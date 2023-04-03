Here, you’ll find the necessities for heading out into the wilderness for an overnight trip. From putting together a comfortable sleeping system to prepping a portable kitchen, we shared our favorite products and plenty of expert tips.

While it can be overwhelming and expensive to start backpacking, you'll know the prep was well worth it once you start hiking. “When you're out on [the] trail, [everything] strips away and you get this opportunity to just see who you are and be who you want to be. And I don't think you need to be on a long trail to do that. I think you can do that overnight. I think you can do that in a weekend,” Grace stressed.

It’s important to arrive in the great outdoors prepared — both for safety reasons and to have a more enjoyable experience altogether. Prepping for an overnight or weekend-long trek? We’re here to ensure you have a seamless journey with a rundown of the best products to have in your pack. The process of preparing for a backpacking trip can be daunting, so we chatted with Leilah Grace , an avid backpacker and vice president of the American Perimeter Trail, for tips and tricks that’ll have you feeling at home in nature in no time.

Gear Since gear will be the heaviest items you pack in your backpack, it’s important to find the most lightweight options possible that won’t take up too much space either. The first few pieces of gear on your packing list should be a backpack, tent, sleeping bag, and sleeping pad. While your sleeping system should weigh around 7 pounds or less, ideally, your tent will weigh a bit more. There are several types of tents for backpacking, including freestanding and tarp tents that use trekking poles to stand up. No matter your tent preference, you should aim to get a tent that weighs less than 3 pounds so you can hit the trails without feeling too weighed down. When it comes to buying a backpack, Grace stresses the importance of getting a pack that fits your body well and doesn’t weigh you down. “I'm 5-foot-3-inches, so it's always a challenge for me. I think it's really important, especially when you're talking about a pack, to try it on,” Grace shared. She also recommends purchasing a backpack from a retailer with a generous return policy like REI in case the backpack doesn’t end up fitting your body.

Best Backpacking Tent Big Agnes Copper Spur HV UL2 Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Basspro.com Weighing just 2.68 pounds, this Big Agnes backpacking tent is ultra-lightweight and compresses down to 6 x 19.5 inches for easier packing. While the majority of the tent is freestanding, the rain tarp can extend outward as an awning if you use your trekking poles. Even if you’re backpacking solo, Grace recommends getting a two-person tent. “It just gives you a little bit of extra room and you're not going to feel so cramped at night or if it's raining and you're holed up in your tent,” she said. Price at time of publish: $450

Best Sleeping Bag Therm-a-rest Hyperion 20F/-6C Ultralight Down Mummy Sleeping Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Thermarest.com The Therm-a-rest Hyperion mummy sleeping bag delivers a plush and warm sleeping experience thanks to its 900-fill Nikwax Hydrophobic Down material designed for temperature regulation and water repellency. Best of all, this spurge-worthy sleeping bag weighs just 20 ounces and fits into a compression stuff sack that gets it down to the size of a 32-ounce water bottle. Price at time of publish: $550

Best Sleeping Pad Therm-a-rest NeoAir Xlite NXT Ultralight Camping and Backpacking Sleeping Pad Amazon View On Amazon View On REI To complete your backpacking sleep system, we recommend Therm-a-rest's NeoAir Xlite pad. The inflatable pad easily fills with air to get 3 inches of soft cushioning between you and the floor of your tent for a comfortable night of sleep in the wilderness. With four different sizes, (large, short, regular, and regular wide) you can customize your sleeping arrangements and avoid getting a sleeping pad that takes up more space than needed in your pack. Price at time of publish: $240 The 13 Best Tents of 2023

Best Backpack REI Co-op Traverse 60 Pack for Women REI View On REI Grace usually backpacks with her REI Co-op Traverse backpack in the now discontinued 35-liter size. However, REI still makes several sizes of their coveted Traverse Pack including a 32-liter pack (men’s version here) for overnight or day trips and a 60-liter backpack (men’s version here) for weekends or longer excursions. “I'm a pretty minimalist backpacker. I don't take a lot of extra things, but with my Traverse Pack, I've been able to take that out with creative packing for five days and four nights,” Grace said, singing the praises of the comfortable and thoughtfully designed pack. The Traverse Packs have ample padding in the back, shoulder straps, and hip belt; compression straps on top to pack down your gear; and a bottom sleeping bag compartment to keep you organized on the trails. Price at time of publish: $229

