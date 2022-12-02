This Oprah-loved Cardigan Is ‘Perfect for Traveling,’ According to Nordstrom Shoppers

Snag this deal on the celeb-approved travel essential before it’s gone.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is an experienced journalist, with bylines in mindbodygreen, Women's Health, and SheFinds. Always looking for ways to make life easier, she covers commerce content within the travel vertical.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 07:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan Tout
Photo:

Nordstrom

If you’re anything like me, one of the small pleasures in life is a good, cozy cardigan. They accentuate nearly any outfit, are easy to grab as you head out the door, and can be taken on and off in accordance with finicky airplane temperatures. I’m always on the lookout for the perfect neutral sweater to add to my rapidly growing collection, so imagine my excitement when I stumbled on this Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan on sale for up to 33 percent off at Nordstrom. 

An Oprah-favorite addition to your wardrobe, this lightweight, luxurious cardigan has garnered a nearly perfect 4.7-average star rating on Nordstrom, making it an essential steal this Cyber Week. A good sweater is always worth the investment, but coming in at just $78 as opposed to the usual $116, Barefoot Dreams has created the perfect staple for frigid winter temperatures for less.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $78 (originally $116)

Made with a super soft nylon and rayon blend, this timeless cardigan is an excellent versatile layer to pack for your next trip. With a flattering draped silhouette, its neutral shades match well with nearly any outfit you could pull together, making the most of the precious space in your suitcase. Most winter clothes are bulky and thick, but the CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan has customers raving about the fit and shape. In fact, one shopper revealed they were “almost embarrassed to say that I have worn this sweater nearly every day since receiving it.”

With two conveniently placed pockets on each side of the cardigan and a casual draped front opening, this relaxed-fit sweater allows for room to breathe and move about your day, whether you’re running errands or hanging out at home. It even features a ribbed shawl collar to add subtle flare to the overall classic shape. When it comes time to clean your sweater, you’ll be glad to know it’s machine washable, making your day that much easier.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $116

Shoppers attest that this is the perfect travel sweater, with one noting, “I wanted a comfy cardigan to wear on a weekend trip, and this fit the bill,” adding, “The fabric is soft and heavenly to touch.” Another wrote, “I love wearing it around the house, especially when it’s chilly in the mornings and I’m drinking coffee. It’s also perfect for traveling.”

Customers love this Barefoot Dreams cardigan so much that they’ve even purchased it in multiple colors. One shopper revealed, “I am ordering a second one and believe this sweater is totally worth the price,” while another wrote, “I have one in almost every color and a backup that I keep at the top of my closet.” 

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan

Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $116

Coming in six stylish colors (although only black is on sale) the cozy, laidback Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan is a closet essential, perfect for running errands or to add to your next travel wardrobe lineup. The sale won’t last much longer, so head to Nordstrom to pick up this shopper-loved sweater before it’s back to full price.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $78. 

More T+L Deals to Shop:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Barefoot Dreams Sweater Sale
This Comfy Oversized Cardigan Is the Perfect Airplane Sweater — and It's on Sale Right Now
Spanx Cyber Monday Sale Tout
Surprise! Spanx Is Giving You an Extra Day to Shop Its Once-a-year Sale on Oprah Picks and Celeb Favorites
Ugg koolaburra
People Are Ditching Their Uggs for These Best-selling Amazon Boots — and They’re on Sale for a Few More Hours
Early Spanx Deals Roundup Tout
Spanx's Black Friday Sale Is Happening Now With 20% Off Celeb-loved Leggings and Lounge Sets
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning
This Roomba Cleans Homes So Well, It Looks Like Hotel Housekeeping Just Left the Premises — and It's on Sale
Early Black Friday Travel Pants Deals Roundup Tout
Top-selling Travel Pants Are Up to 70% Off Ahead of Black Friday — Shop Our 73 Favorites
Cyber Monday Editor Loved Deals Roundup
I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 15 Early Cyber Monday Deals I’m Snagging From Amazon
Columbia Boots Customer Review and Sale tout
These ‘Perfect’ Winter Boots Must Have Slipped Through the Cracks — They’re Still on Sale From Cyber Monday
Nordstrom BFCM Roundup Tout
Nordstrom Has Thousands of Black Friday Deals — Shop the 58 Best for Travelers
SoHo Sweatpants tout
I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Comfy Travel Joggers Were My Best Black Friday Purchase
ALEADER Womens Cold Weather Winter Boots Waterproof Snow Boots tout
Shoppers Are Ditching Their Name-brand Winter Snow Boots for This $49 Pair From Amazon
JW PEI Aylin Canvas & Quinn Vegan Leather Cell Phone Crossbody Bag
Oprah Made This Traveler-approved Phone Crossbody Sell Out — and It’s Finally Back in Stock
20 Genius Holiday Gifts for 10 Types of Travelers Tout
20 Genius Holiday Gifts for 10 Types of Travelers — Starting at $6
Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot
These ‘Extremely Comfortable’ Water-resistant Boots Are Up to 54% Off Thanks to a Rare, Double Discount
These Comfy and Cozy Boots Will Keep Your Feet Happy While Traveling This Winter â and Theyâre All on Sale Tout
Get Ahead of Black Friday Sales and Upgrade Your Travel Footwear With These 12 Comfy Boots That Go With Any Look
Paravel Fold-Up Travel Backpack
The Travel Backpack That Oprah Loves Folds Down Into a Small Pouch — and It's Guaranteed to Sell Out Quickly