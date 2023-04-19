This Anti-theft Crossbody Purse Is ‘Great for Traveling’ — and on Sale for 51% Off at Amazon

Being intentional about everything that goes into your suitcase is one of the best ways to optimize precious packing space on vacation, and that extends to the purse you’ve selected for your trip as well. The right bag for travel should be spacious enough to hold your valuable items, but still compact so you’re not weighed down on sightseeing endeavors and long days on your feet. Add in a crossbody strap and you have the recipe for the perfect purse.

If you’ve struggled to find a bag that feels secure and comfortable enough to wear from a busy day of traveling to a night out on the town, we’ve found a purse that can do it all: the Baggallini Pocket Crossbody Travel Bag. Whether you’re packing for an international vacation or a short weekend getaway, you can rest assured this bag has a pocket for everything. And best of all, it’s on sale right now for 51 percent off — its lowest price in 30 days.

This compact, lightweight crossbody is the perfect purse for travel as it features an impressive number of spacious pockets that are well equipped to keep your valuables protected, yet easy to access. In fact, the bag even features five credit card slots in the main body of the purse, and comes with an additional RFID-blocking wristlet to keep your valuable, personal information from being stolen off your cards.

The purse itself is made of a water-resistant nylon that’s easy to wipe down and will keep your belongings protected from any rain or inclement weather. Plus, if your bag gets dirty past the point of being wiped off it’s also machine washable so you can remove the grime of travel with ease. And of course, it’s important to note that the adjustable crossbody strap is actually comfortable to wear, even against bare skin, so you don’t have to worry about chafing after a long day of sightseeing.

More than 4,000 happy shoppers awarded this bag with a perfect five-star rating at Amazon, confirming that it is the best lightweight option to take with you on your travels if you’re looking for a spacious bag that doesn’t compromise on style. In fact, one customer even admitted that this purse “is replacing a larger bag” in their travel wardrobe, adding that their “eyeglass case fits, which was an essential on my must-have list.”

Another shopper agreed, calling the purse both “attractive and great for traveling,” while noting that it’s great for getting “through the airport where I want my phone and boarding pass and money close at hand.” They also shared that the “size is great to take on shopping trips when I want to be hands-free.” And if you’re gearing up for international travel, take it from this shopper who called it a “good choice in a bag,” especially “in a foreign country.” They even revealed that they love the “secret pouch in the back where your passport will fit and no one will know,” so your travel documents are easily accessible yet secure.

Shockingly spacious, compact, and even machine washable, the Baggallini Pocket Crossbody Travel Bag is the most versatile bag you could bring along on your next vacation, and right now it’s on sale starting at just $35 at Amazon. Available in 31 eyecatching colors and prints, this sleek and understated purse checks all the boxes of a good bag for travel that’s actually prepared to keep your items organized, all while still looking stylish.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $35.

