My Family of 5 Only Travels With Carry-ons Thanks to These Genius Packing Cubes — and They're Now on Sale

As someone who travels often with three kids ranging from toddler to tween, maximizing — and organizing — packing space is key. Not only because I try to avoid having to pay hefty check-in luggage fees at all costs (carry-ons for all!), but also because the act of unpacking at our destination with no organization is just… well, pure chaos. 

That’s why I rely on the genius Bagail 8-set of Packing Cubes to really optimize my packing game. They not only help me squeeze five people’s worth of clothes in only carry-on suitcases, but they also make finding everything we need on the other side of the world a breeze. It’s no surprise that these packing cubes are best-sellers with more than 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon — and they just happen to also be on sale right now.

This particular set comes with eight pieces — each with a specific purpose. I have a set of these for each person in my family in a different color (there are 10 color options), so it’s easy to visually identify what belongs to whom so I’m not digging through a million pieces of clothes to identify where someone’s shirt is. 

Here’s what’s included: a general mesh bag that’s perfect for clothes, a toiletries/cosmetic bag, a flatter zipper bag I find useful for storing chargers and socks, a drawstring laundry bag to store soiled clothes throughout the trip, a shoe bag that fits approximately four pairs of adult-sized shoes, and a bag for undergarments or more kid clothes. The bags are made of a water-repellent nylon fabric, ensuring that whatever is stored inside is safe from any accidental spills. 

We’ve used these on at least a dozen trips so far, and they’ve held up fantastically. The zippers all still work smoothly, and there have been no tears or rips in the bags themselves — and that’s saying a lot considering how much manhandling they’ve received over the years. Now that two of my kids are past the very little kid years, these packing cubes also make it super easy for them to pack for themselves. Instead of just dumping everything in a chaotic pile in their suitcase, there’s now a place for every item. 

I’m clearly not the only one that’s been thrilled with this purchase. One happy parent raved, “This made packing a suitcase for [me and] my child’s first cruise such a breeze.” Another parent shared that for a three-and-a-half-week week trip to Europe, her teenager “was able to pack for the trip with enough outfits to fit her desire for different outfits for different picture opportunities” (Spoiler: it’s a lot). 

Another happy reviewer agreed that these packing cubes “save a ton of room in your luggage” and make everything easily accessible “without having to dig through your luggage.” One even claimed that the cubes helped them fit “about 30 to 40 percent more in” their luggage than usual — and I’d have to agree. 

We use them for everything from a sleepover at the grandparents’, to long weekend road trips, to international travel, and more. And now that the popular Bagail 8-set of Packing Cubes are finally on sale, I’ll definitely be scooping some up as gifts for other globetrotting family members.

