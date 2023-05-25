Score 3 Free Nights, Half Off a Guest, and More on a European Cruise — but You'll Have to Book Fast

Boutique cruise line Azamara is making European cruising more affordable this summer by giving travelers three nights free, onboard credits, and more.

The cruise line will give travelers a deduction equal to three nights of their cruise fare if they book by June 2, Azamara shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale is available on select 2023 European sailings lasting 8 nights or longer departing between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31.

In addition, travelers can receive 50 percent off a second guest and up to a $750 onboard credit per stateroom.

“We wanted to share our cherished relationships and express our gratitude to our valued guests and trade partners with a special offer that allows them to experience more,” Carol Cabezas, the president at Azamara, said in a statement provided to T+L. “More immersive events, more cultural connections, and more time in port through longer stays and plenty of overnights – these are the exceptional advantages our small ship fleet offers guests to truly appreciate a destination."

The sale is available on several sailings like the 16-night Norway Intensive Voyage where travelers can admire the Troll Fjord, and the 11-night Iconic Med Voyage with stops in Dubrovnik, Kotor, Montenegro, Santorini, and more. Or book the 8-night Croatia Intensive Voyage with stops in five different Croatian cities and islands.

The cruise fare includes gratuities and select beverages.

Azamara cruises also feature the company’s “AzAmazing Celebrations,” which offer complimentary cultural programming both onboard and off. In Florence, for example, travelers can attend an operatic evening at the Goldoni Theatre, and in Palma de Mallorca, passengers can experience flamenco dancing.

Azamara operates a small fleet of only four ships, and each is significantly smaller than its big cruise counterparts with a capacity of only about 700 guests. Last year, the company christened its latest ship, the Azamara Onward.