This Baby Orangutan Was Just Born at a California Zoo — See the Most Adorable Photos

Emphasis on most.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023
Baby orangutan born at Sacramento Zoo
Courtesy of Sacramento Zoo .

A baby Sumatran orangutan was just born at a California zoo, marking the first birth of this critically endangered animal at the zoo in more than 30 years.

The baby boy was born to first-time mother Indah at the Sacramento Zoo on May 1, according to the zoo. Both baby and mother were “healthy and well” and being cared for behind the scenes, away from the public.

“The Sacramento Zoo is thrilled to announce that a Critically Endangered Sumatran orangutan has been born at the Zoo – the first orangutan birth at the Sac Zoo since 1981,” the zoo posted on Instagram. “With only 79 Sumatran orangutans in human care in the United States, and populations of wild orangutans rapidly declining, every birth is a monumental success for the species.”

Sacramento Zoo orangutan
Courtesy of Sacramento Zoo.

Following the birth, zoo caretakers helped feed the newborn since 19-year-old Indah was having some trouble nursing, the zoo shared with Travel + Leisure. Though they are separated, both baby and mom can see each other at all times.

“The baby is currently receiving around the clock care by animal care and veterinary staff while the team is continuously reevaluating plans to reunite the infant with Indah,” the zoo posted. “The timeframe for reintroduction is unknown at this time, but that remains the ultimate goal.”

Sacramento Zoo Orangutan
Courtesy of Sacramento Zoo.

The zoo posted adorable photos of the new baby swaddled in a blanket, sleeping with a stuffed monkey toy, and being cuddled by one of the zoo’s staff.

Sumatran orangutans are classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources. They primarily live in forests on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia.

This is not the first baby the Sacramento Zoo has celebrated this year. In January, a baby giraffe was born at the zoo, delighting the internet in the process. The baby was named Cheyenne and is now visible to the public on most days, according to the zoo.

This is also not the first time orangutans have delighted the internet. Last year, an orangutan in Indiana stole people’s hearts as she celebrated her 30th birthday, complete with cake and party decorations. And in 2021, an orangutan at a zoo in Indonesia showed off its fashion sense by trying on a pair of sunglasses after a visitor dropped them in the enclosure.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
The new baby giraffe at the Sacramento Zoo
An Adorable Giraffe Was Just Born at a California Zoo — See the Photos
Sirih the Organtuan and her family eat her birthday cake at the Indianapolis Zoo
This Orangutan in Indianapolis Just Turned 30 — See Her Adorable Birthday Celebration
Mother Boipelo and baby calf
This Baby Hippo Was Just Born in The Dallas Zoo — See the Adorable Photos and Videos
The birth of a rare, endangered okapi calf named Beni. The healthy, male calf was born in July to first-time mom, Olivia, at Disneyâs Animal Kingdom Lodge
An Endangered Baby Okapi Was Born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom — See the Adorable Photos
Baby Tamandua getting weighed at the Roger Williams Park Zoo
Rhode Island Zoo's Newborn Tamandua Is a Weirdly Adorable, Long-nosed Wonder — See the Photos
Kathryn Romeyn and her daughter at the Giraffe Manor
The Instagram-famous Giraffe Manor Has a New Retreat — Here's What It Was Like to See It With My Daughter
People walk along the Chelsea High Line in New York City
25 Best Mother-daughter Trips Around the World
coffee table books travel
The 14 Best Coffee Table Books to Inspire Your Next Trip
Skyscrapers of San Diego Skyline at dusk with glowing garden.
This California Destination Is the 8th Largest City in the U.S. — and It's Home to Casual Beach Towns, Family Theme Parks, and Beautiful Golf Courses
Sloth bear cubs in their den at the Philadelphia Zoo
These 2 Adorable Baby Sloth Bears Were Just Born at Philadelphia Zoo — See Them on Camera
Three North American River otter kitts
This New England Zoo Just Welcomed 3 Adorable Baby Otters — and You Have to See the Photos
Pygmy hippo
San Diego Zoo Welcomes Endangered Baby Pygmy Hippo for the First Time in 30 Years (Video)
New baby Rhino calf born at the Dublin Zoo
The Dublin Zoo Just Welcomed the Most Adorable Baby Rhino — See the Cuteness Here
A baby Francois langur Monkey born at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
This Incredibly Rare Baby Monkey Was Just Born at an Ohio Zoo— See the Adorable Photos
Jack Tucker, 7, places his rainbow in the window of a house in Bedminster, Bristol
Good News From Around the World to Make You Smile During Quarantine
A baby porcupine born at Disney's Animal Kingdom
A Baby Porcupine and Zebra Were Born at Disney's Animal Kingdom — and They're so Cute (Video)