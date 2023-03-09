The Omaha Zoo Just Welcomed the Cutest Baby Elephant — See the Photos

There's an adorable new addition at the zoo in Omaha, Nebraska.

The zoo welcomed a baby male elephant earlier this month. Mom, Lolly, and dad, Callee, along with the newborn are all doing well, the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium shared with Travel + Leisure this week.

The elephant is yet to be named.

The zoo may need to soon build a larger playroom as it has become a home to a growing family of elephants over the last several years. This new baby elephant joins half-siblings Eugenia and Sonny, who were both born last January, according to the Zoo. The zoo recently celebrated Eugenia and Sonny’s first birthday with a party and encouraged visitors to take an “elphie” or a selfie with the elephants in the background. Last December, the zoo welcomed another pack of siblings — four baby cheetah cubs.

Courtesy of Omahaâs Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium

“Absolutely adorable!” said one social media user after seeing some of the photos and videos the Zoo has been sharing.

Those looking to say hello to the baby elephant in person, will have to wait a little bit. The Omaha Zoo shares that the area of the zoo housing the elephants is temporarily closed until further notice to help the newborn get acclimated, and the zoo will post on their social media when the public is able to visit again.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium spans 160 acres and was first opened in 1895, and only had several animals including a moose, a bear, and fish, according to the Zoo’s historical records. One of the most popular parts of this zoo is the Omaha’s Zoo Railroad, which takes visitors on a nearly two mile trip around the zoo aboard a locomotive. Tickets for the zoo are $29.95 for adults, and visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance on the zoo’s website.

