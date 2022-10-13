Best Products Travelers Can Fit Weeks’ Worth of Essentials in These Best-selling Packing Cubes — and They’re $17 Right Now The set of six packing cubes come in a variety of sizes for carry-ons and checked bags. By Anna Popp Anna Popp Anna Popp is a Commerce Writer at Travel + Leisure where she tests, researches, and writes about travel products. Since living overseas in 2018, Anna has been a travel writer and began reviewing products in 2021. Born and raised on the West Coast, Anna is now based in New York where she's always on the lookout for last-minute flights to new destinations. Anna speaks French and has lived in Grenoble, France and Saint-Louis, Senegal. She has been tutoring French for three years and enjoys sharing her favorite tips and products for traveling and living abroad. Anna graduated from Seattle University with a Bachelor of Communications specializing in Journalism and earned two minors in French and Nonprofit Leadership. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on October 13, 2022 12:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale ends tonight at midnight PT, meaning you have just a few hours left to score some of the lowest prices on tons of travel accessories. The Prime Member-exclusive sale is offering discounts on everything from cute fall dresses to comfy shoes for upcoming trips. Included in the epic sale is a set of Bagail Packing Cubes marked down to a mere $17 thanks to an additional on-site coupon. They have over 17,000 five-star ratings from shoppers saying they “can’t imagine traveling without [them].” The set of six packing cubes includes three sizes of cubes: two large, two medium, and two small bags. The large cubes are ideal for bulky clothing like jackets or pants, and the medium and small cubes can fit everything from tops to toiletries. If you’re planning to use a large checked suitcase, the large and medium bags will be ideal for maximizing space, whereas the small cubes will fit nicely in a carry-on or duffle bag. The sturdy nylon material provides protection while the cubes travel in a suitcase, and the mesh top makes it easy to identify the contents of each cube to allow you to pack in an organized fashion. Amazon To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $23) Shoppers agree that these cubes are ideal for packing clothes in an organized way that saves space, too. One reviewer says, “I will never leave home without these cubes again…[they] are a lifesaver!!! No more rifling through and under and over carefully packed clothing. Now everything is visible and easily movable.” While every traveler has their packing style preferences, the set of packing cubes provides plenty of flexibility for any type of traveler. Another customer, who traveled for business for over 40 years, says, “I can't imagine traveling without them. Shirts in one, underwear in another, pants and shorts in one — it all just makes packing and more importantly, finding what I packed in the hotel room so much easier.” Travelers packing for longer trips swear by these for fitting everything they need. One shopper getting ready for a two-week trip shared that the large-size cubes could accommodate their 12 vacation outfits, while the smaller cubes are “perfect for intimates.” A final reviewer, who traveled with their family for a vacation, says “I was able to pack my family of four into one big suitcase for a nine-day vacation using these cubes. They are so lightweight even when stuffed full of clothes.” Whether you’re an overpacker or prefer to travel lightly, these packing cubes will help all types of travelers stay organized and maximize space in a suitcase. You’ll want to shop quickly, this $17 packing cube deal will likely disappear when the Prime Early Access Sale ends tonight at midnight PT. At the time of publishing, the price was $17. Shop More T+L Deals: This $16 Portable Charger Is One of the Best Deals of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale Prime Members, Hurry and Shop These 58 Exclusive Deals for Travelers Before They Leave Amazon Tonight This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon's 62 Best Travel Gear and Accessories Before the Second Prime Day Ends Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit