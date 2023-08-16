Travelers Are Ditching Their Carry-ons for This 'Surprisingly Spacious' Weekender Bag That Fits Just as Much

Get it for $26 thanks to a special deal.

By
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai joins Travel + Leisure as a Commerce Writer where in addition to supporting the commerce team, she writes about all the best travel gadgets and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

One-Off: Bag (Crossbody, Duffel, Weekender, Carry-On, Backpack, Sling, etc.) Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

You should never underestimate the power of a great weekender bag. While, yes, a suitcase is a travel essential for frequent flyers, there’s an unmatched (and underappreciated) versatility that comes with a weekender. It can be used as a carry-on if you’re packing light, a gym bag, or the perfect bag for a weekend trip. Needless to say, travelers of all kinds should have a go-to duffle bag in their repertoire. And lucky for you, right now you can score the Bagsmart Weekender Bag for just $26 on sale at Amazon for easy-breezy traveling. 

Made with cotton-nylon fabric and measuring 18.5 inches by 8.7 inches by 11 inches, this “surprisingly spacious” duffle bag is equal parts compact and roomy to act as a carry-on for both international trips and everyday use. Thanks to its spacious and organizational-friendly design, this bag is able to transport your items with ease. It has one main pocket and nine multifunctional compartments, each designed to hold all of your essentials — clothes, shoes, electronics, toiletries, and more.

Amazon Bagsmart Weekender Bags

Amazon

With over 1,600 perfect-ratings, it's clear that shoppers “adore” this bag — and who could blame them? One reviewer bragged that they were able to fit “six outfits and three pairs of shoes in this bag along with my makeup bag and toiletries” on a recent flight. Another shopper even used it as their “only luggage” for a two-week trip to Europe. And, as if it couldn’t get any better, this weekender bag “fits great under [airplane] seats,” according to one traveler, hence why it's been dubbed it the “perfect airline travel bag" by another jet-setter

Not only is this bag spacious and equipped for all kinds of travel, but it also has a detachable padded shoulder strap for pain-free and comfortable carrying, too. Plus, there are handy luggage straps that attach to your hard suitcase for seamless maneuvering through airports. This Bagsmart Weekender Bag also has a built-in mat buckle that makes it easy for users to carry their yoga mat and other fitness gear, but one shopper noted that it can be used to clip-on an extra “sweater, jacket, or neck pillow when traveling,” which makes it an even better carry-on in our books. 

Amazon Bagsmart Weekender Bags

Amazon

Aside from all of the functionality perks that this bag has, it also comes in six different  “gorgeous” and “stylish” colors, too. And while the pink shade has the highest discount right now at 36 percent off, if that isn’t your style no worries: the black, gray, and teal versions are also on sale, boasting impressive discounts of up to 25 percent off. 

Between its spacious design and high praise from travelers, the Bagsmart Weekender Bag has earned its reputation as one of the best duffels on the market. And now, you have the perfect opportunity to try it while it's just $26 at Amazon. 

But, if you’re looking for more spacious-yet-compact weekender bag options, check out these other great finds that Amazon shoppers and travelers also love.

More Weekender Bags at Amazon:

Etronik Weekender Bag

Amazon ETRONIK Gym Bag

Amazon

Wogarl Weekender Bag

Amazon Wogarl Weekender Bags

Amazon

Foundry Weekender Tote

Amazon Foundry by Fit + Fresh All The Things Tote Bag

Amazon

MyMealivos

Amazon MyMealivos Canvas Weekender Bag

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $26. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Expedia Last Minute Summer Travel Tout
Extend Summer With This Easy Hack for Booking a Last-minute Trip to One of These Popular Destinations for Less
SABRE Portable Door Lock Tout
I Travel Solo Frequently, and This $13 Gadget Makes Me Feel Safer in Hotel Rooms
Roundup: Best Golf Deals Hiding in Amazon's Storefront Tout
Amazon's Secret Golf Storefront Is Filled With Huge End-of-summer Deals — Score Up to 71% Off
Related Articles
Lightweight Delsey Carry-On Tout
This Carry-on Luggage Is Lightweight Enough to Lift Up 4 Flights of Stairs — and Fits 5 Days' Worth of Clothes
Hey Dudes Review Tout
These Memory Foam Linen Slip-on Shoes Are Pain-free — Even After Wearing Them for 13+ Hours Out of the Box
Roundup: Best Golf Deals Hiding in Amazon's Storefront Tout
Amazon's Secret Golf Storefront Is Filled With Huge End-of-summer Deals — Score Up to 71% Off
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Announcement Tout
Amazon Just Announced Another Prime Day Is Coming This Fall — and Hundreds of Items are Already Deeply Discounted
Rolling Suitcase into Standing Desk Hack Tout
This Internet-famous Gadget Is a 'Game-changer' for Using Your Laptop While Traveling — and It’s Been Hiding at Amazon
Take it From a Travel Writer Tout
I’m a Travel Writer, and These 16 Items Never Leave My Suitcase — Prices Start at $4
Lo & Sons Sale Tout
This Editor-loved Travel Bag Brand’s Summer Sale Includes Weekenders, Totes, and Backpacks — Up to 50% Off
Family road trip essentials tout
I Never Go on a Family Road Trip Without These 13 Essentials — and They Start at Just $5
Backpack One-off + Flight Attendant quotes tout
Amazon’s No. 1 Carry-on Travel Backpack Has a Sky-high Rating From Flight Attendants — and It’s Only $36
Roundup: Best Underseat Bags for More Legroom tout TOUT
13 Sleek Underseat Carry-on Bags That Don't Take Up Legroom — but Can Still Fit Everything You Need
Roundup: Amazon's Best New Fashion Arrivals This Month Under $50 Tout
I’m a Fashion Writer, and I’m Eyeing These 13 New Arrivals at Amazon for My End-of-summer Trips
Comfy Travel Pants Deals Tout
Shoppers Love These Flattering Linen Pants That Are Surprisingly Wrinkle-resistant — Get Them for Just $30
Beis Lookalike One-off Tout
We Found the ‘Best Travel Bag Ever’ at Amazon for Just $50 — and It’s a Great ‘Béis Alternative’
Monos Sale Roundup Tout
This T+L Editor-loved Luggage Brand Is Having a Major (and Rare) Summer Sale — Here’s What to Shop
Carl Friedrik CPC tout
I'm a Shopping Editor, and This TV-famous Carry-on Helps Me Fit 10 Days of Clothes Thanks to Its Unique Design
These Amazon Finds Turn Any Campsite into a Glampsite Round-up
I Grew Up Camping, and These 15 Amazon Products Make Any Campsite Instantly More Comfortable