This Airline Is Launching Nonstop Flights to Portugal From These North American Cities — Here's When

A Portuguese airline will be soon be making its way to North America with new routes to three major cities next year.

Azores Airlines is launching new routes to Boston, New York and Toronto from Porto in the summer of 2024, SATA Group, the airline's parent company, confirmed to Travel + Leisure.

Each of the new routes will be serviced by an Airbus A321neo, with weekly service beginning June 1, 2024 for Toronto, June 3, 2024 for New York, and June 4, 2024 for Boston, trade outlet Aviationweek.com reported.

Azores Airlines operates flights to North America from the Azores, however this will be the first time that the airline will be flying out of mainland Portugal, the site noted.



In June 2023, Azores Airlines announced that they have provided air travel for over one million passengers, which is a record for the time period, and the airline expects the demand to continue throughout the year, according to a company blog post.



Travel website Hopper previously shared an analysis with Travel + Leisure that considering destinations like Porto could help travelers save lots of money on airfare.



“Travelers can find deals to destinations across Europe by shifting from expensive and popular destinations to those somewhat off the beaten track,” a Hopper spokesperson shared in a statement to T+L. “Airfare to Venice, Munich, Amsterdam and Naples is averaging around $1,400 per ticket, compared to trips to Reykjavik, Dublin and Porto are just around or under $1,000 per ticket. Flexibility on your destination can pay off!”

