Shoppers Love This Perfect-fitting Tennis Skirt From Amazon — and It’s Only $30 Today

This best-selling find is a travel wardrobe must-have.

Published on August 10, 2023 12:00AM EDT

Having versatile, comfortable staples is key for building a travel wardrobe, regardless of your destination. And to me, no item is more of a multitasker than the skort. It can be worn with virtually anything: a blouse and some boots for a night out, a pair of sneakers and a sweatshirt for long-haul flights, or a tank top and sporty sandals for any kind of outdoor adventure — the list goes on. Looking to add this versatility into your closet? Then, it's clear that the Baleaf Women's Pleated Tennis Skirt needs to be on your radar; it's Amazon’s best-selling athletic skort and the epitome of effortless comfiness and stylishness so you can feel confident and put-together wherever you go. 

Currently, this highly coveted skirt is on sale for just $30, making now the perfect time for you to add this travel staple to your wardrobe repertoire. And with more than 1,500 five-star ratings, the Baleaf Women's Pleated Tennis Skirt has become a favorite among Amazon shoppers. Its popularity comes from its breathable, soft, and lightweight fabric, which ensures comfortable all-day wear. Plus, it has a sleek, high-quality look and feel that one shopper was so “blown away by;” they ordered it for a last-minute golf outing and “received so many compliments.”

Amazon BALEAF Pleated Tennis Skirt Black

Amazon

Featuring a near-mid-length 14-inch pleated hem in the back, a flattering high-waisted design, and discreet drawstring, the Baleaf Women's Pleated Tennis Skirt can be customized to create the "perfect fit," as one shopper described. Another chimed in to say that it's “just as good, if not better, than similar skirts for five times the price."

This athletic skirt also conveniently has multiple pockets lined with mesh to keep your belongings secure without adding any extra bulk. Plus, it also features silicone leg grippers at the bottoms of the shorts to ensure that they stay in place for chafe-free wear, whether you're on the court, the green, a walking tour, or a casual everyday outing. Shoppers are especially loving this feature, with one sharing that it helps the skirt “actually stay put while moving around,” and another shopper added that they found it to be “super breathable in the heat" when they wore it on a Disney trip.

Amazon BALEAF Pleated Tennis Skirt Red

Amazon

Available in nine colors, including fiery red, snow blue, and emerald green, the skirt's exciting shade variety will have you wanting to buy multiples — just ask these reviewers. One customer exclaimed that after they bought their first one, they “ordered it in two other colors.” Echoing this sentiment, another shopper shared that this skirt made them feel “flirty and confident,” so they “ordered four more.”

Beyond its exceptional comfort and wear, customers are also gushing about how fashionable the Baleaf Women's Pleated Tennis Skirt is. One buyer commented, “The material is so breathable and comfortable. [This] very flattering style can be dressed up a bit or worn with a T-shirt," which means that it will fit the dress code for whatever's on your vacation itinerary (and odds are, it will pair well with everything in your suitcase). 

So whether you’re trying to bulk up your travel wardrobe with a versatile and flattering piece, upgrading your athleisure collection, or simply looking for a new everyday skort, this Baleaf Women's Pleated Tennis Skirt is guaranteed to become your new go-to choice. And since it's on sale for just $30, you’ll definitely want to add a few to your cart before this deal ends.

But if you’re still looking for travel-friendly and fashionable athletic skirts, keep scrolling to find the other ones that shoppers are also loving for travel.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $30. 

