Run, Don't Walk to the Away Luggage Sale This Weekend — Tons of Editor-loved Favorites Are Up to 40% Off

Travelers everywhere are rejoicing — the popular luggage brand Away is having a huge sale this weekend on their sleek, stylish, and functional travel bags. The editor-loved brand is known for high-end suitcases, duffles, and travel gear that pairs durable construction with beautiful designs that last for years. Usually, these pieces are an investment and don’t come cheap — so you can imagine our delight in seeing steep discounts of up to 40 percent off.

With prices as low as $21, this weekend is a traveler’s best chance to score high-performance travel accessories at bargain prices. Even staples like the uber-popular Away Carry-On are 15 percent off this weekend. Read on for the best deals from the Away sale — and get your favorites before they sell out.

The Carry-On

Away

One of Away’s most popular luggage styles, The Carry-On is an MVP for short trips — and it’s on sale in white for just $233 right now. It features a durable polycarbonate hard shell, 360-degree spinner wheels, an aluminum telescoping handle, and leather finishes. Inside the roomy 20-inch by 13.5-inch main compartment, you’ll find a compression packing system including a mesh separator that can zip closed on one side, and nylon cinch straps with a buckle closure on the other. Plus, there’s a hidden water-resistant laundry bag to keep your dirty clothes separate on the return trip.



But don't just take it from us. One Away shopper raved that "getting through security was a breeze with it," while another praised the quality, saying, "the rollers are amazing, the quality fantastic!"



To buy: awaytravel.com, $233 (originally $275)



The Medium

Away

On longer trips, pair the Carry-on with Away’s matching white checked bag, The Medium. Also 15 percent off, the Medium features the same white polycarbonate hard shell, leather details, and compression packing system as the carry-on but almost twice the carrying capacity. And weighing in at under 10 pounds, the suitcase is built to be as lightweight as possible, so you can get the protection of a hard shell without going over the airline’s weight limit.

To buy: awaytravel.com, $293 (originally $345)

The Daily Carry-On

Away

For a business trip or weekend getaway, swap the Carry-on for The Daily Carry-On, now 30 percent off in navy. The star feature of the rolling laptop bag is the exterior padded pocket that houses a 13-inch laptop sleeve and extra room for boarding passes and other small essentials. This makes navigating security a breeze and gives you easy access to the things you need without having to unzip the whole case. Inside, you get a compression packing system, a hidden laundry bag, and a removable accordion sleeve with three compartments perfect for files, books, and a 15-inch laptop. And with nearly 37 liters of carrying capacity, it’s only slightly smaller than the 39.8-liter Carry-On, so you still have plenty of room for clothes and toiletries.

To buy: awaytravel.com, $171 (originally $245)

The Everywhere Bag

Away

Maximize your carry-on carrying capacity by using the Everywhere Bag as your personal item, on sale right now in a striking blush leather. Though small enough to fit underneath the seat in front of you, the spacious interior boasts a 20-liter capacity so you can pack all those extras that you couldn’t squeeze into your luggage. One traveler attests, “It is very durable and holds a lot for its size! Great travel bag!”



Travelers will also love the trolley sleeve that slides over your suitcase handle and comes with a bonus zipper pocket that’s perfect for keeping your phone, wallet, and boarding pass in easy reach. But the coolest feature is probably the hidden waterproof umbrella pocket on the bottom of the bag where you can stow away a wet umbrella without soaking your things.

To buy: awaytravel.com, $172 (originally $245)



F.A.R Backpack

Another great pick to use as your personal item (or for day trips and hikes) is the 26-liter F.A.R. backpack, now 30 percent off in burgundy. For All Routes (F.A.R.) is Away’s line of ultra-durable travel accessories designed to withstand outdoor adventures. The backpack is water-resistant, abrasion-resistant, and packed with features that make outdoor adventures and flights that much easier.



One traveler attested that it “makes for the best personal bag on a flight” and has “plenty of storage.” In fact, it includes two large water bottle pockets and nylon webbing on the exterior to attach keys or clip on one of Away’s other handy bags like the bucket bag or F.A.R. pouch, both of which boast a buckle strap you could slip through the webbing. Inside, you get 26 liters of carrying capacity, a 15-inch laptop sleeve, and a mix of slip pockets and zipper pockets for more organization.

