This Oprah-loved Cardigan Is ‘Perfect for Traveling,’ According to Nordstrom Shoppers

If you’re anything like me, one of the small pleasures in life is a good, cozy cardigan. They accentuate nearly any outfit, are easy to grab as you head out the door, and can be taken on and off in accordance with finicky airplane temperatures. I’m always on the lookout for the perfect neutral sweater to add to my rapidly growing collection, so imagine my excitement when I stumbled on this Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan on sale for up to 33 percent off at Nordstrom.

An Oprah-favorite addition to your wardrobe, this lightweight, luxurious cardigan has garnered a nearly perfect 4.7-average star rating on Nordstrom, making it an essential steal this Cyber Week. A good sweater is always worth the investment, but coming in at just $78 as opposed to the usual $116, Barefoot Dreams has created the perfect staple for frigid winter temperatures for less.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $78 (originally $116)

Made with a super soft nylon and rayon blend, this timeless cardigan is an excellent versatile layer to pack for your next trip. With a flattering draped silhouette, its neutral shades match well with nearly any outfit you could pull together, making the most of the precious space in your suitcase. Most winter clothes are bulky and thick, but the CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan has customers raving about the fit and shape. In fact, one shopper revealed they were “almost embarrassed to say that I have worn this sweater nearly every day since receiving it.”

With two conveniently placed pockets on each side of the cardigan and a casual draped front opening, this relaxed-fit sweater allows for room to breathe and move about your day, whether you’re running errands or hanging out at home. It even features a ribbed shawl collar to add subtle flare to the overall classic shape. When it comes time to clean your sweater, you’ll be glad to know it’s machine washable, making your day that much easier.

Shoppers attest that this is the perfect travel sweater, with one noting, “I wanted a comfy cardigan to wear on a weekend trip, and this fit the bill,” adding, “The fabric is soft and heavenly to touch.” Another wrote, “I love wearing it around the house, especially when it’s chilly in the mornings and I’m drinking coffee. It’s also perfect for traveling.”

Customers love this Barefoot Dreams cardigan so much that they’ve even purchased it in multiple colors. One shopper revealed, “I am ordering a second one and believe this sweater is totally worth the price,” while another wrote, “I have one in almost every color and a backup that I keep at the top of my closet.”

Coming in six stylish colors (although only black is on sale) the cozy, laidback Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan is a closet essential, perfect for running errands or to add to your next travel wardrobe lineup. The sale won’t last much longer, so head to Nordstrom to pick up this shopper-loved sweater before it’s back to full price.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $78.

