11 Birkenstock Sandals That Are Giving Us Major Barbiecore Vibes — From Just $35

If you’ve seen the previews for the record-breaking Barbie movie, you’ll likely remember a hilarious scene where “Weird Barbie,” played by Kate McKinnon, offers Margot Robbie’s Barbie a choice: Without giving away spoilers, Barbie must visit the real world and is given the option to choose between her traditional stylish pink heels, or swap to brown Birkenstock sandals — which turn out to be a pretty significant symbol throughout the film. The heels are Barbie’s preference, but in the end, Weird Barbie convinces her to go on a journey of self-discovery, brown leather sandals and all.

The iconic Birkenstock Arizonas make another pivotal appearance later on in the film when Barbie is seen rocking baby pink Birks, the perfect blend of style and function.

While I’ve been a proud, pink-wearing Barbie girl for most of my life, I can relate to Barbie’s decision to embrace comfort. I’m also a mom in my 40s and a travel writer who does a lot of walking and exploring. I love a pink pump as much as the next girl, but I’ve learned to put function before fashion in my day-to-day life, and my feet have thanked me for it.

I bought one lone pair of Birkenstock sandals (a brown pair like Barbie’s, actually) several years ago but have to admit they remained on my shoe rack the majority of the time. I’d occasionally wear them with linen pants or jeans, but never dreamed of wearing them with shorts, skirts, and dresses. But the older I got, the more I found myself turning to my trusty Birkenstocks whenever I knew I needed to go easy on my feet.

Slowly, the comfortable sandals, which have molded to my foot perfectly, became my go-to shoe. Since then, I’ve ordered additional leather pairs, and a few rubber beach sandal styles as well. I’ve packed away my flimsy flip-flops and now find myself daily reaching for a pair of Birkenstocks, just like Barbie. Appreciative of the comfort and support Birkenstocks offer my feet, I wear them with everything, from denim shorts to summer dresses, and have even convinced my teenage daughter to try a pair herself. (She loves them.)

If Birkenstocks are good enough for Barbie, they’re good enough for me — especially in colors like metallic pink and pastel purple. Want to give Birkenstocks a try for yourself? Here are 11 pairs that I think everyone in Barbieland would approve of.

Birkenstock Arizona Oiled Leather in Festival Fuchsia

Zappos

These traditional style Birkenstock sandals have an oiled leather upper and come in the perfect shade of fuchsia. With adjustable buckles and a suede and cork footbed, they’re easy to custom-fit to your feet.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle in Rose Nubuck

Zappos

These pink Birkenstocks have extra-large gold buckles and a slip-on style. Like the standard Arizona style, they have a cork and suede footbed and can be adjusted using the buckles.

Birkenstock Arizona Canvas in Soft Pink

Nordstrom

Made from a unique pink canvas material, this Birkenstock style has a cork footbed and adjustable straps. The baby pink buckles make these sandals a great option for Barbie girls everywhere.

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Teddy in Fuchsia Tulip

Zappos

Made with real sheep fur, these fuchsia, fuzzy Birkenstocks have a lined sole and lots of pink fuzz. Wear them as a slipper or use them to keep feet warm outdoors in cooler temperatures.

Birkenstock Arizona Earthy Vegan in Ombre Light Rose Birkibuc

Zappos

These vegan Birkenstocks come in a beautiful light pink color and are made from synthetic material. Since they’re vegan, the cork footbed is lined with microfiber instead of suede.

Birkenstock Barbados Eva in Purple Fog

REI

Not everything in Barbieland is pink. These pastel purple rubber Birkenstock slides are a great option if you want to switch things up and try another color.

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle in Old Rose Nubuck

Zappos

With their baby pink hue and single-strap buckle, these rose-colored Birkenstocks are giving major Barbie vibes. And, the sandals’ gold adjustable buckle adds an extra bit of style.

Birkenstock Arizona Chunky in Candy Pink

Zappos

This unique style has a chunky white sole and the traditional Birkenstock cork and suede footbed. Its soft suede upper and silver buckles add an additional element of style.

Birkenstock Gizeh in Metallic Copper

Nordstrom

All Barbies know how to shine, and these metallic copper Birkenstocks are a perfect option for those who want some extra sparkle. The thong sandal style is unique as well, making them really stand out.

Birkenstock Arizona Eva in Candy Pink

Zappos

These rubber Birkenstocks are perfect for beach and pool days, and are just as comfortable as original Birkenstocks. With this candy pink shade, you’re sure to give Barbie vibes wherever you wear them.

Birkenstock Milano in Neon Pink and White Patent

Zappos

These neon pink and white Birkenstock sandals have a heel strap as well for added comfort. The pop of color brought to the party by the neon pink straps will have you wanting to wear these straight to the Dreamhouse.

