I’m a Hot Sleeper, and These Oprah-loved Cooling Sheets Make Sleeping So Much More Comfortable

Since before I can remember, I have been a hot sleeper. During childhood, even in the dead of New Hamshire winter, I vividly recall dozing off in shorts and a tank top with one leg poking out the side of the sheets, hoping I didn’t get dragged away by the monsters under the bed.

This has only continued into adulthood, and sometimes even my AC unit doesn’t keep me comfortable at night as the temperatures continue to rise. That’s why, when the Oprah-loved linen brand Cozy Earth asked if I wanted to test out their cooling Bamboo Sheet Set, I could hardly resist. And let me just say, my life — and electricity bill — has since changed for the better. The best part? They’re currently on sale for 20 percent off during the brand’s Summer Sale.

Cozy Earth

These luxurious sheets have effectively transformed my humble one-bedroom apartment into a five-star hotel, helping me stay cool while channeling my inner rich woman every single night. The set features a fitted sheet, top sheet, and two buttery-smooth pillowcases, with each piece made from 100 percent premium viscose material, derived from bamboo fabric. The material has a palpable cooling effect on the skin while feeling smooth and silky, and the oversized fit of this set means you won’t have to worry about anyone hogging the sheets if you’re sharing a bed.

While I opted for the rich Driftwood shade to adorn my queen-size bed, the sheets come in six other rich neutrals that have the power to make any space look like a room fit for royalty. And yes, I have truly been able to scale back on my air conditioner use this summer due to the sprawling material that never stifles me while I sleep. I even paired the sheets with the Bamboo Duvet Cover to create a cloud-like oasis that I struggle to get myself out of each morning — even my cat seems to be a fan.

Merrell Readman / Cozy Earth

I’ve cycled through sheets of nearly every material, and this set is by far the lightest and softest I have ever slept in. While I don’t ever envision myself sleeping in long sleeves, the material certainly does the trick in making my room feel more bearable during the scorching summer months, and the undeniable quality of this set means I will continue to employ it even during the colder months.

And I’m certainly not alone in my adoration for this cooling sheet set. Not only did it make Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2018, but it has also earned a near-perfect 4.9-star rating on the site alongside more than 5,600 glowing reviews. One shopper raved that it feels like they’re “sleeping at a high end, luxury hotel” every night, while another customer agreed that they feel like they’re “on vacation” thanks to these “extremely soft” sheets that “remain cool throughout the night.”

Merrell Readman / Cozy Earth

I’ve found that nothing disturbs my sleep quite like the summer heat, and the Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set has not only solved this issue, but even elevated my space to hotel-status in the process. Right now, the Oprah-loved sheet set has been discounted to $312 during the Cozy Earth Summer Sale which boasts up to 25 percent off the highest quality bedding you’re ever likely to sleep on, sitewide. Even the Bamboo Duvet Cover has been brought down to $256 if you’re in the mood to double down on upgrading your bedroom into the perfect escape. I’m not a snob about many things, but you best believe that now that I’ve tried cooling sheets, I won’t be going back.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $312.

