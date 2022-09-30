Whether you’re an avid hiker, frequent flier, or general fan of loungewear, a good pair of joggers will take you far. Luckily, a highly rated pair from a brand that Amazon shoppers love is on sale right now ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which officially starts on October 11. Right now, you can score a pair of the best-selling pants for as little as $36. And at that price, you may even want to add more than one pair to your wardrobe so you can wear them on your next flight, throughout your travels, and once you return home.

The Baleaf Lightweight Hiking Jogger Pants are made from a soft, stretchy blend of nylon and spandex. The material moves with you, and it’s also moisture-wicking and quick drying, so if you wear them while exercising or if you happen to get caught in the rain, you’ll be dry in no time. The fabric also features UPF 50 protection, which will shield your skin from UV rays, making the pants a great option for outdoor adventures.

The joggers feature a flattering high-waisted fit and have an adjustable drawstring waist, allowing you to find a custom fit. Plus, five zippered pockets ensure that you’ll be able to keep all your essentials secure while you’re on the move. You’ll find two deep side pockets (where you can store your wallet or smartphone), as well as two thigh pockets and one small back pocket for your keys, cash, or your hotel card.

The joggers are available in five colors: black, dark gray, deep red, deep blue, and light gray. Sizes range from XS to XXL, and a size chart from the brand with measurements will help you find the right fit.

Baleaf Women's Lightweight High Waist Quick Dry Hiking Jogger Pants with Zipper Pockets. Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $50)

Amazon shoppers rave about the pants, with many complimenting how comfortable they are, as well how great they perform while traveling. One wrote that they purchased the joggers for a trip to Iceland and said “they were perfect for hiking,” adding that they’re also “lightweight and breathable.” Similarly, a buyer highlighted that they are “easy to roll up [and] pack.”

Another reviewer mentioned that it’s “great to have extra pockets when hiking or biking,” speaking to the pants’ convenient features. A wearer noted that they “just returned from a two-plus week[-long] road trip and [the pants] were my go-to for everything from museum visits to hiking. They are flattering and super comfortable.” Plus, a final buyer shared, “After eight months or so of wearing [and] washing them, I'm quite impressed with the fabric’s durability.” They even went on to call the joggers “superb travel pants.”

If you’re looking for a comfy pair of joggers for your next trip or everyday wear, don’t miss out on this pick from Baleaf, especially while it’s on sale for as little as $36 at Amazon ahead of the site’s Prime Early Access Sale.

