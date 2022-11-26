Travelers Call Amazon’s Best-selling Hiking Joggers the ‘Best Investment’ — and They’re 41% Off Right Now

If you’re in the market for a pair of pants that can do it all — be worn on your favorite trail, be casual enough for lounging, and keep you comfy yet feeling put-together on a long travel day — look no further than Amazon’s number one best-selling women’s hiking pant. For one day only, shoppers can receive 41 percent off the top-rated Baleaf Women’s Fleece-Lined Joggers, bringing their price tag to just $24. This is great news if you have an upcoming trip or are in need of the perfect holiday gift for the person who is always on the go.

These travel pants are soft, stretchy, and feature a warm fleece inner lining that keeps you warm in temperatures as low as 20 to 50 degrees Fahrenheit, making them a great pick for hiking and winter. But, they shouldn't just be reserved for outdoor activities. The two deep side pockets offer an added level of convenience for stashing your phone, boarding ticket, or keys and the high-waisted fit gives these joggers an overall sporty and trendy look. Plus, they’re even water resistant so they can be worn in light rain or snow.

To buy: amazon.com, $24 (originally $40)

With more than 1,600 five-star ratings at Amazon, shoppers rave about their flattering fit, total comfort, and warmth. One shopper wrote, "These pants are the best investment I’ve made in a while." They continued, "They are so comfortable and fit well. I want one in every color." Another said, "It's nice to find a pair of warm outdoor pants that aren't baggy. These have a thick fabric that I'm sure will keep me warm outdoors in winter, and they are nicely fitted.”

Others complimented their water-resistant qualities. A traveler shared, “I bought these to take to Iceland, and I anticipated rain for the majority of the trip. They are exactly as expected and water resistant as stated in the description.” They added, “Kept me dry when walking around in some rain showers.”

What’s more, they come in four different colors and a wide range of sizes, making them a great option for every body and style. Some reviewers even mentioned their appreciation for the petite sizing options, and others love them so much, they reported that they plan to buy more pairs of these cozy, fleece-lined joggers.

Also worth noting: Shoppers refer to these sweatpants as “well made” and “good quality”, so you know you’re getting a pair that’s built to last. Baleaf specializes in multi-functional activewear with a focus on sustainability, making them a well-loved and trusted brand for many consumers.



If you’re looking for a great pair of joggers to keep you warm and dry while skiing, hiking, running, walking the dog, or even just lounging around the house, you won’t want to pass up the Baleaf Women’s Joggers. But hurry — it’s a lingering Black Friday deal, so we don’t know how much longer it will be on sale. Upgrade your loungewear and take advantage of the 41 percent discount before it’s gone.

At the time of publishing, the price was $24.

