I Never Travel Without This One Item for Flights and Road Trips, and It Fits Easily in My Carry-on

Those who know me know not to question why I wear pants in the summer, always carry a sweatshirt or light jacket, and despise air conditioning in the summer. I’m eternally cold, which makes packing for travel during the summer a tricky undertaking — I always need warm and cool clothes. Keeping cozy no matter where I am is priority number one, particularly when flying or taking a road trip. Fortunately, I found an easy hack for staying comfortable on land and in the air.

Instead of layering up on clothes to stay warm on flights and in air conditioned cars, only to have to remove those layers once I step outside into the hot summer air, my latest go-to is carrying this light and ultra-packable Letter Together Throw blanket from BaubleBar. And after talking to a fellow shopping writer, I recently discovered I’m not alone in my affinity for the brand’s breathable blankets and throws.

Baublebar

To buy: baublebar.com, from $98



When I received the monogrammed throw from BaubleBar to test, I was pleasantly surprised by its super soft and lightweight feel. I first began using it a few months ago as my desk blanket during the days I worked from my often-chilly home, and it provided me with the right amount of cozy warmth without ever causing me to overheat.

I realized the throw was an ideal size without being too heavy or overbearing, so I decided to put it to the next test: a road trip. Driving a few hours to Pennsylvania, I grabbed the throw to bring into the car (I was a passenger) which kept me comfortable in blasting air conditioning. The blanket comes in two sizes — a 54-inch by 36-inch throw and a 72-inch by 60-inch blanket — and the former is the highly packable size I own. Before deciding to bring it along, I gave it a fold test and it passed with flying colors. The blanket folded up so small and neatly, it easily fit into my medium-sized purse, making it a convenient layer for when you’re on the go.

BaubleBar’s custom throws and blankets include over 50 designs, patterns, and colors to choose from, all with the ability to feature a personalized monogram, initial, or name. The breathable blankets are made with luxuriously soft, high-quality, durable acrylic yarn that’s completely machine washable and dryer-friendly, so it’s ideal for bringing along on your travels since it won’t fade or shrink.

You can choose from designs such as simple lines and initials like the Letter Together throw that I received, along with colorful prints like the Criss Cross Custom Blanket or the All Smiles Custom Blanket, which my fellow shopping writer Ali also uses at home and during travel. As a self-proclaimed “aesthetic snob,” Ali uses the All Smiles throw in the natural beige colorway “to serve as decor on [her] living room chair,” which she says she’s “gotten so many compliments on from guests.” She also brings it with her when she’s on the go, since she “can fold it up to fit inside a weekender carry-on bag.”

Baublebar

To buy: baublebar.com, from $98



Next on my travel agenda is an upcoming trip to Florida, and the BaubleBar custom blanket will be one of the first items I plan to pack for my flight. Knowing how chilly I get on planes — it’s recommended that you keep the air vent turned on — I’ve been searching for a light throw that won’t bog down my carry-on bag, while offering comfort during air travel when the itchy plane blankets aren’t cutting it. Grab the blanket in a throw size to snuggle up to on the plane, or fold it back up if you’re in need of a fluffy pillow to rest on during the flight. It’s the little luxury you’ve been missing, but its usefulness doesn’t end there.

While on my vacation, I’m planning to bring the throw as my light layer while we’re spending time in the hotel room, as a light blanket to sleep with, or while lounging on the couch in my family’s home. There are even styles available in kid sizes to make family travel more convenient and comfortable.

Don’t take another trip without one of BaubleBar’s customizable blankets that serve as a hack for a first-class travel experience, and which can be used year round as decor or a lightweight layer of comfort. Shop even more personalized styles below.

Baublebar

To buy: baublebar.com, from $78



Baublebar

To buy: baublebar.com, from $98



Baublebar

To buy: baublebar.com, from $98



Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.