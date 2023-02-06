This New Winter Ski Resort Above Telluride, Colorado, Has Unlimited Powder, Heated Tents, and Unparalleled Stargazing

For skiers and snowboarders, there are few things that beat the feeling of waking up at 12,500 feet surrounded by untouched powder fields and towering mountains. But that’s the norm at Bridal Veil Backcountry Ski Camps, a brand-new backcountry ski camp above Telluride, Colorado, that’s kicking off its inaugural season on Feb. 18.

Brett Schreckengost/Courtesy of Mountain Trip

The new experience combines full days of fresh tracks in the San Juan Mountains with luxe winter camping and hot meals. You’ll spend the day finding the goods with AMGA certified guides before retiring to your high-alpine camp for a hot meal around the fire and some of the darkest star-studded skies you’ll ever see. The riding is top notch, the powder plentiful, and you don’t have to worry about sharing your line — chances are you won’t see anyone else the entire trip.

Brett Schreckengost/Courtesy of Mountain Trip

Brett Schreckengost/Courtesy of Mountain Trip

Once you’ve had enough (if that’s even possible), camp will be waiting for you. Bridal Veil Backcountry Ski Camp sits in a basin above Telluride at an impressive 12,500 feet. The camp is inspired by big-mountain, expedition base camps in Alaska and is outfitted with all sorts of luxe goodies to keep you warm — including heated Arctic oven tents, sleeping cots, and heavy-duty down sleeping bags.

“These trips are a great opportunity for the skier or snowboarder who wants a quieter, more comfortable experience in the backcountry,” said Bill Allen, co-owner of Mountain Trip, a guiding company and a partner in the new camp, in a press release shared with Travel + Leisure.

Brett Schreckengost/Courtesy of Mountain Trip

Mountain Trip’s partner in the venture is Telluride Helitrax, Colorado's original and only full-service heli-skiing and snowboarding operation. They make the entire experience easier by transporting a majority of the gear by helicopter. The result is added comfort — think hot catered meals and extra add-ons like camp-provided down jackets. Their goal, according to the press release, is to “provide a comfortable introduction to winter camping in an immersive wilderness setting.”

To access the camp, you’ll hop on the lifts at Telluride Ski Resort before dipping into a backcountry gate and making your way to the Upper Bridal Veil Basin where camp will be waiting.

Brett Schreckengost/Courtesy of Mountain Trip

The Bridal Veil Backcountry Ski Camp experience is designed for expert skiers and riders who are experienced in the backcountry. The trips, which run every weekend starting Feb. 18, wrap up on April 2. The camp can be booked on a private basis for up to eight people and includes three days of guided skiing, two nights of camping, meals, and backcountry ski equipment (beacon, shovel, probe). Backcountry skis or splitboards, boots, skins, and poles are not provided but can be rented through Mountain Trip.

Pricing starts at $925 for a group of eight with two guides. Small groups or single riders can choose to share the camp with another small group to offset costs. You can book at https://mountaintrip.com/backcountry-skiing/bridal-veil-backcountry-ski-camps/.