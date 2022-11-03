This World Cruise Will Travel to 37 Countries Over 155 Nights — and You Can Book Soon

Azamara is giving travelers the chance to visit dozens of countries across the globe without having to unpack more than once on its new world cruise for 2025.

The cruise will depart from San Diego and end in the United Kingdom, stopping in a total of 37 countries, the company shared with Travel + Leisure on Thursday. The cruise will take place over 155 nights and includes 46 late night or overnight stops to really soak up the atmosphere of a destination.

“With 60% of ports on this sailing being different from those on our 2024 world voyage, this itinerary was carefully curated to give even the most well-traveled guests a new perspective on the world,” Carol Cabezas, the president of Azamara, said in a statement shared with T+L. “Our 2025 world cruise invites travelers to not only see the world, but also take their time in each destination and make memories that will last long after the journey has ended.”

The 2025 cruise will become available to book here on Nov. 10.

This is the second world cruise the company will sail on the Azamara Onward, which was christened in May 2022 and can hold up to 684 guests.



Travelers who board will journey to destinations across the globe, from Honolulu to Sydney, Bangkok, Bali, and beyond. The cruise will also include 13 different complimentary land events like visiting the world’s largest Buddhist temple that dates back to the 9th century in Semarang, Indonesia, and experiencing a kickoff gala in San Diego.

As part of the cruise, travelers will also receive $4,000 in onboard credit, $3,000 to spend on shore excursions, roundtrip business class airfare, a premium beverage package for two, and weekly laundry service.

The 2025 world cruise is being offered after the company’s 2024 version sold out. That cruise will also take place over 155 nights and will travel to 40 countries in six continents on the Azamara Onward.

Azamara plans to drop vaccine requirements for all cruises starting and ending in the United States on Dec. 1 and for all cruises starting and ending in Europe on March 11, 2023, according to the company. All other sailings require proof of vaccination and a booster shot.