It’s About to Get More Expensive to Cruise to The Bahamas — Here’s Why

Cruising to The Bahamas is going to get more expensive next year when the island nation implements a new passenger tax increase.

The price hike, which is set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, will increase the tax on cruise passengers docking in Nassau, Freeport, and Bimini from $18 to $23, Eyewitness News Bahamas reported. That will be even higher — $25 — for passengers who head to a cruise line’s private island without visiting another port in The Bahamas.

The tax increase was initially supposed to go into effect in July, but was postponed.

“Nobody wants their taxes to increase. They’ve made certain representations. We’ve taken those into consideration,” tourism minister Chester Cooper said, according to Eyewitness News Bahamas, adding “Suffice to say we have already given a seven months [delay] in the implementation of the tax. The tax does not come into force until January 2024.”

In addition to the passenger tax, The Bahamas will implement a $5 tourism environmental tax and a $2 tourism enhancement tax for each cruise passenger.

Cooper said the taxes “are essential to build roads and schools and docks and to revitalize Bay Street,” The Tribune reported.

A representative for The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism did not immediately respond to Travel + Leisure's request for comment.

Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy told Travel Weekly earlier this month the increased tax will affect travelers on a budget, and said she was hoping for a delay.

“Look, if I'm on a budget, this is my budget. This is what I can spend," she said. "But I mean, look at resort taxes and resort fees. I don't want to say people have gotten used to it, but it has been piling on.”

Different ports each charge a different tax and fee for cruise passengers. If a ship is unable to dock in a port (due to weather, scheduling, etc.) those taxes and port fees are refunded.