This Spacious Hardside Carry-on Has a Unique Compression Feature That Helped Me Pack for 10 Days

If there’s one thing I know about packing for vacation, it’s that I’m pretty terrible at it. I’m a serial overpacker, and usually end up sitting on top of my luggage while my husband zips it, only to then arrive at the airport and discover I’ve maxed out the 50 pound check-in weight limit, which leaves me scrambling to shift things around between bags or pay the fee. My husband, however, always commits to a carry-on suitcase for both long weekend trips and extended vacations, and has been gently trying to change my mindset.

Recently, I traveled to Florida for 10 days, so it was the perfect opportunity for me to take the hint and test Away’s The Bigger Carry-On suitcase, which I recently received for this trip. After all, packing for a south Florida trip at the end of August meant needing little more than breezy shorts, tanks, slides, and swimsuits, along with other daily essentials.

I unzipped the brand’s newly upgraded lined suitcase made with a split construction design, and I was immediately drawn to its unique organizational features — most notably that there are just so many pockets. As someone who, admittedly, sections off my food so it doesn’t touch on my dinner plate, I appreciated that I could arrange my belongings in separate compartments and pockets in the bag’s interior.

I began packing my more space-consuming items like my sweatshirt, jeans, and daily outfits in the carry-on’s larger compartment that doesn’t have a mesh zip liner. Instead, this section sits under Away’s signature compression detail that pushes clothing down like a vacuum suction storage bag to allow me to fit more. The compression pad even features two mesh zip compartments for storing smaller items like chargers or a tablet.

Once I filled that side, I moved to the other half which is contained with a mesh zip lining, where I stored items like slides, sneakers, and toiletries. The interior also includes a solo hanging pocket for holding the smallest items, but one of my favorite features is the water-resistant laundry bag that hid my dirty clothes while I was away, and stored my still-damp swimsuit that I wore the morning of my return flight.

The 22.7-inch bag’s exterior offers just as much, if not more, convenience as the inside. It’s noticeably lightweight, and features 360 degree swivel wheels that glide so smoothly, my kids actually fought over who got to push the bag through the airport. The hardside suitcase is made of an impact-resistant polycarbonate shell that comes with a cleaning sponge to keep it looking like new. It has a top handle and side handle that helped me place it in the overhead storage compartment with ease and an ergonomic trolly handle. I didn’t have to worry about the zippers accidentally opening in transit thanks to a TSA-approved locking system, and the color-coordinating luggage tag added a separate simple security touch.

The Bigger Carry-On also received rave reviews from shoppers, with one traveler sharing that it was “perfect” for “10 days Italy” where they traveled to “Tuscany, including Rome and Florence” and packed “five dresses, ball skirt, six pairs of shoes, spare jeans, multiple tees, pool and loungewear, plus all the foundational garments [they] needed.” Another reviewer shared that they can fit more when packing with the Away bag, noting that “the compression part makes packing that one extra sweater possible,” and adding that it “rolls like a dream.” A third customer, who is a flight attendant, said that the bag “never lets [them] down.” They like that they can “pack everything [they need] to be away for a week,” and shared that “the ease of the roll and maneuvering of this suitcase is fantastic.”

Next up in my travel plans is a week-long trip to Costa Rica, so in order to maximize the space and fit as much as possible into the Away Bigger Carry-On, I’m grabbing the brand’s The Insider Packing Cubes, which are available in a set of four or set of six. One shopper said using the cubes “made it easier for [them] to pack for a two week trip to Europe with just a carry-on.”

I’m officially a carry-on convert after using Away’s The Bigger Carry-On — even for longer vacations. Grab it for your next trip in one of the new fall-ready colors, including the limited-edition high-gloss navy and light purple, which are already selling out quickly.

