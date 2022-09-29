Whether you’re traveling for a weekend or an entire month, there’s no better way to stay organized than with a set of packing cubes. With space for bulkier clothing items like pants and jackets, as well as discreet storage for intimates, and even a dedicated place for shoes, a good packing cube set will take you far. Luckily, one shopper-loved option from Amazon is on sale ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. While the sale event starts on October 11, plenty of stellar deals are live right now.

The Bagail Packing Cubes come in a set of eight, including four mesh-paneled cubes for clothing, one opaque cube for intimates, a cosmetic bag, a shoe bag, a bag designed for sock storage, and a drawstring bag for laundry. Essentially, you can pack your entire suitcase using this set. With the three larger cubes, the mesh panels will help you locate your belongings inside without having to dig through each one, as well as keep items fresh with plenty of airflow. The cosmetic bag has various pockets inside to keep products and makeup brushes secure and organized, so there’s no need to pack a separate toiletry bag. Plus, packing shoes has never been easier than with this set, since the designated shoe bag has room for at least one pair of sneakers or boots, as well as a separate pocket for sandals or flats.

Each bag is made with durable, water-resistant nylon that will protect your clothing from stains and wrinkles while you’re traveling. The packing cubes are available in 10 colors, including basic options like black and cream, as well as bolder hues like blush pink and bright blue. With this many options, there’s a good chance that you’ll be able to find a set that matches your go-to suitcase.

Bagail 8 Set Packing Cubes Luggage Organizers. Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $20 with on-site coupon (originally $25)

More than 7,700 Amazon shoppers have given the packing cube set a five-star rating, and the set is currently the best-seller in the travel packing organizers category. One buyer said the set “made packing for my vacation so much easier,” adding that they’ll “never leave home without it again.” Another raved that the cubes “fit a ton and my suitcases were super organized.” They went on to say that using them “helped relieve part of the stress of travel. They're lightweight and when they first arrived I thought they wouldn't hold a lot, but once I started packing they held up and worked perfectly.”

A reviewer who admitted that they often overpack said using these cubes was a helpful way to stay organized. “I did overpack on my most recent trip, but you couldn't really tell because everything was shoved into these packing cubes,” they said. “I used a large cube, a medium cube, the underwear cube, and the shoe cube and they all fit into a carry-on luggage.” Speaking to the convenience of the shoe bag, a reviewer wrote, “I love that l can pack my shoes separate[ly] without having to worry about dirtying my clothes or unseen germs.”

And if you prefer to travel light or want to avoid baggage fees (or lost luggage), many reviewers pointed out that these compression packing cubes allowed them to fit weeks' worth of belongings in their (gasp!) carry-ons. "I really loved these packing cubes set!" raved one shopper. They continued, "I traveled with a carry-on for three weeks and everything was so organized and it helped me to maximize space!" Another shared, "I did a 3.5-week study abroad in Madrid, and I only needed to take a carry-on thanks to these bags." They added, "I managed to pack everything I needed for workouts, classes, events, and two extra pairs of shoes in my carry-on by packing with these and saved $100 on baggage costs."

If you’re looking for a set of packing cubes to keep you organized on your next trip, don’t miss out on this set from Bagail while it’s on sale for $20 ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.