To buy: awaytravel.com, $91 (originally $130)



F.A.R Messenger Bag

Away

Made with the same durable yet lightweight polyester construction as the F.A.R Backpack, the F.A.R. Messenger Bag is sleek enough for everyday use — and at 30 percent off in navy, eye-popping atomic celery, and white, it’s the affordable and versatile piece you’ve been searching for. The 16-liter interior includes a 15-inch laptop sleeve and enough room for all your daily essentials. There’s also a hidden exterior pocket that keeps your phone or wallet safe but still easy to access.

To buy: awaytravel.com, $56 (originally $80)



F.A.R. Duffle

Away

Away’s F.A.R. line also includes this oversize travel duffle, going for 30 percent off this weekend in five colors, including all-purpose black, vivid blue, and green. The massive 70-liter capacity makes it the largest bag in the F.A.R. collection, giving you the most packing space for your buck. And the abrasion-resistant, water-resistant polyester bag weighs in at just three pounds, so if you know you’re going to be pushing the airline’s weight limit (and you’re not packing anything breakable), this durable duffle is the way to go. Happy shoppers say the sturdy bag “holds it all” and that even with Away setting a high bar for expectations with their luggage, this duffle has “met or exceeded most of them.”

To buy: awaytravel.com, $133 (originally $190)



F.A.R. Organizational Cube

Away

Create more organization in your duffle with Away’s F.A.R. organizational cubes, now 31 percent off in red-orange. The larger cubes are perfect for shoes, outerwear, or other clothes while the smaller ones make great toiletry bags or a good way to safely store cables, accessories, and other tech essentials. The expandable zipper along the bottom gives you a smidge of extra room when you need it or lets you compress the cube to maximize space in your luggage. But hurry, this one is selling out fast!

To buy: awaytravel.com, $24 (originally $35)

Packable Sling Bag

Away

For hands-free storage that keeps all your essentials within easy reach, check out the Packable Sling Bag, available at 35 percent off in five colors. The water-resistant nylon strap is adjustable so you can wear it cross-body or around your waist. The pouch itself is the perfect size to stow your phone, wallet, keys, snacks, and other daily necessities.

To buy: awaytravel.com, $29 (originally $45)



Packable Bucket Bag

Away

If you’re planning on bringing back souvenirs, make sure you grab this Packable Bucket Bag while it’s still 36 percent off. The soft nylon bag weighs just half a pound and packs into a zipper pouch small enough to fit into a jacket pocket. When it’s time to pack up all the extra goodies you picked up on your adventure, it expands into a roomy 25-liter bag with a shoulder strap and pockets — genius.

To buy: awaytravel.com, $48 (originally $75)

F.A.R Pouch

Away

Another handy option for toiletries or tech accessories: the F.A.R. Pouch. The abrasion-resistant nylon bag is currently available in medium and large sizes in three colors and selling for as low as $21, so you can grab a few to keep all those little necessities organized. The buckle strap also makes it easy to loop around a tote, backpack, or other bag for easy access.

To buy: awaytravel.com, $21 (normally $30)

Summer Tote

Away

Who cares if it’s still winter? It’s definitely warm somewhere (we’re thinking on your spring break vacation), so there’s no better time to complete your travel collection with this adorable limited edition Summer Tote. The blue canvas bag was made for beach days and picnics at the park, but it’s also ready to tag along on your next trip thanks to its convenient trolley sleeve and impressive 47-liter capacity. Wherever you’re headed, this tote has enough room for everything you need.

To buy: awaytravel.com, $63 (normally $105)

These deals are a great opportunity to upgrade your luggage or pick up a few accessories to make your next trip as seamless as possible. Shop the entire sale on Away’s website this weekend and be sure to snag your favorites before they sell out! Didn’t find the perfect luggage, or looking for the perfect travel accessory? Read on for more of our favorite picks from the sale.

