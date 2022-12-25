This TSA-approved Carry-on Backpack With Custom Packing Cubes Is a Travel ‘Game Changer’

New year, new trip? Now that is a resolution I plan to keep! To meet my travel goals, I scoured the internet for a next-level carry-on bag that’ll send me packing into 2023 with the utmost organization, efficiency, and style — and I found just the bag.

The ultimate personal item with all the space of a carry-on, the Bange Travel Overnight Backpack is a modern marvel of portable organization. It’s spacious without turning into a big black hole like a lot of backpacks. Instead, it has tons of individual compartments, and you can even opt to buy it with a set of packing cubes designed to nestle perfectly inside. There’s a spot to store everything neatly and carry it, hands-free, as you zip to your airport gate. And right now, you can even get $5 off at Amazon with an on-site coupon.



To buy: amazon.com, $54 with on-site coupon (originally $59)

This Bange Travel Overnight Backpack has a large capacity — it’s almost 20 inches high 12 and a half inches deep — but it’s carry-on size and stows securely in any overhead compartment. In fact, it’s officially approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, which sets the bar high for carry-on luggage. And those dimensions let the wearer shift the weight of their cargo around, so it’s a little easier on the back, too.

Behold the organizational brilliance of this backpack: when you unzip the front compartment, which already has a built-in zippered pocket, you’ll find a series of concealed pockets inside for holding things you need easy access to, like your phone, passport, iPad, and notebook. In the middle is a compartment designed to hold a 17-inch laptop and a tablet, plus a vertical pocket and spot to strap in your water bottle.

And then there’s the main compartment, big enough to hold things like cameras, shoes, clothes, snorkels, binoculars, and an umbrella. But it also comes with its own set of three packing cubes to fit those spots, and they’re designed to keep clothing and toiletries sorted and secure. When you zip it all up, use the clamps and straps to keep it all compact or use the hand strap to carry it as a tote. Choose from three neutral colors that go with just about everything: black, dark green, and light green.

Amazon shoppers have dubbed this backpack a coveted travel item, with more than 1,100 perfect five-star ratings and solid words of praise. One shopper who bought the Bange Travel Overnight Backpack for a month-long trip to Europe said, “This backpack was my personal item, but it held as much as (or more than) my TravelPro carryon. It was easy to pack and kept everything organized,” they said, continuing, “I loved that I could cinch it down when it wasn't full for day trips. It was comfortable to carry [through] the airports even when packed full.”

Another fan raved that the backpack is “thoughtful, functional, and nudges you to bring 'what is needed' vs. what you think you need. You too can scoff at the wheel-luggage as you breeze [through] your travels.” They continued, “No 'you will have to check in that bag' problem — plus [it helps you] avoid wrist or shoulder strain pulling something behind you,” concluding that it “makes packing easier.” One traveler even said they are “so impressed with this backpack travel bag that I have ordered another one.”

And one detail-oriented frequent traveler confirmed, “This backpack with the cubes is a game changer. Fifteen outfits (three pants, six short[s], nine shirts, six dresses), four wired bras, six swimsuits, two sandals, four flip flops, and toiletries [fit] with room left over.” Plenty of fans confirmed the backpack is lightweight and durable, too with one even claiming to be “forever a fan.”

We’re absolutely convinced this organized bag is what you need to take your packing game to the next level. Hurry and buy the shopper-loved Bange Travel Overnight Backpack while it’s still in stock at Amazon!

At the time of publishing, the price started at $54 with an on-site coupon.

