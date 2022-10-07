Travelers Love This $29 Rain Jacket That Conveniently Packs Into a Pouch to Save Space

A rain jacket may not be the sexiest item of clothing to buy, but it’s actually one of the most practical jackets and belongs in everyone’s wardrobe. Yes, umbrellas can help keep some rain at bay, but they don’t leave you entirely dry, especially when it’s windy. Plus, an umbrella is also awkward and bulky to pack if you’re traveling, and a lot of the time it's not allowed into sporting and concert venues. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have found a solution in the Avoogue Women’s Hooded Raincoat, which is lightweight, cute, and packs into its own pouch.

Available starting at just $29, this polyester coat is made of the most lightweight, waterproof material. Even better — it’s actually breathable too, so you can be comfortable wearing it without feeling like you’re overheating. But, the best news is that the jacket has an accompanying pouch, which it can be rolled up and fit into. So while you could tie it around your waist in case the forecast calls for rain, you can also easily pack the jacket into its storage pouch and toss it in any suitcase, bag or purse — it’s that small and light.

If you’re taking it on an adventure, you’ll appreciate that the coat has a drawstring in the hood and along the hem, so you can adjust both for a personalized fit. The elastic cuffs on the sleeves keep water from sneaking through at your wrists, too. And while it is a rain jacket, it’s also a perfect layering piece for a cool autumn or spring day or a stylish adventure windbreaker. The coat has pockets on either side too where you can stash small valuables and your phone.

With more than 6,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers and travelers are equally impressed to say the very least. One customer said, “Jacket was perfect for our Alaskan cruise. Packed nicely.” Another shopper preparing for a cruise tested the waterproofness before committing: “I ran the sleeve under water and it ran right off, so I expect it to hold up in the rain.” They also added, “Such a cute jacket! Surprisingly amazing quality, especially for the price, and the fit is roomy.”

A five-star reviewer highlighted just how durable, flattering, and functional it is by saying, “This is a great rain jacket! It’s super lightweight, looks cute, fits well, and most importantly, it actually keeps the rain off you.” They continued, “I was in pouring rain and still was able to stay dry, and it also helped to block wind.”

Other wearers of the jacket rave about the fact that it doesn’t take up a lot of space, so it’s perfect to throw into your suitcase. One buyer, who bought the jacket since they planned to only take a carry-on for a trip to Iceland, shared. “The jacket is adorable, lightweight, and actually waterproof. It's very much a bargain for the quality — and it folds up into a little pouch that packs easily, even in a larger purse.”

The waterproof layer is available right now at Amazon starting at $29. Sizes range from small to 3XL, and the packable jacket comes in 25 different colors including army green, black, gray, yellow, wine red, royal blue, beige, and many more (including some two-toned options as well). Order one now to replace your old raincoat or to take as a packable option for your next trip — whether it’s for a hiking excursion, international vacation, or weekend getaway.

