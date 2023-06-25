Travelers Call Amazon’s Best-selling Hiking Joggers the ‘Most Comfortable Pants Ever’ — and They’re on Sale

Grab them in multiple colors while they’re only $36 ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

By
Lydia Price
Lydia Price is the commerce editor at Travel + Leisure, where she writes and edits reviews about outdoor products. You can also read her articles on red carpet soirees, pop culture history, and health news in People magazine.
Published on June 25, 2023 05:30AM EDT

Amazonâs Best-selling Hiking Joggers Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Daisy Rodriguez

A comfortable pair of pants is a must for a day of hiking, and for many travelers, lightweight, unrestrictive pants are a go-to when it’s time for long-haul flights and being on the move during vacation. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a pair that fits the bill — straddling the line of lifestyle and active — and swear by the Baleaf Women’s Hiking Pants

The lightweight, quick-drying cargo pants are ideal for outdoor activities, but they’re versatile enough for travel or simply lounging in comfort, too. And the best news? Right now, the Amazon best-sellers are up to 32 percent off ahead of Prime Day, bringing their price tag down to just $36 — a fraction of the price of many name-brand hiking pants and still with an impressive quality to match.

Amazon BALEAF Women's Hiking Pants

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, from $36 (originally $53)

These breezy pants provide UPF 50+ protection, meaning they shield you from the sun’s harmful rays without causing you to overheat. “I was worried they’d be too insulative and hot, but even in 90 degrees Fahrenheit, I wasn’t uncomfortable or too sweaty,” one reviewer wrote. Thanks to adjustable cuffs at the ankles, they help defend you from bug bites and ticks as well. Made with a polyester-spandex blend, these breezy pants with moderate stretch won’t restrict movement as you hit up your favorite hiking trail. Plus, they come in 11 colors ranging from a light teal to army green.

If you aren’t already sold, these pants have four convenient pockets with zippers to keep everything from your phone to your wallet secure as you enjoy the wilderness. Shoppers rave about their airy construction, and they look just as good as they feel; a relaxed fit around the thighs creates a flattering silhouette and allows for full freedom of movement. For us, an elastic waistband is also a huge draw since it means you can loosen the pants for long-haul flights and tighten them up for security on the trail. Whatever your calendar holds in store, these versatile pants are sure to get tons of use. 

The Baleaf Women’s Hiking Pants have earned a total of 7,400 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, many of which praised their softness, fit, and overall functionality in their reviews. “Just wore them for six days straight, traveling through airports, camping, and hiking in the desert. Completely comfortable, light enough for hiking in the heat, and stayed amazingly clean,” one shopper raved, adding that they “tend to lean toward traditional hiking brands, but am very happy with these so far.” 

Shoppers report that the joggers’ quick-drying ability doesn’t disappoint. Others have highlighted that they let you squat, lunge, and scramble with no restriction. One customer added, “These are the best hiking pants I've ever had; the fabric is so soft, elastic, and [breathable].”

And plenty of travelers compliment their comfort and fit, which has us adding multiple colorways to our shopping cart.  “The pants fit well, are comfortable, have great pockets for doing what I love, hiking! But they are also great for everyday wear too. I have two pairs and I will probably buy another pair,” a reviewer wrote. Another shopper, who wore them for a 42-hour travel day, went as far as to call them the “most comfortable pants ever.” 

There’s no telling how long this deal will last, so grab the Baleaf Women’s Hiking Joggers from Amazon to boost your summer wardrobe now. And if you’re on the hunt for more hiking pants or comfortable travel bottoms for the summer season, keep scrolling for more options we found discounted ahead of Prime Day.

More Comfy Hiking Pants on Sale at Amazon:

M Maroaut Women's Cargo Joggers

Amazon M MAROAUT Women's Cargo Joggers Lightweight Hiking Pants Quick Dry Athletic Workout Pants

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $27 with on-site coupon (originally $50)

The Gym People Women’s Joggers

THE GYM PEOPLE Women's Joggers Pants Lightweight Athletic Leggings Tapered Lounge Pants for Workout, Yoga, Running

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $35)

Rdruko Women's Hiking Cargo Pants

Amazon Rdruko Women's Hiking Cargo Pants Water-Resistant Quick Dry UPF 50+ Travel Camping Work Pants

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $47)

SoothFeel Women’s Joggers with Zippered Pockets

Soothfeel Women's Joggers with Zipper Pockets High Waisted Athletic Workout Yoga Pants

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $43)

At the time of publishing, the price started at $36. 

