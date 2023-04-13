These Luxury U.K. Hotels Are Offering Quintessentially British Experiences for the Ultimate Escape Across the Pond

Rocco Forte hotels in London and Edinburgh are offering a slate of quintessentially British experiences.

By
Elizabeth Rhodes
Elizabeth Rhodes
Elizabeth Rhodes
Elizabeth Rhodes is an associate digital editor at Travel + Leisure, covering everything from luxury hotels to theme parks to must-pack travel products. Originally from South Carolina, Elizabeth moved to New York City from London, where she started her career as a travel blogger and writer.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023
A landscape view showing the castle in Edinburgh next to the Balmoral hotel
Photo:

Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

If there was ever a time to go to the United Kingdom, it’s now. According to Google Flights, London is the top destination Americans are searching for their summer vacations this year, and with so much going on across the pond in 2023, it’s easy to see why. The island nation made up of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland is Travel + Leisure’s 2023 Destination of the Year, and it’s set to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation and host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest this May. In the midst of all this excitement, one luxury hotel brand is welcoming guests with a slate of quintessentially British experiences to help travelers make the most of their summer (and beyond).

Interior front hall room at Brown's London

Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

Rocco Forte is inviting visitors to experience classic British destinations with new experiences at The Balmoral in Edinburgh and Brown’s Hotel in London. Both properties are housed in stunning historic buildings at the center of the cities’ best neighborhoods — Brown’s Hotel was actually the first hotel to open in London in 1837 — imbued with a sense of place that’s carried through the guest room decor, on-site bars and restaurants, and unique experiences that offer a true slice of the U.K.

Interior suite with firplace and couch and the exterior of Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh

Elizabeth Rhodes/Travel + Leisure

The Balmoral, a grand railroad hotel that dates back more than 100 years, is an iconic Edinburgh landmark, known for its stately clock tower. With a classic afternoon tea service, a Scotch bar offering 500-plus varieties of whisky (and an exclusive whisky club in partnership with The Macallan), and rooms with views of Edinburgh Castle, it’s the ideal home base for a trip to the Scottish capital. But the hotel’s newest experiences invite guests to go deeper into some of the most beloved Scottish traditions. The Balmoral has partnered with tartan designer Araminta Campbell to develop a bespoke plaid just for the hotel, and they offer guests the opportunity to visit the Araminta Campbell atelier to learn more about how tartans are designed and woven.

The tartan experience at The Balmoral Edinburgh

Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels

Once you’ve seen the iconic tartans Scotland is so well-known for, you can uncover the scents of Scotland with a Scent Butler experience at the hotel. Led by Imogen Russon-Taylor, founder of Scotland’s first fragrance house, Kingdom Scotland, the master class takes guests through a scent journey, exploring the brand’s perfumes and learning about how the country’s landscapes and heritage inspired their creation.  

Martinis and cheese at Brown's London bar and the iconic Big Ben clock tower in London

Elizabeth Rhodes/Travel + Leisure

Just a four-hour train ride south in London, Brown’s Hotel welcomes guests to the gallery and designer shop-filled neighborhood of Mayfair. Just a short distance from some of London’s most famous attractions, including Buckingham Palace and Piccadilly Circus, Brown’s is a luxe oasis in the heart of the city, thanks to its timeless charm and recently refurbished public areas. With the glamorous Donovan Bar (named for photographer Terence Donovan), sophisticated Charlie’s restaurant, and an on-site spa offering Irene Forte treatments, the hotel makes for a lovely Mayfair escape.

And you needn't go far to discover the best of Mayfair. Tours hosted by Maeve Doyle provide fascinating insight into the London art scene, including visits to some of the city’s top galleries, and the new English Garden Afternoon Tea, in partnership with luxury British jewelry brand Boodles, will honor the king’s coronation in the wood-paneled Drawing Room. As for the ultimate Mayfair experience, guests can book a stay in the new Sir Paul Smith Suite, created by the designer himself in partnership with Olga Polizzi.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Suite balcony with ocean view at ESPACIO
Every Suite in This 9-room Hotel in Hawaii Takes Up an Entire Floor — and Has Stunning Ocean Views
United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft as seen on final approach flying over the houses of Myrtle avenue in London
United Just Added More Flights Across Europe, the U.K., and Australia — Just in Time for Summer
Facade and Avenue at night at Cashel Palace
This Irish Palace Was Just Named One of the Best New Hotels in the World — Here's What It's Like to Stay
The Rockwell lighthouse against a mountain of pine trees in Sitka, Alaska.
10 Lighthouses Around the World Where You Can Spend the Night
Aerial view of Regent Seven Seas Cruises in Alaska
This Cruise Ship Is Heading to Alaska for the First Time Ever — With 7-day Food-focused Sailings
Interior room at The Renwick on a sunny day
This Hotel Will Give You Your Money Back If It Rains on Your Trip to NYC
Busy day on Regent street with crowds of people and cars, London, England, UK
This Might Be the Most Popular Summer Travel Destination, According to Google Searches
Porte Cailhau, Bordeaux, France
This French Wine Country Region Has Idyllic Vineyards, Stunning Speakeasies, and Luxury Hotels
View of Poipu beach from Grand Hyatt Kauai
14 Amazing U.S. Hotels With Lazy Rivers for Your Next Summer Vacation
Rendering of a newly redesigned king suite living room at the Bellagio
Bellagio Las Vegas Unveils Its $110-million Room and Suite Upgrades — Ready Just in Time for Summer
Interior of Passalacqua at Lake Como
The 100 Best New Hotels in the World
Table for two on a terrace at Villa Palladio Jaipur
The 12 Most Over-the-top New Hotels in the World
It List 2023 Logo and hotel room
The 2023 It List
Cable car passing street with downtown skyscrapers in background in Manchester, UK
This Popular U.K. City Will Charge a Visitor Fee Starting Saturday — What to Know
Exterior view of Splendido, a Belmond Hotel in Portofino, Italy
This Iconic Hotel on the Italian Riviera Reopens in June With a Gorgeous Refreshed Pool Area and One of the Most Over-the-top Suites in Italy
Trains stand on storage sidings between Munich main railway station and DonnersbergerbrÃ¼cke station during a nationwide strike on March 27, 2023 in Munich, Germany.
EU, U.K. Transit Strike Leads to Canceled Flights, Train Routes, More — What to Know