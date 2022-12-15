This Spacious Travel Tote Transitions From a Carry-on to an Everyday Bag With Ease

Pockets, pockets, and more pockets — that’s the name of the game when it comes to finding top-notch travel totes. After all, avid travelers know that there are few things more frustrating than having to dig through all of the contents of your bag before finally finding that one item you needed at the very bottom.

An ideal on-the-go bag offers you a sleeve for your laptop, a space for your water bottle, a compartment for extra clothes — and the list goes on. It’s also highly versatile and can easily transition from a carry-on to an everyday tote once you’ve arrived at your destination. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have flagged an ideal pick: the Bagsmart Tote Bag — and it’s as little as $30 right now.

Touting an impressive 4.7-star average rating from fans, the lightweight, waterproof Bagsmart Tote Bag is impressively multifunctional. It can serve as a travel tote, work purse, or casual shoulder bag, which means it’s especially useful if you’re headed on a trip and only want to take one option. What’s more, it features a built-in yoga mat strap, so it can also be used as a gym bag as needed. This secure buckle closure even comes in handy when transporting bulky items, or when you need extra room for sweatshirts, blankets, towels, and more.

To best suit your travel needs, the popular travel tote is available in two sizes. The medium version measures 15.3 inches by 6 inches by 12.5 inches and the larger tote boasts a 16-inch by 6-inch by 13.5-inch frame. Both sizes can comfortably fit a 15.6-inch laptop and feature additional interior compartments, easy-to-reach side pockets, and a big zipper to keep all your belongings secure. Plus, it comes in two different colors, black and pink.

Amazon shoppers seriously can’t get enough of the Bagsmart Tote Bag, which currently has more than 1,800 five-star ratings and counting. In their reviews, customers dubbed it the “best travel bag” and the “best purchase” they’ve “ever made” because of its vast array of pockets. One shopper wrote,“It has so many pockets that you can fit anything. [I] went into the city with this bag and it was so helpful.”

Another reviewer shared: “This fits under the seat [on planes] and carries all your toiletries, a computer, an iPad, and a change of clothes — it’s a great gift idea, too.” Chiming in, a shopper mentioned that “the bag also easily wipes clean if you get dust, dirt, or sawdust on it, and another buyer added that “it doesn’t hurt your shoulders if it’s heavy.”

For other shoppers, the Bagsmart Tote’s adaptability is what won them over. One customer said, “I use this as my daily tote bag to work, but it's also great for trips. The quality seems like the bag would cost much more than it did — [it’s a] great value for the money.” In fact, some buyers admitted that it gets mistaken for name-brand totes that are more than double its price tag.

If you’re in the market for a simple, cost-effective bag that you can take to the gym or on a plane, consider this pocket-packed Bagsmart option. Make sure you get one at Amazon today while it’s as little as $30, especially if you’re in need of a thoughtful, last-minute gift for the traveler on your list.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $30.

