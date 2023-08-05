The Roomy Duffel Bag I’ve Taken All Over the World Makes a Better Carry-on Than a Suitcase

Before I begin packing for any trip, I take a moment to think about my entire itinerary (or lack thereof), strategizing what to bring for the most seamless travel experience. I consider which comfortable shoes make the most sense for my adventures, whether or not I’m bringing my laptop (I likely am), and, of course, the bag that will transport it all. While I’ve tried out countless carry-ons and personal items — you name it: backpacks, duffels, totes, etc. — one that I reach for time and time again is Away’s The Everywhere Bag.

I’ve been a fan of editor-loved brand Away ever since I received their signature lightweight Carry-On Suitcase as a birthday gift a few years back. From there, I quickly realized that this brand lives up to the hype. So when I had the chance to sample The Everywhere Bag shortly thereafter, I sprung at the opportunity, and it’s been a staple for my travels ever since.

Away

I first tested out the bag on a cross-country flight to Seattle. When I unzipped the sturdy (almost industrial-feeling) metal zipper, I was immediately struck by its spaciousness. Although it’s compact, The Everywhere Bag makes use of every single inch. There’s a large zippered compartment to secure valuables, a padded sleeve for my laptop with a strap that secures the section, and four additional internal pockets to hold any other essentials. Even when each of those areas are full, there’s still plenty of space in the center to hold a toiletry case, makeup bag, extra set of clothes, and more. There’s even a large zippered outside pocket for bonus storage.

In addition to the Mary Poppins-esque capaciousness of this bag, I continue to be impressed by how seamless it is to pack. Because it’s constructed with thick and sturdy water-resistant nylon fabric, The Everywhere Bag almost holds its form without anything inside. Plus, the extra-long zipper allows you to fully open the bag and see all its contents simultaneously. Because of this, I’ve found it’s not only a breeze to neatly place all of your essentials within the walls of the duffel bag, but it’s also easy to remove anything you need mid-travel without ruffling through the entire pack — seriously, there’s nothing my annoying than having your personal item become a jumbled mess in between takeoff and touchdown.

This durable travel bag makes for the ideal personal item for longer journeys, or overnight bag for shorter trips (I’ve even managed to get a whole weekend’s worth of clothes to fit). I've been using the smallest of Away’s Everywhere Bag collection; it measures 16.3 inches by 10.2 inches by 7.3 inches and there are two other sizes to choose from: the Medium Everywhere Bag and Large Everywhere Bag, which are suited for up to two days of travel and four days, respectively.

Away

Oh, and did I mention it looks incredibly sleek and stylish? It balances striking leather accents with neutral-hued nylon. I personally own the green colorway — which pairs beautifully with my blue coast-colored carry-on — and I always feel put-together when I don this bag. It also comes in black, navy, coast, and limited-edition sand. Plus, as with most Away products, you can personalize the bag with your initials for an additional $35.

Other noteworthy features worth mentioning: a sleek trolley sleeve that fits with most suitcases, a removable shoulder strap, and a detachable key clip. Still not convinced that you need this bag? Wait until you read the reviews it's earned from Away customers. One shopper wrote, "I recently traveled with it on a domestic flight and it was so convenient to place the bag under the seat." They also noted, "The best part of the bag is the zippers that go down to the lower portion of the bag, which when opened gives easy access and visibility to all the contents.”

Another buyer said, “I have been searching for the perfect carry-on bag that would serve as more than a purse, but smaller than a carry-on suitcase. This is perfect for my needs.” And, a final reviewer added, "It’s very handy for all my carry-on needs. It was very roomy and held all my extra purchases I made at the airport…I love the fact that it also fits nicely in the overhead bin or under the seat on the aircraft."

After bringing the Away Everywhere Bag on countless trips, I can confidently attest to its high-quality design and durability. Despite stuffing this bag to the brim, tossing it recklessly in the overhead bin, and toting it all over the world, it quite literally looks exactly the same as it did out of the box. The name says it all, you can truly take this bag anywhere and everywhere.

Give it a try on your next trip, or keep scrolling to explore the other spacious, traveler-loved duffel bags that will make excellent companions on your adventure.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $195.