Best Packable Daypack Sea to Summit Ultra-sil Travel Day Pack REI View On REI View On Moosejaw.com View On Seatosummit.com Although we don’t recommend bringing a full-size daypack in addition to your backpacking bag, we do think this Sea to Summit daypack is super helpful to have on hand, as it compresses down to the size of an egg — yes, an egg. This remarkably compact backpack is ideal for storing snacks, a water bottle, or sunscreen for a quick day hike up to a waterfall or lake during your longer trek. It’s virtually weightless and comes with a handy stuff sack and carabiner for easily attaching it to your backpacking bag. Price at time of publish: $45

Apparel To prevent overpacking, keep it simple by sticking with the basics and wear or bring a base layer top and bottom, a mid-layer top, and one or two outer layers. Since it’s likely you’ll be wearing the same pieces of clothing for several days, it’s worth the investment to get a few high-quality layers. No matter the season, Grace will bring one or two jackets for backpacking trips. “I almost always have my puffer with me, and then I have the raincoat, and sometimes I have this other lightweight shell coat that's nice to layer with, and it packs down super duper small. So sometimes I take that and I can just hang it off my pack,” Grace said. In addition to outer layers, Grace never forgets to pack extra socks from her favorite sock brand, Darn Tough. “I always just have one extra pair of socks with me during the day. Because sometimes if you're out a really long time, changing your socks midday really helps your feet feel better,” Grace said. “So when you stop for lunch or a late afternoon snack, taking off your socks, giving your feet a chance to breathe, and then putting on fresh socks makes all the difference in the world.”

Best Rain Jacket Backcountry Runoff 2.5L Rain Jacket for Women Backcountry View On Backcountry.com A lightweight rain jacket is one of the best outer layer pieces you can bring while hiking, and we love Backcountry’s lightweight Runoff Rain Jacket (men’s version here). It’s super light and folds up into a small ball, making it easy to pack in a front backpack pocket. Grace brings a rain jacket no matter the predicted weather for a trip. “I usually bring my raincoat because a raincoat works well as a wind [layer] and it's pretty light. So even if it's not going to be rainy, I like to have that extra wind layer,” Grace shared. Price at time of publish: $180

Best Base Layers Icebreaker Merino 200 Oasis Long Sleeve Crewe Thermal Top for Women Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Backcountry.com These Icebreaker tops (men’s version here) create the perfect foundation for layering while hiking. The crewneck long-sleeve shirts are made with a lightweight merino wool with off-the-shoulder seams to prevent chafing on your shoulders, which is ideal for also carrying a backpack for long periods of time. Plus, the quick-dry, thermal-regulating, and odor-resistant fabric makes the shirt ideal for combating sweat and varying temperatures while adventuring. Price at time of publish: $105 The 11 Best Women’s Hiking Backpacks of 2023

Best Mid-layer Jack Wolfskin Hirschberg Hooded Full-zip for Women Jack Wolfskin View On Jackwolfskin.com This lightweight Jack Wolfskin fleece (men’s version here) is designed to be breathable and stretchy whether you’re trekking up a rocky hillside or descending into a valley when you don’t necessarily need to break out a puffer jacket. The recycled polyester and elastane material won’t restrict your arms or torso while hiking, and thanks to the slim fit of the jacket, your backpack straps won’t get tangled in heaps of fabric. Price at time of publish: $170

Best Packable Jacket Eddie Bauer MicroTherm 2.0 Down Hooded Jacket for Women Eddie Bauer View On Eddiebauer.com View On Moosejaw.com Backpacking in cooler seasons or high altitudes? Be sure to bring a warm, insulated jacket like Eddie Bauer’s MicroTherm down jacket (men’s version here). Equipped for temperatures as low as -20 degrees Fahrenheit, this 800-goose down-fill jacket will keep you protected from snow and rain thanks to Eddie Bauer’s StormRepel finish to ward off the elements. Best of all, this puffer comes with a stuff sack so the jacket can be compressed down to save space in your pack. Price at time of publish: $260

Best Hiking Pants for Women Kari Traa Voss Pants Kari Traa View On Karitraa.com View On Moosejaw.com Kari Traa has a variety of high-quality hiking apparel, including the breathable and stretchy Voss Pants. The waist and ankles can be adjusted for a customizable fit with velcro straps and zippers, and the ventilation down the side of either hip is ideal for airing out the legs if you get warm while exercising. Since the lightweight fabric is water repellent and made with UPF 40 sun protection, these pants fit for anything Mother Nature sends your way. Price at time of publish: $150

