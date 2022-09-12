These Quick-drying Water Shoes Have a Near-perfect Rating From Hundreds of Shoppers — and They’re Only $29

You need these sturdy, anti-slip shoes for your next active vacation.

By Lydia Mansel
Published on September 12, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Barerun Water Shoes Tout
Photo:

Walmart

If you’re packing for a trip that involves camping, kayaking, or hiking on wet ground, it’s a good idea to bring a pair of water shoes along for the journey. Flip-flops and flat sandals are great for the beach or pool, but any activity with rocky surfaces or water sports requires a sturdy pair of breathable shoes.

You could shell out $100 or more for a pair of name-brand water shoes, but luckily, you don’t have to spend anywhere close to that to find a pair that will get the job done. According to hundreds of shoppers, the $29 Barerun Athletic Hiking Water Shoes from Walmart are some of the best water shoes on the market. They’re comfortable, true to size, and quick to dry. 

Barerun Water Shoes

To buy: walmart.com, $29

Grip is one of the most important features of a solid pair of water shoes, and these were built with safety in mind. The thick thermoplastic rubber (TPR) sole and anti-slip technology provide plenty of traction, preventing potentially dangerous accidents on slick terrains. If you want to safely walk down the rocky beaches of Lake Tahoe or hike around the waterfalls in Highlands, North Carolina, the Barerun water shoes are a travel must-have. 

The upper layer of the water shoe is made of a stretchy, lightweight fabric. This type of manufacturing ensures fast draining and plenty of ventilation. No need to wear wet shoes or carry slightly soggy footwear in your bag hours after a stint in the water (no one wants that). Simply hang them up to dry or let them air out on your feet. 

The water shoes come in five options — purple, blue, and three black styles — with either adjustable straps or removable laces, depending on the shoe. Taking them on and off is a painless process, and wearing them is as comfortable as donning a pair of socks. As many reviewers note, you can expect a secure but flexible fit. The affordable Barerun water shoes are also available in both men’s and women’s sizes, with size conversions on the product page. 

If you’ve wanted to invest in a pair of water shoes for a while, now’s the time. Grab this highly rated water shoe at Walmart ahead of your next fun-filled adventure. Swimming, surfing, and lakeside activities await.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
shoes
The Best Waterproof Walking Shoes for Women
Best Hiking Pants for Men
The Best Hiking Pants for Men
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Varro braided slide sandal
Travelers Love These Sandals Because They Never Cause Blisters — and They’re Just $40 at Amazon
Zappos Labor Day Sale Tout
The 43 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals From the Zappos Labor Day Sale Are Still Going Strong
Best Women's Loafers of 2022
The Best Women's Loafers of 2022
Mishansha Women's Running Walking Shoes
Travelers Call These $40 Walking Shoes the Best Sneakers They’ve Ever Worn
Best Water Shoes tout
The Best Water Shoes for Men of 2022
Free People x Danner hiking shoes
This Cute and Comfy Hiking Shoe Has Quickly Become My Summer Go-to for Trips From Maine to Mallorca
Skechers Women's Go Walk 5-True Sneaker
 These Ultra-comfy Walking Shoes Are on Sale for Just $42 Right Now
Racqua Water Shoes Quick Dry Barefoot Beach Aqua
Travelers Love These Comfortable, Durable Water Shoes for Summertime Adventures — and They're on Sale Now
DOUSSPRT Men's Water Shoes
These Lightweight, Quick-drying Water Shoes Are Perfect for Summer Trips — and They're 46% Off
Best Women’s Water Shoes
We Tested the Best Women’s Water Shoes for Every Activity
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Travel Towel
Campers Swear by These Quick-drying Towels — and You Can Get Them on Sale at Amazon
blue rubber clogs
You Can Shop These Ultra-comfy, Water-resistant Clogs for As Little As $29 Right Now
Best Women's Travel Shorts Lead
The Best Women’s Shorts for Travel
Keen SOLR High Performance Sport Closed Toe Water Sandal
These Lightweight, Supportive Water Shoes Are a Game-changer for Summer Adventures — and They're on Sale Ahead of Prime Day