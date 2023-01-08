Travelers Say These Packing Cubes Are the 'Best on the Market' — and They Fit 3 Weeks' Worth of Clothes

If you’re not a naturally gifted folder or are just plain tired of digging through your luggage for your clothes, then odds are you’ve considered investing in a set of packing cubes to facilitate your suitcase packing. And you should! They’re a game-changer for organization and maximizing space. If you need help narrowing down on ones, Amazon shoppers recommend the Bagsmart Packing Cube Set.

Currently priced at $30, the six-piece set ensures that all of your clothes, gear, toiletries, and essentials have a designated spot in your luggage — no matter its size or type. And, each packing cube is a different size to best suit what you’re packing. There’s one large packing cube, which measures 13.7 inches by 3.9 inches by 13.7 inches and is perfect for bigger clothing items like pants, sweaters, etc.

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $35)

The three medium-size packing cubes, which are 6.8 inches by 3.5 inches by 13.7 inches, are a good size for items like t-shirts, shorts, leggings, and more. And, there are two small packing cubes that measure 6.8 inches by 3.5 inches by 6.8 inches — meaning they’re great for socks, underwear, and bathing suits. They can even be used as a toiletry bag or catch-all bag for tiny must-haves if you’re not packing that many clothes.

For added convenience, the Bagsmart Packing Cubes have sturdy zipper closures that allow you to open the cover fully (which means you can easily take clothes in and out, organize their contents, and access everything inside). The packing cubes are also equipped with a top handle so you can grab them from your luggage hassle-free. And, they're made with a durable nylon material to keep your clothes safe from damage and increase the packing cubes' shelf lives.

You can get the Bagsmart Packing Cubes in five different colors. Options range from neutral black to striking gray with orange details and white with red and blue contrasts. There’s also a trendy pink-gray combo, as well as a balsam green set that will add a fresh pop to any suitcase, duffel bag, or backpack.

“These have changed my travel world,” raved one Amazon shopper. “They make packing so much more organized.” Another customer dubbed them the “best packing cubes I’ve ever used” and noted, “I do tend to pack cubes until they're stuffed and have yet to have an issue with the stitching on these.”

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $30

Similarly, a third reviewer, who called them the best “on the market” wrote, “I’ve owned several other packing cubes, and none have been able to endure what I’ve put these ones through.” They added that they “stuffed so many clothes into these cubes that I thought for sure the zipper would break. But no. They always found a way to close.” Vouching for their versatility, another buyer commented, “It [does] not matter if I used a carry-on rolled suitcase or a checked one, these fit inside the case perfectly,” crediting their rounded corners with their ability to adapt to the space in their luggage.

Outside of travel, one savvy shopper highlighted that they use the Bagsmart packing cubes to “pack away winter items (gloves, scarves, hats, etc.). You can fit a lot in the bags, so you take up less space overall in your suitcase.” They also mentioned that “these are great for picnics, festivals, or car trips to pack snacks. You could use [one] as a first aid kit. Think outside the box, they are great for many things other than your suitcase.” And, according to one customer, you “can easily pack two to three weeks’ worth of clothing [and] toiletries” using all six of the cubes.

Still on the fence? Take it from this reviewer: “My only regret is not having bought them sooner.” Hop on the packing cube bandwagon with the Bagsmart Packing Cube Set. Get them today at Amazon for just $30 (that’s $5 a cube).

At the time of publishing, the price was $29.

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

