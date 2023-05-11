This Baby Orangutan Was Just Born at a California Zoo — See the Most Adorable Photos

A baby Sumatran orangutan was just born at a California zoo, marking the first birth of this critically endangered animal at the zoo in more than 30 years.

The baby boy was born to first-time mother Indah at the Sacramento Zoo on May 1, according to the zoo. Both baby and mother were “healthy and well” and being cared for behind the scenes, away from the public.

“The Sacramento Zoo is thrilled to announce that a Critically Endangered Sumatran orangutan has been born at the Zoo – the first orangutan birth at the Sac Zoo since 1981,” the zoo posted on Instagram. “With only 79 Sumatran orangutans in human care in the United States, and populations of wild orangutans rapidly declining, every birth is a monumental success for the species.”

Courtesy of Sacramento Zoo.

Following the birth, zoo caretakers helped feed the newborn since 19-year-old Indah was having some trouble nursing, the zoo shared with Travel + Leisure. Though they are separated, both baby and mom can see each other at all times.

“The baby is currently receiving around the clock care by animal care and veterinary staff while the team is continuously reevaluating plans to reunite the infant with Indah,” the zoo posted. “The timeframe for reintroduction is unknown at this time, but that remains the ultimate goal.”

Courtesy of Sacramento Zoo.

The zoo posted adorable photos of the new baby swaddled in a blanket, sleeping with a stuffed monkey toy, and being cuddled by one of the zoo’s staff.

Sumatran orangutans are classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources. They primarily live in forests on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia.

This is not the first baby the Sacramento Zoo has celebrated this year. In January, a baby giraffe was born at the zoo, delighting the internet in the process. The baby was named Cheyenne and is now visible to the public on most days, according to the zoo.

This is also not the first time orangutans have delighted the internet. Last year, an orangutan in Indiana stole people’s hearts as she celebrated her 30th birthday, complete with cake and party decorations. And in 2021, an orangutan at a zoo in Indonesia showed off its fashion sense by trying on a pair of sunglasses after a visitor dropped them in the enclosure.