Best Hiking Pants for Men Outdoor Research Ferrosi Pants Outdoor Research View On Amazon View On REI View On Outdoorresearch.com Mobility and flexibility in a pair of hiking pants is crucial, so we recommend the stretchy Ferrosi Pants from Outdoor Research. They’re made out of springy nylon and spandex so you can climb over big rocks or jump over a stream without having to worry about a wardrobe malfunction mid-trek. We love the variety of zippered pockets for your phone or snacks, and the material has handy UPF 50+ protection for sunny days on trails. With sizes ranging from 28 to 40 in 12 colors, there are options for every hiker’s next adventure. Price at time of publish: $65

Best Hiking Socks Darn Tough Hiker Micro Crew Midweight Cushion Socks Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Darntough.com According to Grace, Darn Tough socks (men’s version here) are worth their weight in gold for hiking. Despite the higher price for a pair of hiking socks, Grace recommends them not only for their functionality but also because the brand offers an impressive warranty program that covers damage. These midweight hiking socks boast a variety of helpful features, including the cushioned footbed, moisture-wicking merino wool fabric, and height 7.5 inches above the heel. Price at time of publish: $24

Shoes Similarly to backpacks, Grace advises trying on a variety of hiking boots to find the right pair. Your hiking boots or shoes should have a relatively snug fit with some room up front to wiggle your toes. You want to avoid getting a pair that is too small, as that could cause some serious pain on long hikes. If you’re unsure of your size, consider going up a half-size to see if that offers a bit more room. There’s no better feeling than sitting down after trekking for hours and peeling off your socks and hiking shoes. If you have room in your backpack, we recommend bringing a pair of sandals to wear around camp or for a short day hike to give your feet a nice break from close-toed shoes.

Best Hiking Boots Salomon X Ultra 4 Mid Gore-tex Women's 4.9 Salomon View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Salomon.com These Salomon hiking boots (men’s version here) are just as lightweight as a pair of trail runners but boast the sturdiness and support of a typical hiking boot. The brand’s Contagrip MA outsoles have intricate traction for stability on a variety of terrain and the upper has Gore-tex laminate waterproofing so you’ll never have to worry about soggy feet after walking through a stream or slipping on slick surfaces. Plus, the footbed and upper is designed to cradle and stabilize your foot so you’ll have plenty of comfort and support for all the miles you cover while backpacking. Price at time of publish: $175 The 16 Best Hiking Shoes and Boots of 2023

Best Hiking Shoes Altra Olympus 5 Trail Running Shoes Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On REI The Altra Olympus 5 Trail-running Shoes (men’s version here) are Grace’s go-to pair of hiking shoes since they offer plenty of cushioning and flexibility. With thick Vibram outsoles, the trail runners offer excellent traction and shock absorption, too. “I have a narrow heel and a wide forefoot, so the Altras are perfect for me on that. They're cushioned, have a lot of grip, and even on rainy, rocky sections of the Appalachian Trail, I think I've only slipped like twice, which is pretty incredible for hiking shoes,” Grace said. Price at time of publish: $180

Best Hiking Sandals Chaco Women's Z/Cloud X2 Courtesy of Chaco View On Amazon View On REI View On Chacos.com You can never go wrong with a pair of Chacos Z/Cloud Sandals (men’s version here) for virtually any outdoor activity. Whether you’re day hiking along a river or setting up camp, these supportive sandals are built for adventure and only getting more comfortable the more miles that are put on them. The supportive cushioning, contoured footbed, and soft polyester Z-shaped straps make these sandals the best pair to toss in your bag for a multi-day backpacking trip when you might want a break from your hiking boots. Price at time of publish: $100

Food and Kitchen The last thing you want to bring on a backpacking trip is food that goes bad easily, so stick to non-perishable or freeze-dried foods. Freeze-dried or dehydrated food is super easy to make in the woods — all you need is boiled water to rehydrate your meals. To boil your water, be sure to bring a lightweight camp stove and fuel, as well as a mini pot and utensils like a multi-use tool that can be used as a fork, spoon, or knife. Other must-have pieces of kitchen gear include a water filter so you can stay hydrated safely and a water bottle for storing your clean water.

Best Backpacking Stove and Fuel MSR PocketRocket Deluxe Ultralight Camping and Backpacking Stove Amazon View On Amazon View On REI View On Msrgear.com For an all-in-one kit that includes fuel and a mini stove top, consider this compact, easy-to-put-together option from MSR. “It’s what I've had for the last four years. I've never had an issue with it. I love it — it's light and it's easy. The biggest issue I have is if it happens to be windy, you've got to make some type of windscreen, but then I just tend to use my feet, my body, or my food bag or all of the above,” Grace said. With an average boil time of just over three minutes, you’ll have your freeze-dried meals dehydrated quickly and efficiently. Price at time of publish: $85

