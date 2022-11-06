These Fleece-lined Leggings Keep Outdoor Enthusiasts ‘Warm and Cozy’ in Single Digit Temperatures

Outdoor enthusiasts know that winter is just as good of a time (if not better) as any to enjoy nature. But, of course, exploring the great outdoors in the cold requires a strategic and high-performing activewear wardrobe — starting with your pants. And luckily, retailers like Amazon have started joining in on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals early, marking down hundreds of items across its site. For travelers, that includes savings on comfy loungewear and athleisure like the popular Baleaf Fleece-Lined High-Waisted Leggings.

During the Amazon early Black Friday sale, the reviewer-loved thermal leggings, which have racked up more than 16,000 five-star ratings from shoppers and earned the top spot on T+L’s Best Fleece-Lined Leggings list, are up to 37 percent off, which means you can score a pair for as little as $25. Prices vary depending on the color and size you pick (there are 23 choices and sizes range from XS to 3XL), and there’s no telling how much longer this deal will be available to shop, so we recommend adding your favorite pair to your cart ASAP.

Made from a breathable, soft, and stretchy polyester-spandex blend, the Baleaf Fleece-Lined High-Waisted Leggings outperform their counterparts by offering total freedom of movement to hike, climb, run, and squat. The gusseted designs give wearers a boost in flexibility while their sweat-wicking fabrics ensure that you're comfy and dry throughout your adventure.

The winter leggings are also equipped with secure high-rise waistbands that are wide for extra coverage and support when you’re on the move. According to reviewers, the waistband stays in place and “does not ride up or roll down,” and one shopper was happy to report that they’re “squat-proof.” We’d be remiss not to mention that they also have two deep side pockets, which are the perfect size for holding smartphones, headphones, wallets, keys, snacks, gloves, and more.

“I live in the Midwest, and I've been wearing these to all kinds of outside events at night — I have yet to be cold,” one reviewer said of the “super warm” leggings. Another shopper added, “I have been wearing these for hiking in cold weather, including 9-degree-Fahrenheit temperatures in the snow. These are super comfortable, soft, and perfect to wear as-is or under jeans.” They concluded their review dubbing them “a great purchase.” After calling them “so warm and cozy,” a third reviewer commented, “I haven’t found anything else comparable for the price.”

Chiming in, another Amazon customer shared, “I needed some leggings to walk in below freezing temperatures… They are warm without being too bulky. The pockets are a must for my phone. The inside is soft.” They also noted that “the fit is flattering” and raved, “I feel confident in these.” Vouching for their quality, a buyer wrote, “The leggings are not see-through and the high waist is comfortable. I will be ordering another pair since these are my go-to in the cooler weather.”

The Baleaf Fleece-Lined High-Waisted Leggings are also approved by travelers, including ones that love to wear them when going “to even colder weather” destinations. One shopper wrote, “I love these. They have quickly become my favorite pants to wear.” Another wanderlust reviewer shared, “I enjoy wearing leggings, especially while traveling. These proved to be most comfortable and warm when I was out during the holidays.”

And, if you’ll be venturing out in the snow, this Amazon customer’s experience is sure to blow your mind: “I was able to ditch the snow bibs on a snowy day and play with my kids with these on instead. We sat on swings that were wet and rolled down a snow covered hill and I came up dry. I was really impressed with these.”

Your cold-weather trips just got a whole lot cozier thanks to the Baleaf Fleece-Lined High-Waisted Leggings. Grab a pair of the top-rated thermal leggings while they’re up to 37 percent off ahead of the Amazon Black Friday sale.

