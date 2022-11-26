Travelers Call Amazon’s Best-selling Hiking Joggers the ‘Best Investment’ — and They’re 41% Off Right Now

If you only shop one post-Black Friday deal, let it be on these cozy, stylish, and water-resistant travel pants that are discounted to just $24.

By
Sophie Mendel
Sophie Mendel in Lake Como, Italy
Sophie Mendel
Sophie Mendel is a Commerce Editor at Travel + Leisure with Dotdash Meredith where she assigns, edits and publishes the product reviews and recommendations that help guide travelers toward the best shoes, apparel and accessories for their needs. Sophie has traveled to over 40 countries and has lived in five, and is bilingual in English and Spanish. She has more than five years of experience as a writer, editor and copywriter.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Updated on November 26, 2022 10:39AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Pants Water Resistant Sweatpants
Photo:

Amazon

If you’re in the market for a pair of pants that can do it all — be worn on your favorite trail, be casual enough for lounging, and keep you comfy yet feeling put-together on a long travel day — look no further than Amazon’s number one best-selling women’s hiking pant. For one day only, shoppers can receive 41 percent off the top-rated Baleaf Women’s Fleece-Lined Joggers, bringing their price tag to just $24. This is great news if you have an upcoming trip or are in need of the perfect holiday gift for the person who is always on the go. 

These travel pants are soft, stretchy, and feature a warm fleece inner lining that keeps you warm in temperatures as low as 20 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, making them a great pick for hiking and winter. But, they shouldn't just be reserved for outdoor activities. The two deep side pockets offer an added level of convenience for stashing your phone, boarding ticket, or keys and the high-waisted fit gives these joggers an overall sporty and trendy look. Plus, they’re even water resistant so they can be worn in light rain or snow

BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Pants Water Resistant Sweatpants

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $40) 

With more than 1,600 five-star ratings at Amazon, shoppers rave about their flattering fit, total comfort, and warmth. One shopper wrote, "These pants are the best investment I’ve made in a while." They continued, "They are so comfortable and fit well. I want one in every color." Another said, "It's nice to find a pair of warm outdoor pants that aren't baggy. These have a thick fabric that I'm sure will keep me warm outdoors in winter, and they are nicely fitted.” 

Others complimented their water-resistant qualities. A traveler shared, “I bought these to take to Iceland, and I anticipated rain for the majority of the trip. They are exactly as expected and water resistant as stated in the description.” They added, “Kept me dry when walking around in some rain showers.” 

Related: Comfortable Travel Pants Are Up to 65% Off for Black Friday — Shop the 72 Best Deals 

BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Pants Water Resistant Sweatpants

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $40) 

What’s more, they come in four different colors and a wide range of sizes, making them a great option for every body and style. Some reviewers even mentioned their appreciation for the petite sizing options, and others love them so much, they reported that they plan to buy more pairs of these cozy, fleece-lined joggers.

Also worth noting: Shoppers refer to these sweatpants as “well made” and “good quality”, so you know you’re getting a pair that’s built to last. Baleaf specializes in multi-functional activewear with a focus on sustainability, making them a well-loved and trusted brand for many consumers.

BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Pants Water Resistant Sweatpants

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $40) 

If you’re looking for a great pair of joggers to keep you warm and dry while skiing, hiking, running, walking the dog, or even just lounging around the house, you won’t want to pass up the Baleaf Women’s Joggers. But hurry — it’s a lingering Black Friday deal, so we don’t know how much longer it will be on sale. Upgrade your loungewear and take advantage of the 41 percent discount before it’s gone. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $24. 

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Travel Pant Deals Roundup Tout
Comfortable Travel Pants Are Up to 65% Off for Black Friday — Shop the 72 Best Deals
Early Black Friday Travel Pants Deals Roundup Tout
Top-selling Travel Pants Are Up to 70% Off Ahead of Black Friday — Shop Our 73 Favorites
Best Prime Member Exclusive Black Friday Deals Tout
The 30 Best Black Friday Deals for Amazon Prime Members
Early Lululemon Black Friday Deals Roundup
Lululemon Has Hundreds of Items on Sale for More Than 50% Off This Black Friday — Shop Our 10 Must-Haves
Libin Women's Cargo Joggers Lightweight Quick Dry Hiking Pants Athletic Workout Lounge Casual Outdoor
These Best-selling $33 Hiking Pants From Amazon Currently Rank As My Favorite Pair for Travel
Hiking Deals Black Friday Roundup Tout
Top-selling Hiking and Camping Gear Prices Have Been Slashed for Black Friday With Discounts Up to 75% Off
Oprah's Favorite Things Roundup Black Friday Tout
10 of Oprah's Favorite Things Are on Sale for Black Friday — and Perfect for Travelers
Roundup Early Jogger/Comfy Pants Deals
Amazon’s Top-selling Travel Pants Are Already Up to 70% Off Ahead of October Prime Day — Shop Our 22 Favorites
BALEAF Women's Sweatpants Jogger
Travelers Say These Cozy Joggers Are ‘Amazon’s Best Hidden Secret’ — and They’re Only $21 Right Now
Capri Pants
Frequent Fliers Are Obsessed With These Unbelievably Soft Cropped Sweatpants — and They're 57% Off Right Now
UEU Women's Cozy Yoga Joggers
Travelers Have Found the ‘Comfiest Joggers Ever’ in This Buttery-soft $17 Pair
Commerce Photo Composite
The Best Men's Travel Pants for Every Type of Trip
Roundup of Early Editor-Loved Deals Tout
I'm a Travel Writer, and These Are the 24 Deals I'm Shopping During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Best Hiking Pants for Women
The 11 Best Hiking Pants for Women of 2022
Best Fleece-lined Leggings for Travel
The 13 Best Fleece-lined Leggings for Winter Travel of 2022
Best Joggers to Add to Your Travel Wardrobe
The 13 Best Joggers to Add to Your Travel Wardrobe in 2022