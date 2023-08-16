Travelers Are Ditching Their Carry-ons for This 'Surprisingly Spacious' Weekender Bag That Fits Just as Much

You should never underestimate the power of a great weekender bag. While, yes, a suitcase is a travel essential for frequent flyers, there’s an unmatched (and underappreciated) versatility that comes with a weekender. It can be used as a carry-on if you’re packing light, a gym bag, or the perfect bag for a weekend trip. Needless to say, travelers of all kinds should have a go-to duffle bag in their repertoire. And lucky for you, right now you can score the Bagsmart Weekender Bag for just $26 on sale at Amazon for easy-breezy traveling.

Made with cotton-nylon fabric and measuring 18.5 inches by 8.7 inches by 11 inches, this “surprisingly spacious” duffle bag is equal parts compact and roomy to act as a carry-on for both international trips and everyday use. Thanks to its spacious and organizational-friendly design, this bag is able to transport your items with ease. It has one main pocket and nine multifunctional compartments, each designed to hold all of your essentials — clothes, shoes, electronics, toiletries, and more.

Amazon

With over 1,600 perfect-ratings, it's clear that shoppers “adore” this bag — and who could blame them? One reviewer bragged that they were able to fit “six outfits and three pairs of shoes in this bag along with my makeup bag and toiletries” on a recent flight. Another shopper even used it as their “only luggage” for a two-week trip to Europe. And, as if it couldn’t get any better, this weekender bag “fits great under [airplane] seats,” according to one traveler, hence why it's been dubbed it the “perfect airline travel bag" by another jet-setter.

Not only is this bag spacious and equipped for all kinds of travel, but it also has a detachable padded shoulder strap for pain-free and comfortable carrying, too. Plus, there are handy luggage straps that attach to your hard suitcase for seamless maneuvering through airports. This Bagsmart Weekender Bag also has a built-in mat buckle that makes it easy for users to carry their yoga mat and other fitness gear, but one shopper noted that it can be used to clip-on an extra “sweater, jacket, or neck pillow when traveling,” which makes it an even better carry-on in our books.

Amazon

Aside from all of the functionality perks that this bag has, it also comes in six different “gorgeous” and “stylish” colors, too. And while the pink shade has the highest discount right now at 36 percent off, if that isn’t your style no worries: the black, gray, and teal versions are also on sale, boasting impressive discounts of up to 25 percent off.

Between its spacious design and high praise from travelers, the Bagsmart Weekender Bag has earned its reputation as one of the best duffels on the market. And now, you have the perfect opportunity to try it while it's just $26 at Amazon.

But, if you’re looking for more spacious-yet-compact weekender bag options, check out these other great finds that Amazon shoppers and travelers also love.

More Weekender Bags at Amazon:

Etronik Weekender Bag

Amazon

Wogarl Weekender Bag

Amazon

Foundry Weekender Tote

Amazon

MyMealivos

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $26.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.