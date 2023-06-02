Amazon’s Best-selling, Quick-drying Hiking Joggers Are Perfect for Summer — and 30% Off

Didn’t get everything you needed from the Amazon Memorial Day Sale? Well, don’t worry, there’s still plenty of shopping fun to be had now that the retailer has rolled out its post-Memorial Day deals. Among the hundreds of markdowns, we noticed that the best-selling Baleaf Women’s Hiking Joggers were on sale — and, let's just say that there’s a big chunk of its price tag missing from the last time we saw them.

Right now, you can score a pair of the water-resistant cargo-style joggers for 30 percent off, a discount that brings them down to a budget-friendly $35. This markdown is applicable on all 11 of the colors that the Baleaf Women’s Hiking Joggers come in. Remember: there’s no telling how long this deal will last, so don’t hesitate to add them to your cart.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $50)



Perfect for hiking novices and trail experts alike, the Baleaf Women’s Hiking Joggers are made with a breathable, lightweight material that will keep you comfortable during your warm-weather hikes. They also boast impressive moisture-wicking and quick-drying capabilities, which will also serve you well this summer hiking season. But, rest assured that they don't sacrifice durability to achieve their sleek profile, and they offer UPF 50+ protection from the sun's harmful rays.

What's more, the Baleaf Women’s Hiking Joggers feature an elastic, high-rise waistband for added comfort and coverage. They also provide an ideal level of stretchiness, so you can duck, lunge, squat, and stride across new terrains without feeling restricted. You'll also be delighted to learn that they're stocked with pockets, each one highly secure with its zipper closure so you can have peace of mind that nothing will fall out during your trek.

Amazon

Even if you're not an avid hiker or outdoor enthusiast, the Baleaf Women’s Hiking Joggers still deserve a spot in your summer wardrobe, especially if you're a traveler. Their fashionable look allows them to double as everyday joggers, which we're sure you're going to want to sport when you're on a long-haul flight. And, with the athleisure trend still in full swing, you'll find yourself planning various casual outfits around the joggers. They'll pair well with your favorite tank tops, t-shirts, and sweaters, especially if you finish the outfit off with a crisp pair of sneakers. And, of course, they can also be worn for your favorite summer workouts; running, yoga, Pilates, you name it.

As we mentioned before, the Baleaf Women’s Hiking Joggers have reached best-seller status at Amazon, and they've garnered more than 7,300 five-star ratings from shoppers for being "cute, comfy, and functional" for "travel days and lounging." One reviewer wrote, "I wore these hiking in 90-degree Fahrenheit weather in Mississippi and they worked great. They kept the bugs out and were still cool enough to not regret wearing them in the heat." They also added, "When I was done hiking and changed, these dried the quickest out of all the clothing I wore for the day."

Amazon

Chiming in, a second shopper commented, "I love these pants. I purchased several colors for a trip to Brazil. They kept me cool, protected from bugs, dry and so comfortable." They concluded their review, mentioning that "I figured I would not wear them again after my trip, but I’ve been wearing them every weekend in the Florida heat and they are so light and comfy." According to an Amazon customer that wore the pants on a kayaking trip, "I ended up almost flipping on my kayak and drenched my pants. They did get wet, but they dried very quickly. They're so lightweight and comfortable that I've just been wearing them casually, too."

Well, what are you waiting for? Take advantage of this amazing Amazon post-Memorial Day deal and add the Baleaf Women’s Hiking Joggers in your favorite color before the price goes back up.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $35.

