2023
Summersalt wide leg pants review Tout
These Comfy, Silky Pants Are My Secret to Staying Cool in the Summer — and They’re on Rare Sale
Amazon Prime Day Anti-Aging Sunscreen Tout
This Glowy, Anti-aging Tinted Moisturizer With SPF Has 10,000 5-star Ratings — and It's a Whopping 52% Off
One-Off Deal: Carry-on Backpack Tout
T+L Editors Awarded This Travel Backpack a Perfect Score — and It’s Only $30 for Prime Day
PD Early Deal Roundup: Editor-Loved Tout
Take It From a Travel Writer: You Won’t Want to Miss These 14 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Trip Essentials
PD Early Deal Roundup: Swimwear on Sale Tout
15 Swimwear Deals That Are Making a Splash at Amazon This Weekend — Save Up to 60% Now
a few toiletry bottles used in testing
The 7 Best Toiletry Bottle Sets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
PD Early One-Off Deal: Packing Cubes (flight attendant-approved + fit 2 weeks' worth) tout
These Packing Cubes Help Travelers Fit 3 Weeks’ Worth of Clothing Into a Suitcase — and They’re Nearly 60% Off