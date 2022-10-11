Travelers Say These Cozy Joggers Are ‘Amazon’s Best Hidden Secret’ — and They’re Only $21 Right Now

Very few things are worse than being stuck on a long flight in tight, uncomfortable pants. If you ask us, no one should have to suffer through a travel day in restrictive clothes. And, if your go-to travel outfit is in need of a comfy upgrade that won’t break the bank, we recommend adding the Baleaf Women’s Joggers to your cart. In fact, the popular sweatpants, which have more than 12,600 five-star ratings, were just marked down as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

During the two-day event, which kicked off early this morning and will run until October 12 at midnight PT, you can get a pair of the Baleaf Women’s Joggers for up to 48 percent off, a discount that brings their price tag down to $21. Shoppers have 10 colors to choose from, including versatile classics like black, gray, and navy, as well as fall-friendly options such as mustard yellow, burgundy, army green, and plum purple. Sizes range from XS to 3XL.

The Baleaf Women’s Joggers get their comfortable construction from a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, which makes them soft to the touch, breathable, and just the right amount of stretchy and structured, according to shoppers. This fabric combination also gives the sweatpants their moisture-wicking abilities, so you’ll stay dry and comfy no matter the temperature of your cab, the airport, the plane, or your destination.

Despite being sweatpants, the Baleaf Women’s Joggers have a sleek look to them thanks to their cuffed hem, slightly fitted legs, and tapered mid-section, so you’ll always look put-together and stylish — even if you’re just lounging around on the couch. Plus their mid-rise waistbands ensure comfy coverage when you’re seated, bending over to put on your shoes at the security line, grabbing your bag from the overhead bin, or picking up your luggage from the baggage carousel. They also have elastic drawcord designs to customize the fit.

What’s more, two deep side pockets provide the perfect spot for storing your smartphone, boarding pass, wallet, keys, headphones, and other travel essentials. And, there’s an additional pocket on the backside to add some interest and give them a casual look.

As we mentioned before, the “ultra comfortable” joggers have racked up thousands of perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers. “My god, Amazon delivered; these sweatpants are amazing,” raved one reviewer. After dubbing them “Amazon’s best hidden secret,” they added, “They look good dressed up, they're good for lounging around. And they saved my butt on a 22-hour flight.”

Another customer wrote, “This was my second pair I bought, as I bought them after falling in love with my first pair…[I] flew around the holidays and the gray pair was perfect for traveling as they didn't look full on like sweatpants and were more comfortable than wearing jeans.” Chiming in, a buyer quipped, “These are the only pants I would wear rather than no pants at all.”

Matching their excitement, another reviewer described the Baleaf Sweatpants as being “a warm hug on a cold day,” adding that they are “so soft and stretchy, yet not too tight.” Vouching for their stylishness, an Amazon customer commented that “these are the best travel pants” and help you feel “comfortable without looking frumpy.” Similarly, another buyer said, “These joggers could easily be dressed up for traveling or errands.”

Following their review, a shopper mentioned that the Baleaf Joggers have “quickly became my favorite yoga pants,” and others have shared that they love sporting them for laidback outings and, of course, lounging around the house.

Don’t sleep on the Baleaf Women’s Joggers. Get a pair while they’re nearly half off at just $21 during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. And, remember, there’s still time to become a Prime member. Start your free 30-day trial today so you can be privy to more amazing deals.

At the time of publishing, the price was $21.

