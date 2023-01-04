These Fleece-lined Leggings Kept Me Warm in 16-degree Weather — and They’re 46% Off Right Now

As travelers across the United States know, temperatures have been hitting icy lows this winter. In New York, they dropped down to 16 degrees Fahrenheit just before the holidays (and were, of course, coupled with intense winds) — a forecast that was too intense for this travel writer, who was visiting from Los Angeles and already had a low threshold for the cold.

Thankfully, I had gifted myself the Baleaf Fleece-lined Leggings, which are currently up to 46 percent off at Amazon, for Christmas, and I shamelessly opened them two days early to achieve some level of warmth while I was home for the holidays.

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $40)

From the moment I slipped them on, the Baleaf Fleece-lined Leggings kept me toasty and warm thanks to their buttery soft, insulated fleece lining. But, unlike other thermal workout leggings I’ve tried, these ones are strategically built to be warm and breathable, while also boasting impressive moisture-wicking capabilities so you can wear them on the trails and slopes comfortably.

I'm also a fan of their thick and supportive high-rise waistband, which stayed put while I was unloading last-minute Christmas dinner groceries from the car and helping my neighbors wrangle up their outdoor decorations that were blowing away in the wind. The Baleaf Fleece-lined Leggings also offer a comfortable level of compression that makes them feel supportive without being restrictive or bulky. They’re actually surprisingly lightweight considering how toasty they kept me, and I had no problems layering them under my sweatpants for extra warmth.

But, I wasn’t entirely shocked by how comfy and warm the leggings are; I’ve been sporting the brand since 2020 and consider the Baleaf Thermal Mock-Neck Base Layer Top as one of my most-worn clothing items, especially when visiting home in the winter months. As you could imagine, I was super excited to pair the two together for this cold-weather event.

I’d also be remiss to mention that the Baleaf Fleece-lined Leggings feature two deep side pockets, which comfortably and securely hold your smartphone, keys, and other tiny essentials without creating bulk. Sizes range from XS to 3XL, and they’re available in 21 different colors. I bought myself the solid black pair for their versatility, but I’ll definitely be back for more after this trip. They’re perfect for winter workouts and activities (both sporty and laid-back), and will even come in handy when traveling or lounging around in my chilly apartment.

After checking out their Amazon specs, it’s safe to say that I’m not the only one that loves the Baleaf Fleece-lined Leggings. They’ve reached best-seller status and currently have nearly 18,000 glowing reviews from shoppers, many of whom can’t stop raving about how comfortable and warm they are.

One reviewer wrote, “I have been wearing these for hiking in cold weather, including 9 degrees Fahrenheit temperatures in the snow. These are super comfortable, soft, and perfect to wear as-is or under jeans.” Another shopper dubbed them “life-changing” and said, “I love them for a layer under my snowboard pants. I struggle [with] not wearing these every day; they are so comfy!”

Chiming in, a third customer added, “They have quickly become my favorite pants to wear. I just bought two more to use for traveling.” And, a final Amazon reviewer commented, “They are absolutely perfect and will definitely buy more. They fit me very well and feel good on my body.”

Take it from this travel writer, the Baleaf Fleece-lined Leggings are a winter must-have. Get a pair while they’re on sale for up to 46 percent off at Amazon today. And, trust me, you’ll be back for a second pair.

At the time of publishing, the price was $22.

