These Editor-loved Suitcases Just Got a Colorful Makeover Ahead of the Spring Travel Season

These days, it’s pretty hard to go to the airport and not see someone carrying an Away suitcase. After all, the editor-loved luggage brand is behind some of Travel + Leisure’s favorite spacious and durable travel bags — and they have such an iconic and sleek look. And, after the launch of the new Away Aura Collection, we’re sure you’re going to be seeing a lot more of them during your next travel day.

Drawing inspiration from the dreamy hues of sunsets and sunrises, the Away Aura Collection commemorates the return of spring and summer travel with its mesmerizing, high-shine prismatic designs. It even plays on a trend we’re seeing all over TikTok, with the recent colorful #Aurachallenge racking up millions of total views. Trust us, you'll be the envy of everyone at check-in and baggage claim when you pull up with and leave with these stunning suitcases.

The limited-edition collection features reimagined versions of Away’s classic luggage pieces, including the Bigger Carry-On and the Large checked suitcase. Shoppers now have their choice of two colorways: sunrise, which is a calming blue-green gradient pattern, and sunset, an energizing orange, blue, and pink gradient pattern.

If you're not familiar with these popular suitcases, the Bigger Carry-On measures 22.7 inches and is ideal for trips lasting four to seven days, whereas the Large Suitcase has a 29-inch frame and fits everything you need for two weeks' worth of traveling; both have sleek, hardshell exteriors and are made with thoughtful features for travelers, including 360-degree spinning wheels, a telescoping, ergonomic handle, compression straps, a built-in TSA-approved lock, and more.

And, the Aura Collection marks the debut of a new addition to the Away family that should be on every traveler's radar: the Everywhere Sling Bag. The multipurpose bag ensures that your travel essentials are always close by thanks to its versatile silhouette, which can be worn around your waist or across your body for hands-free convenience.

It's also stocked with a spacious front pocket and multiple compartments for on-the-go organization, and it's available in the dreamy, cool-toned sunrise pattern. It's safe to say that we're expecting it to sell out.

If your travel gear is already up to par, or you're just someone that's keen on matching your accessories to your suitcase, we've got exciting news: the Aura Collection also features a chromatic version of Away's fan-favorite Insider Packing Cubes.

Available in both the sunset and sunrise gradients, the four-piece set optimizes your luggage space with its various sized and multicolored packing cubes. They're each made with a durable, water-resistant nylon material and feature mesh fronts so you can easily discern what's inside. The quad is designed to fit perfectly inside the Away Carry-On Suitcase, but you can use them for any travel bag.

You can also give your toiletry bag an Aura-themed makeover. The Away Large Toiletry Bag, which is known for its tri-compartment design that travelers say "holds much more than anticipated." It's also made with a water-resistant material and keeps your essentials safe and organized while you're on the go. And, now that it's available in the blue-green sunrise colorway, it'll add a fun pop to your travel gear.

Last but not least, the Aura Collection allows you to accessorize your go-to luggage and travel bags with the sunrise and sunset Luggage Tag Charm Duos. Not only will they help your suitcase stand out on the baggage carousel, but they'll boost your mood with their charming design; the sunrise luggage tag comes with a matching lightning strike charm, and the sunset luggage tag is paired with a multicolored star charm.

Give your travel game a colorful refresh with the new Away Aura Collection. Make sure to get your prismatic Bigger Carry-On, Large checked suitcase, Everywhere Sling Bag, Large Toiletry Bag, Insider Packing Cubes, and Luggage Tag Charm Duos in these exciting new gradient patterns while you still can.

