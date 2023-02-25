I’m a Travel Writer, and These Are the 45 Best Deals From Backcountry’s Semi-annual Sale Up to 65% Off

Major sales on camping and hiking gear don’t come around every day, but when they do it’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on outdoor essentials that can take your experience to the next level. Fortunately, right now beloved outdoor gear outfitter Backcountry is having their semi-annual sale, boasting up to 65 percent off some of your favorite brands on everything from hiking boots to insulated rain jackets and all sorts of gear in between.

Trade in your beat up pair of hiking boots for the Sorel Hi-Line Hiker Boots, which are currently an impressive 60 percent off, and to keep you warm and cozy on the trails, the Backcountry Men’s Polar Fleece Joggers have been discounted by 65 percent. Your campground deserves an upgrade as well, thanks to significant sales on tents that sleep up to six people. In fact, the Stoic Madrone 4 Tent: 4-person 3-season is a major steal at just $96, and to furnish the inside of your outdoor residence, the Alps Mountaineering Velocity Air Bed is your $91 solution to a great night sleep.

Even backpacks and water bottles from shopper-loved brands have seen a price cut, and the Stanley The Aerolight Transit 16 oz Bottle is only $24 during this semi-annual sale. At a loss for how to cook when you’re out in the wild? Consider grabbing the Stoic Portable Camp Kitchen Island for $90, so you can make high-quality meals without ever leaving the fireside. Don’t wait too long though — this sale only lasts for a limited time, so make sure you stock up on the coziest fleece vests, luxury camping chairs, and even insulated hiking socks while they’re still discounted.

Best Hiking Boots and Shoe Deals

Backcountry

A good pair of hiking boots can make a world of difference during your outdoor adventures, and as we inch closer to the spring, now is the time to snag a new pair of shoes at an impressively discounted price. Shopper-favorite brands like Sorel, Columbia, and Keen are all among the shoes that have been marked down for Backcountry’s semi-annual sale, so you can get a great pair of men’s or women’s boots without the expensive price tag. Right now, the Sorel Hi-Line Hiker Boot is 60 percent off, and the Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot is 40 percent off, coming in at just $60.

Best Hiking Accessory Deals

Backcountry

Sure, you could go hiking with just the basics, but why not stock up on the best accessories in outdoor gear to make your trail experience the best it can be? The Lowe Alpine AirZone Trail 25L Backpack is the perfect hiking bag and has been marked down by 30 percent, and to protect yourself from the glaring sun, the Outdoor Research Solar Roller Sun Hat is now just $14. Good hiking socks will prevent blisters from developing, so we recommend grabbing the Smartwool Outdoor Advanced Medium Crew Sock while they’re only $18.

Best Hiking Outerwear Deals

Backcountry

As we transition from cold winter weather to the more palatable chill of spring, it’s important to have the right jacket or vest to keep you comfortable in any temperature. The lightweight Stoic Venture Insulated Hoodie is currently 50 percent off and perfect for warmer spring days, and even the cozy The North Face Cragmont Fleece Vest is just $66 during the semi-annual sale.

Best Hiking Pant Deals

Backcountry

Hiking pants are also on sale at Backcountry right now, so you can arrive at the mountain prepared with the best base layers to wick sweat and keep you comfortable throughout your activity. The stylish Backcountry Women’s Flare Leggings are 55 percent off in the shade Cold Brew, and for a cozier fit the Backcountry Men’s Polar Fleece Joggers are 65 percent off and guaranteed to keep you warm as you hike through the transitioning seasons.

Best Camping Tent Deals

Backcountry

If you’re planning on going camping within the next few months, it’s worth investing in a tent that will actually keep you warm and comfortable despite what the weather may have in store. This sale is the perfect time to grab a tent — from spacious six-person tents to a cozier two-person option — at a reasonable price. In fact, the Stoic Madrone 4 Tent: 4-person 3-season is only $96 right now, and even the Mountainsmith Upland Tent: 6-person 3-season has been marked down by an impressive 60 percent.

Best Camping Bedding Deals

Backcountry

Once you’ve invested in a tent to improve your camping experience, a high-quality sleeping bag is the next item on the list. From lightweight sleeping bags to blow-up camping beds, there are a wide range of packable options to take with you on your next mountain adventure. The cushy Kelty Tru.Comfort Camp Bed Single has been marked down by 62 percent during this sale, and if you’re partial to sleeping bags, The North Face Eco Trail Bed Sleeping Bag: 20F Synthetic is just $90 for a limited time.

Best Camping Accessory Deals

Backcountry

Your campsite deserves an upgrade this season, and Backcountry has all the best gear to support a comfortable and effortless outdoor experience. Need help starting a fire? The VSSL Supply Pack - Fire Striker is now only $28, and for making the best meals (even in the woods), the Stoic Portable Camp Kitchen Island is 40 percent off and easily folded up for easy transport to your campsite. Plus, the Stanley The Aerolight Transit 16 oz Bottle is only $24 and will keep your beverages hot for up to six hours.

Best Bike Deals

Backcountry

Investing in a bike is no small decision, but Backcountry has got you covered with unbeatable deals on top-of-the-line options. The GT Sensor Sport Mountain Bike, which is suitable for newer riders, is currently 30 percent off and available in four different sizes. Meanwhile, the eye-catching Ibis Mojo 4 SLX Mountain Bike has also been marked down by 30 percent and is the durable yet lightweight ride you’ve been looking for. Ready for a more significant investment? The sleek Yeti Cycles SB115 Turq T1 XT Mountain Bike is 32 percent off during this sale, coming in at $5,625.