Best Cookware Set GSI Outdoors Halulite Microdualist II Cookset Amazon View On Amazon View On REI This set of cookware essentials comes with everything you need to enjoy a meal for two after a long day of hiking. It comes with a mini pot, a matching lid that doubles as a strainer, two mugs, two bowls, two fork/spoons (or “foons”), and a small storage bag. For short or solo trips, you can easily pack just one of every cooking item to save space in your pack for other essentials. Price at time of publish: $70

Best Water Filter MSR AutoFlow XL10L Gravity Filter Courtesy of Rei View On Amazon View On REI View On Campsaver.com This heavy-duty filter from MSR can hold up to 10 liters of clean water in a reservoir so you can easily refill your bottle to stay hydrated. With the ability to filter 1.75 liters of water per minute, the bag just has to be filled with water and hung on a tree, and you can let gravity do its thing to filter the water through the straw-like tube. Plus, the bag and tube lay completely flat so you can place it in your pack without it taking up hardly any room. Price at time of publish: $125 The Best Camping Lanterns for Your Next Outdoor Getaway

Best Water Bottle Healthy Human Vacuum Insulated Double Walled Thermos 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Healthyhumanlife.com After extensive water bottle testing, we love the Healthy Human Stainless Steel Water Bottle for hiking. The wide-mouth opening makes it super easy to drink the water and the bottle keeps water cold for up to 24 hours. Best of all, the stainless steel material is super lightweight so it can be clipped to your backpack or carried without feeling cumbersome. Price at time of publish: $25

Best Backpacking Meals Backpacker’s Pantry Freeze-dried meals REI View On REI View On Backpackerspantry.com Freeze-dried meals may not sound like the most mouth-watering food, but trust us, you’ll think differently after munching on Backpacker’s Pantry selection of meals like Pad Thai, lasagna, chicken risotto, Cuban coconut rice and black beans, or the gooey and comforting three cheese mac and cheese. Besides an array of entrees, the brand also has filling oatmeal and granola for breakfast or delectable desserts like crème brûlée and mango sticky rice. Price at time of publish: $10

Accessories Small accessories can have a big impact when you’re out backpacking. When it comes to safety, you don’t want to mess around, so we recommend bringing a variety of just-in-case items like a first aid kit and a handheld GPS device. Other must-pack accessories include a lighter, toilet paper (be sure to check regulations on packing in and out toilet paper in your area), small trash bags, and a rain cover for your backpack. When asked what the one thing she can’t backpack without is, Grace shared that a good headlamp is essential for camping at night. “Having that ability to see in the dark, you just need a good headlamp. You need a good source of light, whether that's a headlamp or something else,” Grace stressed.

Best Handheld GPS Garmin inReach Mini Garmin View On Amazon View On REI View On Buydig.com Safety is imperative when you go off the grid, so consider bringing this handy navigation tool and satellite communicator. With this device, backpackers can send and receive texts, download maps, check the weather, or send out an SOS alert 24/7 to direct search and rescue in the event of an emergency. Even if you don’t have cellphone service, this tiny device operates via a global iridium satellite network so you can have peace of mind while enjoying all nature has to offer. Price at time of publish: $310

Best Hygiene Wipes Sea to Summit Wilderness Wipes REI View On REI View On Backcountry.com View On Seatosummit.com While you can certainly rock your natural musk after not showering for several days, it's helpful to have some biodegradable and unscented hygiene wipes on hand like this pack from Sea to Summit. In lieu of toilet paper, these wipes work for a variety of cleanliness needs, but be sure to pack out any used wipes to protect the environment. Price at time of publish: $10 The 10 Best Daypacks for Hiking in 2023

Best Headlamp BioLite Lumen Headlamp 330 BioLite View On Amazon View On REI View On Bioliteenergy.com A bright headlamp like this one from BioLite is a must-pack accessory for safety after dark. This battery powered headlamp has a thin but powerful light piece that lays flat on the band so the light doesn’t weigh down the headpiece or bob around. Depending on which setting the light is on, the battery has up to 40 hours of life to provide 330 lumens of light when you’re shuffling around camp at night. Price at time of publish: $46

Best First Aid Kit Adventure Medical Kits Ultralight Watertight .3 Medical Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On REI Mother Nature can be unpredictable, so it’s important to always head out into the wildness overly prepared. This compact first aid kit comes with everything you need to tend to scrapes, cuts, blisters, and other minor injuries that can happen while hiking. The kit includes medical essentials like bandages of various sizes, antibiotic ointment, sterile non-woven sponges, antiseptic wipes, moleskin, and AfterBite wipes for insect bites. Price at time of publish: $14