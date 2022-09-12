These Quick-drying Water Shoes Have a Near-perfect Rating From Hundreds of Shoppers — and They’re Only $29

If you’re packing for a trip that involves camping, kayaking, or hiking on wet ground, it’s a good idea to bring a pair of water shoes along for the journey. Flip-flops and flat sandals are great for the beach or pool, but any activity with rocky surfaces or water sports requires a sturdy pair of breathable shoes.

You could shell out $100 or more for a pair of name-brand water shoes, but luckily, you don’t have to spend anywhere close to that to find a pair that will get the job done. According to hundreds of shoppers, the $29 Barerun Athletic Hiking Water Shoes from Walmart are some of the best water shoes on the market. They’re comfortable, true to size, and quick to dry.

To buy: walmart.com, $29

Grip is one of the most important features of a solid pair of water shoes, and these were built with safety in mind. The thick thermoplastic rubber (TPR) sole and anti-slip technology provide plenty of traction, preventing potentially dangerous accidents on slick terrains. If you want to safely walk down the rocky beaches of Lake Tahoe or hike around the waterfalls in Highlands, North Carolina, the Barerun water shoes are a travel must-have.

The upper layer of the water shoe is made of a stretchy, lightweight fabric. This type of manufacturing ensures fast draining and plenty of ventilation. No need to wear wet shoes or carry slightly soggy footwear in your bag hours after a stint in the water (no one wants that). Simply hang them up to dry or let them air out on your feet.

The water shoes come in five options — purple, blue, and three black styles — with either adjustable straps or removable laces, depending on the shoe. Taking them on and off is a painless process, and wearing them is as comfortable as donning a pair of socks. As many reviewers note, you can expect a secure but flexible fit. The affordable Barerun water shoes are also available in both men’s and women’s sizes, with size conversions on the product page.

If you’ve wanted to invest in a pair of water shoes for a while, now’s the time. Grab this highly rated water shoe at Walmart ahead of your next fun-filled adventure. Swimming, surfing, and lakeside activities await.

