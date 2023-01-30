These Convertible Bags That Change From Backpacks to Crossbody Bags Are ‘Perfect for Travel’ and Up to 39% Off

When you’re packing for your trip, carefully curating your essentials is key, especially since there seems never to be enough space in your luggage and carry-on. The secret is to bring a multiuse bag that acts as a backpack, tote, and carry-on in one. We found a three-in-one bag that checks off all those boxes, and it happens to be on sale at Target right now.

The Baggallini Three-in-One Convertible Backpack is the ultimate multitasker, and is up to 25 percent off in four colors, including olive camo, blush python, navy ink tie dye, and black opal. Made of water-resistant nylon, it’s able to withstand various types of weather. The convertible backpack also serves many purposes, and can easily be customized based on your needs and preferences.

To buy: target.com, from $97 (originally $130)

Its dual handle can be carried as a functional tote for a more fashionable take, or you can use the attached long strap to drape it across you as a crossbody bag — and to give your arm a break. If you’re planning a more active vacation and need a hands-free option, the long strap can be placed through a loop on the back of the bag to create two straps, allowing you to wear it as a backpack. Plus, the strap is adjustable so you can find your most comfortable strap length.

The bag’s exterior also has four handy pockets — including two zippered — to easily access items like your water bottle, license, or cash while you’re traveling. Plus, if you’re traveling by plane and have a wheeled suitcase in hand, you can slip the Baggallini’s trolley strap through the handlebar to pull it through the airport.

The Baggallini’s convenience and versatility continues inside the bag, which has a spacious interior plus organizational pockets. In addition to the roomy main compartment, the convertible bag has a large zip pocket plus two smaller pockets for holding items like cards or earpods. It also comes with a removable RFID-protected wristlet for essentials like your phone and keys, so you can keep your belongings safe.

Shoppers say they appreciate the bag’s spacious design, with one sharing that it’s “able to house everything” while still being lightweight. Another shopper said it’s “perfect for travel,” adding that they use it as “a purse, satchel, or backpack” and that it has “just the right number of little side pockets” for water bottles and cell phones. A separate traveler who brought it on a recent trip to Greece said it was the “perfect daily bag.” The “pockets are abundant and thoughtfully placed,” according to the shopper, who added that they used it “as a carry-on” then emptied it and used it as a “daily carry when [they’re] out exploring.”



If you’re looking for a slightly smaller convertible bag with similar convenience and a crisp style, shop the French Connection UK Arabella Convertible Bag for 36 percent off in three colors. It offers a spacious front pocket for easy-to-grab essentials, and a long strap that can be used as a crossbody or hook-and-loop for a stylish backpack. Inside, find a pocket for your phone, cards, and a separate zip compartment.

To buy: target.com, $77 (originally $120)

But Target isn’t the only spot with great discounts on totes right now. Another comfortable and versatile travel bag option can be found in Dagne Dover’s Jemi Tote, which is currently on sale. While not as convertible as the others, the puffer bag features two sets of straps so you can carry it as both a tote or shoulder bag, plus a number of interior and exterior pockets to hold a laptop, purse essentials, books, plane tickets and passports, and more. It also comes with a handy luggage sleeve on the back to easily slide through a wheeled luggage handle, and discreet magnetic closures to keep your belongings safe yet easily accessible.

To buy: dagnedover.com, $139 (originally $175)





Keep scrolling for more convertible bag options, up to 39 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $51)

To buy: target.com, $67 (originally $95)

To buy: target.com, $116 (originally $165)

To buy: parkerclay.com, $230 with code FORYOU (originally $288)



