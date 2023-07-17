My Mom Loves Amazon’s Best-selling Bike Shorts for Summer So Much, She Owns 12 Pairs — and They Have Pockets

Do you know those individuals who when they discover a piece of clothing that ticks all of the boxes (comfortable, flattering, and built to last, for starters), they purchase it in every color offered? Well, those people are my parents. My dad easily owns 20 of the same Carhartt t-shirt style in navy, gray, and port wine red; as a landscaper and irrigationist, his work attire gets dirty and stained quickly, meaning he always needs a back-up shirt. On the other hand, my mom has purchased the exact same pair of Baleaf High Waist Biker Shorts literally 12 times — I counted them on the drying rack after she washed them one Sunday. When I asked her about them, she shared that she loves them for exercising, gardening, and running errands.

While I don’t have use for a men’s Carhartt t-shirt, I was intrigued by the fact that my mom loves these bike shorts so much, she would have a dozen pairs so that she can wear them everyday if she wanted to. So, being the shopping editor sleuth that I am, I went to Amazon to scope out the shorts and discovered that they are the retailer’s No. 1 best-seller in the Women’s running short category, with a whopping 57,000 five-star ratings! In fact, many shoppers have reported in their reviews that they own “multiple pairs” of these shorts, and fans even admit that they “will probably purchase more.”

The bike shorts come in 5-inch and 8-inch lengths, but my mom’s preference is the longer version since it offers a bit more coverage, and she doesn’t have to worry about the shorts riding up. The 8-inch compression shorts are usually $27, but right now, you can score them 20 percent off, bringing the price tag to just $21. And if you’re looking for even more of a deal, the shorts are also sold in a set of two, which comes to just $41.

Made of a combination of polyester and stretchy spandex, these pull-on bike shorts are breathable and comfortable thanks to the moisture-wicking fabric and high-waisted fit. Four-way stretch allows them to move with you while you’re working out or practicing yoga, and the wide waistband and compression keep them in place, making them an excellent choice for runners, hikers, and even tourists with a sightseeing agenda. I’m a fan of really any high-waisted bottom, since that feature helps with tummy control and is the most flattering design to pair with crop tops, in my humble opinion.

The flat-lock seams and gusseted crotch offer additional comfort and help prevent irritation and chafing, which anyone who is on the move can appreciate. But, the feature my mom appreciates the most is the fact that these bike shorts boast two pockets at the thighs that are deep enough to hold her iPhone. If you travel with these bike shorts, there’s really no need to carry a purse, since the pockets can accommodate your smartphone, keys, wallet or cards and IDs, lip balm, tickets, and more.

With thousands of five-star ratings, my mom is not the only mega-fan. One shopper called them “extremely comfortable,” adding that they “bought the first pair last year and bought four more pairs this year.” Happy reviewers have highlighted numerous activities that they work well for.

Customers said they are “great for running,” and one user that bought them for cycling as cross training for their marathon program wrote that they have a “great amount of padding, [are the] perfect length, and [have] usable pockets,” making them “definitely five-star shorts.” Hikers raved that they survived 14 miles and a “9-hour hike into the Grand Canyon in 103 [Fahrenheit] degrees.” They went on to say, “I was comfortable, they were the perfect length, didn’t ride up, looked great, handled sweat, and I loved the cell phone pocket.”

Shoppers that struggle with chafing reported that “this pair absolutely solves that problem!” One customer shared, “They are the perfect length for looking cute but also comfortable and long enough to prevent rolling up.” Another echoed a similar sentiment, “I bought these shorts not for exercising, but actually for the sole purpose to wear under dresses to help keep the dreaded chub rub at bay (you ladies with thick thighs know what I mean!!).” They continued, “To that end, they did their job!

The bike shorts are also a solid choice for travelers. A reviewer wrote, “I'm going to order a couple of others not only for biking but also for travel. Packing light and small is key. I'll give these a try for easy hikes, kayaking, and lounging.” A traveler called these shorts “multifunctional and awesome” and complimented the pockets: “The side pockets are a great addition as well for storing a phone, keys, or anything else when you’re traveling without a purse.”

While the fact that my mom has a dozen pairs of these best-selling bike shorts from Amazon is just ~enough~ of a reason to add these to my shopping cart, the more than 57,000 five-star ratings definitely helps sway me even more. I can definitely see these becoming a staple in my everyday wardrobe and in my carry-on for summer trips when I plan to be touring cities and hiking in the mountains. And who knows — maybe I’ll become one of the many that rushes back to Amazon to purchase yet another pair.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $21.

