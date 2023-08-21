This Versatile Top Helps Me Pack Lighter Since I Can Wear It a Multitude of Ways — and It’s on Sale

It also stays wrinkle-free.

By
Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. 
Published on August 21, 2023

I’m always looking for opportunities to pack lighter when traveling, whether that means being able to wear clothing more than once or in multiple ways that feel fresh and new with every outfit. And if that article of clothing doesn’t wrinkle during my travels, that’s an even bigger bonus. 

One of my current favorite fashion finds I’ve recently added to my closet is the Baxxe Leather Bustier Set that’s comfortable, keeps me cool thanks to its backless design, and provides support for my large bust despite having a thin, single backstrap. Plus, you can use our exclusive code TL20 for 20 percent off at checkout. 

Baxxe Leather Bustier Set

Baxxe

When I first had the chance to test out the bustier, I was skeptical about wearing a bra as a top. But, as someone who overheats easily and tends to sweat more than I like to admit, the bustier became the perfect solution for comfortably wearing layered outfits that included blazers, cardigans, and light jackets. It’s also great under sheer tops, worn as a standalone top, and paired with backless dresses if you desire more support than what a sticky bra offers. The decorative, interchangeable straps make the bra look like a design feature of your dress that you want to show off rather than hide under opaque clothing. I wore mine with the Indigogo strap for a leather and denim combination that suits my personal style. 

Baxxe Baxxe Top CPC

Baxxe

Since the bustier is sleek and small, it’s super packable and doesn’t wrinkle in transit, making it a versatile wardrobe piece that can be worn a multitude of ways while on vacation. As someone with a 36C bust, I’m typically apprehensive when trying new bras since I prefer to minimize the size of my chest while still feeling comfortable and supported. I do recommend sizing up one or two sizes. I ended up snagging the size 40 bustier and a 38 band since the band can be adjusted for a more snug fit based on your support preference. The bustier stayed in place for several hours, and its buttery soft leather was comfortable and didn’t cause me to sweat. Plus, the breathable backless silhouette kept me from getting too hot, which allowed me to keep my blazer on for the layered look I love.

Baxxe offers the bustier style in other fabrics like blue denim, black denim, and gold leather, and the top is completely customizable from the bra down to the strap. You can explore all of their band options available in 23 patterns, and some are even adorned with pearls, jewels, and studs.

Head over to Baxxe to grab the Leather Bustier Set, and keep scrolling for other customizable bra-top hybrids to wear now through fall. And don’t forget to use the code TL20 for 20 percent off at checkout. 

Black Leather Bustier

Baxxe BLACK LEATHER BUSTIER

Baxxe

Black Denim Bustier

Baxxe BLACK DENIM BUSTIER

Baxxe

Blue Denim Bustier

Baxxe BLUE DENIM BUSTIER

Baxxe

Indigogo Band

Baxxe INDIGOGO BAND

Baxxe

Cherchez La Femme Band

Baxxe CHERCHEZ LA FEMME BAND

Baxxe
